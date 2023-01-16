2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen, Projections Position Rankings

What college players are leaving early for the 2023 NFL Draft? Where will the underclassmen go and how do they all rank by position?

2023 NFL Underclassmen Declaration Deadline: January 16

Draft Date: April 27-April 29

Where: Kansas City, MO

This will be updated throughout the day as the underclassmen declarations are finalized.

2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants

Top 100 2023 NFL Draft Early Entrants

2023 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College

2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Quarterbacks

Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft (and NOT based on how good we think they are … that’s here.)

1 Will Levis Kentucky

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Top Ten Overall

2 Bryce Young Alabama

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Top Ten Overall

3 Anthony Richardson Florida

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

4 Tanner McKee Stanford

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 5th

5 Jaren Hall BYU

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th

2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Running Backs

Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

1 Bijan Robinson Texas

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

2 Jahmyr Gibbs Alabama

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 2nd

3 Devon Achane Texas A&M

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 4th

4 Sean Tucker Syracuse

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 6th

5 Israel Abanikanda Pitt

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th

6 Deuce Vaughn Kansas State

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th

7 Tank Bigsby Auburn

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th

8 DeWayne McBride UAB

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th

9 Tiyon Evans Louisville

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

10 Zach Evans Ole Miss

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

11 Keaton Mitchell East Carolina

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

12 Tyjae Spears Tulane

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

13 Evan Hull Northwestern

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 6th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

14 Lew Nichols III Central Michigan

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 6th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

15 Tavion Thomas Utah

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 6th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

16 Titus Swen Wyoming

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 6th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Wide Receivers

Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft (and NOT based on how good we think they are … that’s here.)

1 Kayshon Boutte LSU

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Ohio State

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

3 Jalin Hyatt Tennessee

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 3rd

4 Jordan Addison USC

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

5 Josh Downs North Carolina

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 4th

6 Rakim Jarrett Maryland

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 5th

7 Marvin Mims Oklahoma

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 4th

8 Parker Washington Penn State

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 4th

9 Dontayvion Wicks Virginia

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 5th

10 Nathaniel Dell Houston

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th

11 Demario Douglas Liberty

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th

12 Trey Palmer Nebraska

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 6th

13 Bryce Ford-Wheaton West Virginia

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

14 Jadon Haselwood Arkansas

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

15 Sam James West Virginia

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

16 Justin Shorter Florida

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

17 Puka Nacua BYU

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 6th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

18 Tyler Scott Cincinnati

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 6th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Tight Ends

Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

1 Michael Meyer Notre Dame

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

2 Darnell Washington Georgia

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd

3 Tucker Kraft South Dakota State

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd

4 Luke Musgrave Oregon State

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 4th

5 Luke Schoonmaker Michigan

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 4th

6 Marshon Ford Louisville

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

7 Zack Kuntz Old Dominion

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 6th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

8 Brenton Strange Penn State

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 6th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Offensive Tackles

Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

1 Peter Skoronski Northwestern

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

2 Paris Johnson Jr. Ohio State

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

3 Anton Harrison Oklahoma

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

4 Broderick Jones Georgia

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

5 Matthew Bergeron Syracuse

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Centers, Guards

Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

1 Luke Wypler (C) Ohio State 51

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 3rd

2 Joe Tippmann (C) Wisconsin 74

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th

1 O’Cyrus Torrence (OG) Florida

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 2nd

2 Anthony Bradford (OG) LSU

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th

3 Jovaughn Gwyn (OG) South Carolina

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th

2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen Edge Rushers

Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

1 Will Anderson Jr. Alabama

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Top Ten Overall

2 Myles Murphy Clemson

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

3 Felix Anudike-Uzomah Kansas State

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 4th

4 BJ Ojulari LSU

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd

5 Lukas Van Ness Iowa

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 4th

6 Colby Wooden Auburn

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 4th

7 Mitchell Agude Miami

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 6th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

8 MJ Anderson Iowa State

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 6th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Defensive Tackles

Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

1 Jalen Carter Georgia

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Top Ten Overall

2 Bryan Bresee Clemson

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

3 Isaiah Foskey Notre Dame

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

4 Mazi Smith Michigan

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 2nd

5 Tuli Tuipulotu USC

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd

6 Siaki Ika Baylor

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 3rd

7 Gervon Dexter Florida

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 5th

8 Calijah Kancey Pitt

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd

9 Jaquelin Roy LSU

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 4th

2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Linebackers

Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

1 Drew Sanders Arkansas

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 20 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 2nd

