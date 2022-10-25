2023 NFL draft: Updated 1st-round order after Week 7

We’re nearing the halfway point of the 2022 NFL season, and that means a clearer picture is starting to form at the top of next year’s draft order.

There’s a new No. 1 in the race for the top pick in the 2023 NFL draft, as the Detroit Lions took the lead thanks to the Carolina Panthers’ upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Three of the top six picks in the current order (and four of the top 11) were acquired via trade, as teams that traded away their top selection haven’t exactly been lighting the world on fire so far this season.

As we head into Week 8, here’s what the first-round order would look like if next year’s draft took place after Week 7 action (via Tankathon):

*NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.

1. Detroit Lions

2. Houston Texans

3. Carolina Panthers

4. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)

5. Houston Texans (from CLE)

6. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)

7. Pittsburgh Steelers

8. Jacksonville Jaguars

9. Las Vegas Raiders

10. Atlanta Falcons

11. Miami Dolphins (from SF)

12. Arizona Cardinals

13. New England Patriots

14. Chicago Bears

15. Washington Commanders

16. Green Bay Packers

17. Indianapolis Colts

18. Cincinnati Bengals

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Detroit Lions (from LAR)

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Seattle Seahawks

24. Tennessee Titans

25. New York Jets

26. Dallas Cowboys

27. Minnesota Vikings

28. Kansas City Chiefs

29. New York Giants

30. Buffalo Bills

31. Philadelphia Eagles

