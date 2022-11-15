2023 NFL draft: Updated 1st-round order after Week 10

We’re into the double digits now, as Week 10 of the 2022 NFL regular season is officially in the books, and what a wild one it was.

Bye weeks will start dwindling soon, and all 32 teams will hit the homestretch in search of either a playoff berth, or a better draft slot.

Which one is your team headed for after 10 weeks?

Here’s what the first-round order would look like if the 2023 NFL draft took place after Week 10 action (via Tankathon):

*NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.

1. Houston Texans

2. Las Vegas Raiders

3. Carolina Panthers

4. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Chicago Bears

7. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)

8. Detroit Lions (from LAR)

9. Houston Texans (from CLE)

10. Pittsburgh Steelers

11. Detroit Lions

12. Atlanta Falcons

13. Arizona Cardinals

14. Green Bay Packers

15. Indianapolis Colts

16. Washington Commanders

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Cincinnati Bengals

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Denver Broncos (from SF via MIA)

21. New England Patriots

22. Seattle Seahawks

23. New York Jets

24. Buffalo Bills

25. Baltimore Ravens

26. Tennessee Titans

27. Dallas Cowboys

28. New York Giants

29. Minnesota Vikings

30. Kansas City Chiefs

31. Philadelphia Eagles

