2023 NFL draft: Updated 1st-round order after Week 10
We’re into the double digits now, as Week 10 of the 2022 NFL regular season is officially in the books, and what a wild one it was.
Bye weeks will start dwindling soon, and all 32 teams will hit the homestretch in search of either a playoff berth, or a better draft slot.
Which one is your team headed for after 10 weeks?
Here’s what the first-round order would look like if the 2023 NFL draft took place after Week 10 action (via Tankathon):
*NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.
1. Houston Texans
(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
2. Las Vegas Raiders
(Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)
3. Carolina Panthers
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
4. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
6. Chicago Bears
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
7. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
8. Detroit Lions (from LAR)
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
9. Houston Texans (from CLE)
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
10. Pittsburgh Steelers
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
11. Detroit Lions
(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
12. Atlanta Falcons
(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
13. Arizona Cardinals
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
14. Green Bay Packers
(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
15. Indianapolis Colts
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
16. Washington Commanders
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
17. Los Angeles Chargers
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
18. Cincinnati Bengals
Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
20. Denver Broncos (from SF via MIA)
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
21. New England Patriots
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
22. Seattle Seahawks
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
23. New York Jets
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
24. Buffalo Bills
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
25. Baltimore Ravens
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
26. Tennessee Titans
(Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)
27. Dallas Cowboys
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
28. New York Giants
(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
29. Minnesota Vikings
(Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)
30. Kansas City Chiefs
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
31. Philadelphia Eagles
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)