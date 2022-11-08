2023 NFL draft: Updated 1st-round order after Week 9
We’ve crossed the halfway point of the 2022 NFL regular season, and there are already a handful of teams that have their fans looking at mock drafts instead of hoping for a postseason berth.
The Houston Texans currently lead the race for next year’s No. 1 overall pick as the only one-win team remaining in the league, but four teams are close behind with only two victories each to their credit.
As we look ahead to the second half of the regular season, here’s what the first-round order would look like if the 2023 NFL draft took place after Week 9 results (via Tankathon):
*NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.
1. Houston Texans
2. Carolina Panthers
3. Las Vegas Raiders
4. Pittsburgh Steelers
5. Detroit Lions
6. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)
7. Arizona Cardinals
8. Jacksonville Jaguars
9. Chicago Bears
10. Green Bay Packers
11. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)
12. Detroit Lions (from LAR)
13. Houston Texans (from CLE)
14. Indianapolis Colts
15. Atlanta Falcons
16. Washington Commanders
17. New England Patriots
18. Cincinnati Bengals
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Denver Broncos (from SF via MIA)
21. Los Angeles Chargers
22. Tennessee Titans
23. Seattle Seahawks
24. Baltimore Ravens
25. New York Jets
26. Dallas Cowboys
27. New York Giants
28. Kansas City Chiefs
29. Minnesota Vikings
30. Buffalo Bills
31. Philadelphia Eagles
