2023 NFL draft: Updated 1st-round order after Week 12

Luke Easterling
·2 min read

Another week of NFL action is in the books, which means we’re one week closer to locking in the top of next year’s draft order.

If you’re a fan of the Los Angeles Rams or Denver Broncos, you might want to look away.

Both of those teams have already traded away their first-round picks in 2023, and thanks to the dismal seasons they’re enduring right now, those selections currently sit among the top four, much to the delight of the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks.

The Houston Texan still have a comfortable lead for the No. 1 overall pick, but there’s still plenty of time for things to change down the stretch.

Here’s what the first-round order would look like if the 2023 NFL draft took place after Week 12 action (via Tankathon):

*NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.

1. Houston Texans

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

2. Chicago Bears

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

3. Detroit Lions (from LAR)

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

4. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

5. Carolina Panthers

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

6. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

7. Arizona Cardinals

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

8. Green Bay Packers

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

9. Las Vegas Raiders

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

10. Houston Texans (from CLE)

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

11. Jacksonville Jaguars

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

12. Pittsburgh Steelers

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

13. Detroit Lions

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

14. Indianapolis Colts

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

15. Atlanta Falcons

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

16. Seattle Seahawks

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

17. Los Angeles Chargers

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

18. New England Patriots

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

20. Washington Commanders

(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

21. Baltimore Ravens

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

22. New York Jets

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

23. Cincinnati Bengals

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

24. New York Giants

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

25. Denver Broncos (from SF via MIA)

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

26. Tennessee Titans

(Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

27. Dallas Cowboys

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

28. Buffalo Bills

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

29. Minnesota Vikings

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

30. Kansas City Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

31. Philadelphia Eagles

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Nathaniel Hackett has the Broncos contending for worst team in the NFL status

    Thanks to the Texans, the Broncos are not the worst team in the NFL, but Nathaniel Hackett has them contending for that title.

  • Ryan Neal not as badly injured as Seahawks feared; a missed block may have cost them a win

    Neal’s bruised elbow, injured shoulder may not keep him out of Seattle’s game Sunday at the Rams. Plus, Noah Fant’s missed block.

  • Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson hints at missing time with rib injury suffered vs. Packers

    Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson took to Instagram and sent out a message hinting at a missing some time with a rib injury suffered in the win over the Packers

  • Texans WR Brandin Cooks says game slipped away ‘the moment we came out’ against the Dolphins

    Houston Texans WR Brandin Cooks says the offense started to feel the game slip away the moment they stepped on the field with the Miami Dolphins.

  • Where Michigan Football ranks in new AP, Coaches poll

    A major shakeup occured in the top five this week and you don't have to look far as to who caused the shakeup to happen with Michigan defeating No. 2 (at the time) Ohio State 45-23 on Saturday. The Wolverines are the new No. 2 team in the country in both the Coaches and AP polls this week and look to guarantee a spot in the College Football Playoff with a win over Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Buckeyes are currently on the outside looking in as it sits at No. 5.

  • Darnold leads Panthers past reeling Broncos 23-10

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Sam Darnold has been waiting more than 10 months for another chance to prove he can lead the Carolina Panthers. Darnold threw for a touchdown and recovered his own fumble for another score in his first game since Jan. 9, helping the Panthers beat the Denver Broncos 23-10 and keep their modest playoff hopes alive heading into a bye week. Carolina (4-8) is last in the woeful NFC South but only 1 1/2 games behind division-leading Tampa Bay.

  • Seahawks have 3 Duds and 2 Studs in 40-34 OT loss to Raiders

    This was not a good game for Seattle and the Studs and Duds list will reflect as such.

  • Is Christian McCaffrey's fantasy value capped with the 49ers? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

    Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski explain why McCaffrey's new team isn't helping his fantasy stock this season.&nbsp;

  • South Korea November exports set to fall by most in 2-1/2 years - Reuters poll

    South Korea's exports were set for a second month of declines in November and by the steepest pace in 2-1/2 years, hurt by an economic slowdown in China and a downcycle in the tech industry, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. The country's outbound shipments were projected to have fallen 11.0% in November from the same month a year ago, according to the median forecast of 20 economists - the worst annual slump since May 2020, and accelerating from a 5.7% loss in October. "Exports to China are declining at an accelerating pace due to the country's economic slowdown, while semiconductor exports, which account for about a fifth of South Korea's total exports, remain sluggish," said Chun Kyu-yeon, an economist at Hana Securities.

  • Lawmakers, legal experts ratchet up Ticketmaster scrutiny after Taylor Swift fiasco

    Lawmakers and experts say Ticketmaster's Taylor Swift fiasco should heighten antitrust scrutiny of the company's parent, Live Nation.

  • Ai Weiwei: China protests will not shake government

    STORY: Protesters have taken to the streets of Shanghai, Beijing and other cities in recent days to demonstrate against heavy COVID-19 measures and restrictions on freedom, a show of civil disobedience that is unprecedented since leader Xi assumed power.Ai said the protests were not likely to carry on - not only because security forces would quash those speaking out but also because the demonstrators themselves lack organization and leadership."There's no clear political agenda so it's very easy to just arrest them and move on," Ai told Reuters, adding there were more "political demands" in 1989 when a bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square."Even if something happens (on) the Hong Kong scale or 1989 scale it (still) won't shake the government," he added.Asked if China needed someone to lead a protest movement, Ai said nobody could do it because the country does not have a "political environment"."For 70 years, they cleaned out any people, intellectual or media who can raise any question."The protests in China were triggered by a fire in the Xinjiang region last week that killed 10 people who were trapped in their apartments. Protesters said lockdown measures were partly to blame, though officials denied that.

  • Kyler Murray rips Cardinals' strategy after fourth-down interception as frustration mounts

    The Cardinals lost 25-24 to the Chargers at home Sunday, prompting Kyler Murray to express his frustration after the game.

  • Spencer Rattler offers latest hint at his South Carolina, NFL future

    He technically has two more years of college eligibility.

  • Deshuan Watson reinstated from NFL ban for Browns debut vs. Texans: 'He'll be ready to roll'

    Watson is slated to throw his first NFL pass in nearly two years following a suspension triggered by multiple allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct.

  • NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. taken off plane in Miami

    NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. was removed by police from an aircraft before takeoff at Miami International Airport after officials said he failed to respond to requests to buckle his seatbelt and appeared to be unconscious, police and airline officials said Sunday. “Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen through the expected 5 hour flight, (flight crew members) called for police and fire rescue,” Miami Dade Police Officer Luis Sierra said in a statement following the 9:30 a.m. Sunday incident. “As they tried to wake (Beckham) to fasten his seat belt, he appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness,” the statement said.

  • Potential Candidates For UNLV’s Next Head Coach

    Listing potential replacements for Marcus Arroyo at UNLV.

  • Panthers DE Brian Burns mocks Broncos QB Russell Wilson after sack

    After his first sack of Russell Wilson on Sunday, Panthers DE Brian Burns had a little something for Mr. Unlimited.

  • Rams will have plenty of options at RB in free agency next year – if they go that route

    If the Rams are looking for an upgrade at RB next year, free agency will offer plenty of great options.

  • Ranking Xander Bogaerts' landing spots in free agency, with a clear frontrunner

    The Red Sox say Xander Bogaerts is their top priority, but the shortstop has plenty of interested suitors in free agency. John Tomase ranks the five most legitimate contenders for Bogaerts' services this winter.

  • Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby No. 2

    NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes shared that they have welcomed their second child into the world, joining 21-month-old daughter Sterling.