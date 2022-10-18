2023 NFL draft: Updated 1st-round order after Week 6
We’re only six weeks into the 2022 NFL season, and some teams already have their fans looking ahead to the 2023 NFL draft instead of hoping for a playoff run.
There’s already a handful of teams who appear to be jockeying for position at the top of next year’s draft board (and one head coach already fired), as offseason rebuilds will be in full force after a year of struggle in disappointment.
While there’s plenty of time for any team to turn things around, here’s what the first-round order would look like if next year’s draft took place after Week 6 action (via Tankathon):
*NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.
1. Carolina Panthers
2. Las Vegas Raiders
3. Detroit Lions
4. Houston Texans
5. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)
6. Houston Texans (from CLE)
7. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)
8. Pittsburgh Steelers
9. Arizona Cardinals
10. Jacksonville Jaguars
11. Chicago Bears
12. Washington Commanders
13. Atlanta Falcons
14. Seattle Seahawks
15. Cincinnati Bengals
16. New England Patriots
17. Green Bay Packers
18. Miami Dolphins (from SF)
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Baltimore Ravens
21. Detroit Lions (from LAR)
22. Indianapolis Colts
23. Tennessee Titans
24. Los Angeles Chargers
25. New York Jets
26. Dallas Cowboys
27. New York Giants
28. Kansas City Chiefs
29. Minnesota Vikings
30. Buffalo Bills
31. Philadelphia Eagles
