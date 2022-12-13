2023 NFL draft: Updated 1st-round order after Week 14
Only four weeks remain in the 2022 NFL regular season, and while plenty of teams still have hopes of making a late push for the postseason, teams at the bottom of the standings have their sights set on draft position.
The one-win Houston Texans still have a two-game lead on the rest of the league for next year’s No. 1 overall pick, and three of the next four picks on the current list belong to teams that acquired them previously via trade.
There’s still plenty that could change over the next month, but here’s what the first-round order would look like if the 2023 NFL draft took place after Week 14 (via Tankathon):
*NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.
1. Houston Texans
(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
2. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
3. Chicago Bears
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
4. Detroit Lions (from LAR)
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
5. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
6. Arizona Cardinals
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
7. Indianapolis Colts
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
8. Las Vegas Raiders
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
9. Carolina Panthers
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
10. Atlanta Falcons
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
11. Jacksonville Jaguars
12. Houston Texans (from CLE)
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
13. Pittsburgh Steelers
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
14. Green Bay Packers
Syndication: PackersNews
15. Detroit Lions
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
16. Los Angeles Chargers
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
17. Seattle Seahawks
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
18. New York Jets
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
20. Tennessee Titans
Syndication: The Tennessean
21. New England Patriots
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
22. Washington Commanders
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
23. New York Giants
Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
24. Denver Broncos (from SF)
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
25. Baltimore Ravens
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
26. Cincinnati Bengals
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
27. Dallas Cowboys
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
28. Kansas City Chiefs
(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)
29. Minnesota Vikings
(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
30. Buffalo Bills
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
31. Philadelphia Eagles
(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)