2023 NFL draft: Updated 1st-round order after Week 6

We’re only six weeks into the 2022 NFL season, and some teams already have their fans looking ahead to the 2023 NFL draft instead of hoping for a playoff run.

There’s already a handful of teams who appear to be jockeying for position at the top of next year’s draft board (and one head coach already fired), as offseason rebuilds will be in full force after a year of struggle in disappointment.

While there’s plenty of time for any team to turn things around, here’s what the first-round order would look like if next year’s draft took place after Week 6 action (via Tankathon):

*NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.

1. Carolina Panthers

2. Las Vegas Raiders

3. Detroit Lions

4. Houston Texans

5. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)

6. Houston Texans (from CLE)

7. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)

8. Pittsburgh Steelers

9. Arizona Cardinals

10. Jacksonville Jaguars

11. Chicago Bears

12. Washington Commanders

13. Atlanta Falcons

14. Seattle Seahawks

15. Cincinnati Bengals

16. New England Patriots

17. Green Bay Packers

18. Miami Dolphins (from SF)

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Baltimore Ravens

21. Detroit Lions (from LAR)

22. Indianapolis Colts

23. Tennessee Titans

24. Los Angeles Chargers

25. New York Jets

26. Dallas Cowboys

27. New York Giants

28. Kansas City Chiefs

29. Minnesota Vikings

30. Buffalo Bills

31. Philadelphia Eagles

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire