Cowboys DC Dan Quinn finally got some revenge on Tom Brady for that 28-3 Super Bowl debacle
Good for Dan Quinn!
It’s over . . . even the kicking drama. Dak Prescott threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb on fourth-and-three. That brought out kicker Brett Maher for a fifth chance to make his first PAT. He did, drawing mock cheers even from Bucs fans. It was the only drama left in a game dominated [more]
The Buccaneers will have their best offensive line combination of the season tonight. Center Ryan Jensen, a 2021 Pro Bowler, is active after missing the entire regular season. He injured a knee on the second day of training camp. Center/guard Robert Hainsey (hamstring) and left tackle Donovan Smith (foot) also are active. Left guard Nick [more]
The Cowboys were closing in on snapping a playoff road game losing streak
The Cowboys star safety hobbled in the endzone and needed help getting to the sideline, reaching for his left knee. | From @CDBurnett7
The Cowboys chewed the clock, took a risk on fourth down and Prescott decided four touchdowns wasn't enough. | From @CDBurnett7
Jayron Kearse collected a gift from Tom Brady and the Dallas offense went to work with some impressive play-calling from Kellen Moore. | From @CDBurnett7
The Cowboys quarterback's momentum continued for another touchdown drive while the Dallas kicker's mistakes are cause for worry. | From @CDBurnett7
Brett Maher who has missed 3 PATs during the entire regular season has now missed 4 in the Cowboys’ game against Tampa Bay.
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed four straight extra points in Monday night's NFC wild-card game against Tampa Bay, becoming the first player in NFL history to miss that many in a game. Maher's misses were the only thing going wrong for the Cowboys, who led the Buccaneers 24-0 after his 0-fer.
