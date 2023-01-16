2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen, Projections Position Rankings
What college players are leaving early for the 2023 NFL Draft? Where will the underclassmen go and how do they all rank by position?
2023 NFL Underclassmen Declaration Deadline: January 16
Draft Date: April 27-April 29
Where: Kansas City, MO
This will be updated throughout the day as the underclassmen declarations are finalized.
2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants
QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs
Edge | DEs/DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties
Top 100 2023 NFL Draft Early Entrants
2023 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College
Past Underclassmen 2022 | 2021 | 2020
2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Quarterbacks
Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft (and NOT based on how good we think they are … that’s here.)
1 Will Levis Kentucky
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Top Ten Overall
2 Bryce Young Alabama
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Top Ten Overall
3 Anthony Richardson Florida
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
4 Tanner McKee Stanford
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 5th
5 Jaren Hall BYU
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th
2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Running Backs
Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.
1 Bijan Robinson Texas
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
2 Jahmyr Gibbs Alabama
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 2nd
3 Devon Achane Texas A&M
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 4th
4 Sean Tucker Syracuse
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 6th
5 Israel Abanikanda Pitt
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th
6 Deuce Vaughn Kansas State
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th
7 Tank Bigsby Auburn
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th
8 DeWayne McBride UAB
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th
9 Tiyon Evans Louisville
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
10 Zach Evans Ole Miss
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
11 Keaton Mitchell East Carolina
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
12 Tyjae Spears Tulane
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
13 Evan Hull Northwestern
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 6th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
14 Lew Nichols III Central Michigan
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 6th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
15 Tavion Thomas Utah
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 6th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
16 Titus Swen Wyoming
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 6th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Wide Receivers
Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft (and NOT based on how good we think they are … that’s here.)
1 Kayshon Boutte LSU
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Ohio State
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
3 Jalin Hyatt Tennessee
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 3rd
4 Jordan Addison USC
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
5 Josh Downs North Carolina
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 4th
6 Rakim Jarrett Maryland
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 5th
7 Marvin Mims Oklahoma
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 4th
8 Parker Washington Penn State
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 4th
9 Dontayvion Wicks Virginia
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 5th
10 Nathaniel Dell Houston
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th
11 Demario Douglas Liberty
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th
12 Trey Palmer Nebraska
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 6th
13 Bryce Ford-Wheaton West Virginia
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
14 Jadon Haselwood Arkansas
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
15 Sam James West Virginia
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
16 Justin Shorter Florida
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
17 Puka Nacua BYU
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 6th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
18 Tyler Scott Cincinnati
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 6th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Tight Ends
Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.
1 Michael Meyer Notre Dame
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
2 Darnell Washington Georgia
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd
3 Tucker Kraft South Dakota State
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd
4 Luke Musgrave Oregon State
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 4th
5 Luke Schoonmaker Michigan
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 4th
6 Marshon Ford Louisville
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
7 Zack Kuntz Old Dominion
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 6th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
8 Brenton Strange Penn State
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 6th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Offensive Tackles
Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.
1 Peter Skoronski Northwestern
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
2 Paris Johnson Jr. Ohio State
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
3 Anton Harrison Oklahoma
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
4 Broderick Jones Georgia
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
5 Matthew Bergeron Syracuse
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Centers, Guards
Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.
1 Luke Wypler (C) Ohio State 51
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 3rd
2 Joe Tippmann (C) Wisconsin 74
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th
1 O’Cyrus Torrence (OG) Florida
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 2nd
2 Anthony Bradford (OG) LSU
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th
3 Jovaughn Gwyn (OG) South Carolina
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th
2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen Edge Rushers
Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.
1 Will Anderson Jr. Alabama
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Top Ten Overall
2 Myles Murphy Clemson
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
3 Felix Anudike-Uzomah Kansas State
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 4th
4 BJ Ojulari LSU
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd
5 Lukas Van Ness Iowa
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 4th
6 Colby Wooden Auburn
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 4th
7 Mitchell Agude Miami
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 6th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
8 MJ Anderson Iowa State
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 6th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Defensive Tackles
Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.
1 Jalen Carter Georgia
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Top Ten Overall
2 Bryan Bresee Clemson
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
3 Isaiah Foskey Notre Dame
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
4 Mazi Smith Michigan
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 2nd
5 Tuli Tuipulotu USC
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd
6 Siaki Ika Baylor
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 3rd
7 Gervon Dexter Florida
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 5th
8 Calijah Kancey Pitt
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd
9 Jaquelin Roy LSU
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 4th
2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Linebackers
2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Linebackers
Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.
1 Drew Sanders Arkansas
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 20 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 2nd
2 Trenton Simpson Clemson
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 2nd
3 Nick Herbig Wisconsin
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 5th
4 Noah Sewell Oregon
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 4th
5 Drake Thomas NC State
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 7th
2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Cornerbacks
Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.
