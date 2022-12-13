2023 NFL draft: Updated 1st-round order after Week 14

Only four weeks remain in the 2022 NFL regular season, and while plenty of teams still have hopes of making a late push for the postseason, teams at the bottom of the standings have their sights set on draft position.

The one-win Houston Texans still have a two-game lead on the rest of the league for next year’s No. 1 overall pick, and three of the next four picks on the current list belong to teams that acquired them previously via trade.

There’s still plenty that could change over the next month, but here’s what the first-round order would look like if the 2023 NFL draft took place after Week 14 (via Tankathon):

*NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.

1. Houston Texans

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

2. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

3. Chicago Bears

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

4. Detroit Lions (from LAR)

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

5. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

6. Arizona Cardinals

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

7. Indianapolis Colts

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

8. Las Vegas Raiders

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

9. Carolina Panthers

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

10. Atlanta Falcons

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

11. Jacksonville Jaguars

12. Houston Texans (from CLE)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

13. Pittsburgh Steelers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

14. Green Bay Packers

Syndication: PackersNews

15. Detroit Lions

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

16. Los Angeles Chargers

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

17. Seattle Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

18. New York Jets

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

20. Tennessee Titans

Syndication: The Tennessean

21. New England Patriots

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

22. Washington Commanders

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

23. New York Giants

Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

24. Denver Broncos (from SF)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

25. Baltimore Ravens

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

26. Cincinnati Bengals

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

27. Dallas Cowboys

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

28. Kansas City Chiefs

(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

29. Minnesota Vikings

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

30. Buffalo Bills

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

31. Philadelphia Eagles

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire