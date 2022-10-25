2023 NFL draft: Updated 1st-round order after Week 7
We’re nearing the halfway point of the 2022 NFL season, and that means a clearer picture is starting to form at the top of next year’s draft order.
There’s a new No. 1 in the race for the top pick in the 2023 NFL draft, as the Detroit Lions took the lead thanks to the Carolina Panthers’ upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Three of the top six picks in the current order (and four of the top 11) were acquired via trade, as teams that traded away their top selection haven’t exactly been lighting the world on fire so far this season.
As we head into Week 8, here’s what the first-round order would look like if next year’s draft took place after Week 7 action (via Tankathon):
*NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.
1. Detroit Lions
2. Houston Texans
3. Carolina Panthers
4. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)
5. Houston Texans (from CLE)
6. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)
7. Pittsburgh Steelers
8. Jacksonville Jaguars
9. Las Vegas Raiders
10. Atlanta Falcons
11. Miami Dolphins (from SF)
12. Arizona Cardinals
13. New England Patriots
14. Chicago Bears
15. Washington Commanders
16. Green Bay Packers
17. Indianapolis Colts
18. Cincinnati Bengals
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Detroit Lions (from LAR)
21. Los Angeles Chargers
22. Baltimore Ravens
23. Seattle Seahawks
24. Tennessee Titans
25. New York Jets
26. Dallas Cowboys
27. Minnesota Vikings
28. Kansas City Chiefs
29. New York Giants
30. Buffalo Bills
31. Philadelphia Eagles