1 Joey Porter Jr. Penn State
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 20 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
2 Devon Witherspoon Illinois
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 2nd
3 Cam Smith South Carolina
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
4 Christian Gonzalez Oregon
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
5 Kelee Ringo Georgia
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 20 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
6 Clark Phillips III Utah
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 2nd
7 Emmanuel Forbes Mississippi State
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 2nd
8 Deonte Banks Maryland
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 4th
9 Kyu Blu Kelly Stanford
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd
10 Jaylon Jones Texas A&M
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd
11 Tyrique Stevenson Miami
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 4th
12 Cameron Mitchell Northwestern
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 5th
13 Eli Ricks Alabama
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 5th
14 DJ Turner Michigan
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 5th
15 Carrington Valentine Kentucky
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 5th
16 Garrett Williams Syracuse
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 5th
17 Kei’Trel Clark Louisville
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th
18 Alex Austin Oregon State
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 6th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Safeties
Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.
1 Brian Branch Alabama
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 2nd
2 Antonio Johnson Texas A&M
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd
3 Brandon Joseph Notre Dame
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd
4 Jammie Robinson Florida State
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 4th
5 Rashad Torrence II Florida
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 5th
6 Ronnie Hickman Ohio State
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 5th
7 Brandon Hill Pitt
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 6th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Ranking the Top 100 Early Entries
Ranked based on how good we think the 100 best early entries are.
1 Jalen Carter DT Georgia
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Top Ten Overall
2 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Top Ten Overall
3 Bryce Young QB Alabama
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Top Ten Overall
4 Bijan Robinson RB Texas
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
5 Bryan Bresee DT Clemson
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
6 Anthony Richardson QB Florida
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
7 Will Levis QB Kentucky
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Top Ten Overall
8 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
9 Michael Meyer TE Notre Dame
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
10 Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
11 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 20 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
12 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
13 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 2nd
14 Cam Smith CB South Carolina
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st
15 Tuli Tuipulotu DT USC
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd
16 O’Cyrus Torrence OG Florida
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 2nd
17 Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
18 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 20 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 2nd
19 Isaiah Foskey DT Notre Dame
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
20 Jordan Addison WR USC
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
22 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
23 Kayshon Boutte WR LSU
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
24 Broderick Jones OT Georgia
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
25 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
26 Brian Branch S Alabama
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 2nd
27 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 20 Overall
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd
28 Clark Phillips III CB Utah
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 2nd
29 Mazi Smith DT Michigan
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 2nd
30 Siaki Ika DT Baylor
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 3rd
31 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 2nd
32 Emmanuel Forbes CB Mississippi State
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 2nd
33 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 3rd
34 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 2nd
35 Devon Achane RB Texas A&M
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 4th
36 Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 4th
37 Deonte Banks CB Maryland
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 4th
38 Matthew Bergeron OT Syracuse
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 4th
38 Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd
39 Brandon Joseph S Notre Dame
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd
40 Kyu Blu Kelly CB Stanford
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd
41 Josh Downs WR North Carolina
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 4th
42 Darnell Washington TE Georgia
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd
43 Gervon Dexter DT Florida
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 5th
44 BJ Ojulari EDGE LSU
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd
45 Jaylon Jones CB Texas A&M
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd
46 Calijah Kancey DT Pitt
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd
47 Tucker Kraft TE South Dakota State
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd
48 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 4th
49 Luke Musgrave TE Oregon State
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 4th
50 Colby Wooden EDGE Auburn
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 4th
51 Luke Wypler C Ohio State
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 3rd
52 Nick Herbig LB Wisconsin
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 5th
53 Rakim Jarrett WR Maryland
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 5th
54 Noah Sewell LB Oregon
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 4th
55 Tyrique Stevenson CB Miami
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 4th
56 Marvin Mims WR Oklahoma
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 4th
57 Parker Washington WR Penn State
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 2nd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 4th
58 Tanner McKee QB Stanford
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 5th
59 Cameron Mitchell CB Northwestern
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 5th
60 Eli Ricks CB Alabama
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 5th
61 Jammie Robinson S Florida State
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 4th
62 Jaquelin Roy DT LSU
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 4th
63 Luke Schoonmaker TE Michigan
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 4th
64 Rashad Torrence II S Florida
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 5th
65 Sean Tucker RB Syracuse
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 6th
66 DJ Turner CB Michigan
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 5th
67 Carrington Valentine CB Kentucky
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 5th
68 Dontayvion Wicks WR Virginia
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 5th
69 Garrett Williams CB Syracuse
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 5th
70 Israel Abanikanda RB Pitt
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th
71 Deuce Vaughn RB Kansas State
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th
72 Nathaniel Dell WR Houston
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th
73 Anthony Bradford OG LSU
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th
74 Joe Tippmann C Wisconsin
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th
75 Kei’Trel Clark CB Louisville
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th
76 Tank Bigsby RB Auburn
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th
77 Demario Douglas WR Liberty
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th
78 Jovaughn Gwyn OG South Carolina
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th
79 DeWayne McBride RB UAB
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th
80 Trey Palmer WR Nebraska
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 6th
81 Tiyon Evans RB Louisville
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
82 Jaren Hall QB BYU
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th
83 Ronnie Hickman S Ohio State
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 4th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 5th
84 Zach Evans RB Ole Miss
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
85 Marshon Ford TE Louisville
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
86 Bryce Ford-Wheaton WR West Virginia
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
87 Jadon Haselwood WR Arkansas
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
88 Sam James WR West Virginia
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
89 Keaton Mitchell RB East Carolina
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
90 Justin Shorter WR Florida
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
91 Tyjae Spears RB Tulane
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 5th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
92 Drake Thomas LB NC State
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 7th
93 Mitchell Agude EDGE Miami
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 6th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
94 MJ Anderson EDGE Iowa State
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 6th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
95 Alex Austin CB Oregon State
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 6th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
96 Brandon Hill S Pitt
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 6th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
97 Evan Hull RB Northwestern
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 6th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
98 Zack Kuntz TE Old Dominion
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 6th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
99 Puka Nacua WR BYU
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 6th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
100 Lew Nichols III RB Central Michigan
2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 6th
2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent
2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Listed By School
Alabama
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Bryce Young QB
Brian Branch S
Jahmyr Gibbs RB
Eli Ricks CB
Arkansas
Drew Sanders LB
Jadon Haselwood WR
Auburn
Colby Wooden EDGE
Tank Bigsby RB
Baylor
Siaki Ika DT
BYU
Jaren Hall QB
Puka Nacua WR
Central Michigan
Lew Nichols III RB
Cincinnati
Tyler Scott WR
Clemson
Bryan Bresee DT
Myles Murphy EDGE
Trenton Simpson LB
East Carolina
Keaton Mitchell RB
Florida
Anthony Richardson QB
O’Cyrus Torrence OG
Gervon Dexter DT
Rashad Torrence II S
Justin Shorter WR
Florida State
Jammie Robinson S
Georgia
Jalen Carter DT
Broderick Jones OT
Kelee Ringo CB
Darnell Washington TE
Houston
Nathaniel Dell WR
Illinois
Devon Witherspoon CB
Iowa
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa State
MJ Anderson EDGE
Kansas State
Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE
Deuce Vaughn RB
Kentucky
Will Levis QB
Carrington Valentine CB
Liberty
Demario Douglas WR
Louisville
Kei’Trel Clark CB
Tiyon Evans RB
Marshon Ford TE
LSU
Kayshon Boutte WR
BJ Ojulari EDGE
Jaquelin Roy DT
Anthony Bradford OG
Maryland
Deonte Banks CB
Rakim Jarrett WR
Miami
Tyrique Stevenson CB
Mitchell Agude EDGE
Michigan
Mazi Smith DT
Luke Schoonmaker TE
DJ Turner CB
Mississippi State
Emmanuel Forbes CB
NC State
Drake Thomas LB
Nebraska
Trey Palmer WR
North Carolina
Josh Downs WR
Northwestern
Peter Skoronski OT
Cameron Mitchell CB
Evan Hull RB
Notre Dame
Michael Meyer TE
Isaiah Foskey DT
Brandon Joseph S
Ohio State
Paris Johnson Jr. OT
Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
Luke Wypler C
Ronnie Hickman S
Oklahoma
Anton Harrison OT
Marvin Mims WR
Old Dominion
Zack Kuntz TE
Ole Miss
Zach Evans RB
Oregon
Christian Gonzalez CB
Noah Sewell LB
Oregon State
Luke Musgrave TE
Alex Austin CB
Penn State
Joey Porter Jr. CB
Parker Washington WR
Brenton Strange TE
Pitt
Calijah Kancey DT
Israel Abanikanda RB
Brandon Hill S
South Carolina
Cam Smith CB
Jovaughn Gwyn OG
South Dakota State
Tucker Kraft TE
Stanford
Kyu Blu Kelly CB
Tanner McKee QB
Syracuse
Matthew Bergeron OT
Sean Tucker RB
Garrett Williams CB
Tennessee
Jalin Hyatt WR
Texas
Bijan Robinson RB
Texas A&M
Devon Achane RB
Antonio Johnson S
Jaylon Jones CB
Tulane
Tyjae Spears RB
UAB
DeWayne McBride RB
USC
Tuli Tuipulotu DT
Jordan Addison WR
Utah
Clark Phillips III CB
Tavion Thomas RB
Virginia
Dontayvion Wicks WR
West Virginia
Bryce Ford-Wheaton WR
Sam James WR
Wisconsin
Nick Herbig LB
Joe Tippmann C
Titus Swen RB
