2023 NFL draft: Updated 1st-round order after Week 12

Another week of NFL action is in the books, which means we’re one week closer to locking in the top of next year’s draft order.

If you’re a fan of the Los Angeles Rams or Denver Broncos, you might want to look away.

Both of those teams have already traded away their first-round picks in 2023, and thanks to the dismal seasons they’re enduring right now, those selections currently sit among the top four, much to the delight of the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks.

The Houston Texan still have a comfortable lead for the No. 1 overall pick, but there’s still plenty of time for things to change down the stretch.

Here’s what the first-round order would look like if the 2023 NFL draft took place after Week 12 action (via Tankathon):

*NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.

1. Houston Texans

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

2. Chicago Bears

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

3. Detroit Lions (from LAR)

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

4. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

5. Carolina Panthers

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

6. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

7. Arizona Cardinals

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

8. Green Bay Packers

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

9. Las Vegas Raiders

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

10. Houston Texans (from CLE)

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

11. Jacksonville Jaguars

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

12. Pittsburgh Steelers

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

13. Detroit Lions

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

14. Indianapolis Colts

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

15. Atlanta Falcons

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

16. Seattle Seahawks

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

17. Los Angeles Chargers

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

18. New England Patriots

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

20. Washington Commanders

(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

21. Baltimore Ravens

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

22. New York Jets

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

23. Cincinnati Bengals

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

24. New York Giants

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

25. Denver Broncos (from SF via MIA)

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

26. Tennessee Titans

(Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

27. Dallas Cowboys

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

28. Buffalo Bills

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

29. Minnesota Vikings

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

30. Kansas City Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

31. Philadelphia Eagles

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