2 Trenton Simpson Clemson

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 2nd

3 Nick Herbig Wisconsin

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 5th

4 Noah Sewell Oregon

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 4th

5 Drake Thomas NC State

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 7th

2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Cornerbacks

Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

1 Joey Porter Jr. Penn State

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 20 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

2 Devon Witherspoon Illinois

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 2nd

3 Cam Smith South Carolina

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

4 Christian Gonzalez Oregon

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

5 Kelee Ringo Georgia

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 20 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

6 Clark Phillips III Utah

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 2nd

7 Emmanuel Forbes Mississippi State

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 2nd

8 Deonte Banks Maryland

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 4th

9 Kyu Blu Kelly Stanford

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd

10 Jaylon Jones Texas A&M

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd

11 Tyrique Stevenson Miami

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 4th

12 Cameron Mitchell Northwestern

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 5th

13 Eli Ricks Alabama

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 5th

14 DJ Turner Michigan

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 5th

15 Carrington Valentine Kentucky

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 5th

16 Garrett Williams Syracuse

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 5th

17 Kei’Trel Clark Louisville

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th

18 Alex Austin Oregon State

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 6th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Safeties

Ranked based on where we believe the underclassmen will be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

1 Brian Branch Alabama

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 2nd

2 Antonio Johnson Texas A&M

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd

3 Brandon Joseph Notre Dame

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd

4 Jammie Robinson Florida State

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 4th

5 Rashad Torrence II Florida

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 5th

6 Ronnie Hickman Ohio State

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 5th

7 Brandon Hill Pitt

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 6th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Ranking the Top 100 Early Entries

Ranked based on how good we think the 100 best early entries are.

1 Jalen Carter DT Georgia

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Top Ten Overall

2 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Top Ten Overall

3 Bryce Young QB Alabama

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Top Ten Overall

4 Bijan Robinson RB Texas

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

5 Bryan Bresee DT Clemson

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

6 Anthony Richardson QB Florida

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

7 Will Levis QB Kentucky

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: No. 1 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Top Ten Overall

8 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 10 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

9 Michael Meyer TE Notre Dame

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

10 Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

11 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 20 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

12 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

13 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 2nd

14 Cam Smith CB South Carolina

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 1st

15 Tuli Tuipulotu DT USC

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd

16 O’Cyrus Torrence OG Florida

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 2nd

17 Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

18 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 20 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 2nd

19 Isaiah Foskey DT Notre Dame

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

20 Jordan Addison WR USC

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

22 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

23 Kayshon Boutte WR LSU

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

24 Broderick Jones OT Georgia

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

25 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 15 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

26 Brian Branch S Alabama

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 2nd

27 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Top 20 Overall

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 2nd

28 Clark Phillips III CB Utah

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 2nd

29 Mazi Smith DT Michigan

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 2nd

30 Siaki Ika DT Baylor

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 3rd

31 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Mid 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 2nd

32 Emmanuel Forbes CB Mississippi State

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 2nd

33 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 3rd

34 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 2nd

35 Devon Achane RB Texas A&M

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 4th

36 Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 4th

37 Deonte Banks CB Maryland

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 4th

38 Matthew Bergeron OT Syracuse

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 4th

38 Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd

39 Brandon Joseph S Notre Dame

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd

40 Kyu Blu Kelly CB Stanford

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd

41 Josh Downs WR North Carolina

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 4th

42 Darnell Washington TE Georgia

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 1st

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd

43 Gervon Dexter DT Florida

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 5th

44 BJ Ojulari EDGE LSU

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Early 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd

45 Jaylon Jones CB Texas A&M

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd

46 Calijah Kancey DT Pitt

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd

47 Tucker Kraft TE South Dakota State

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 3rd

48 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 4th

49 Luke Musgrave TE Oregon State

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 4th

50 Colby Wooden EDGE Auburn

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 4th

51 Luke Wypler C Ohio State

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 3rd

52 Nick Herbig LB Wisconsin

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 5th

53 Rakim Jarrett WR Maryland

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 5th

54 Noah Sewell LB Oregon

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 4th

55 Tyrique Stevenson CB Miami

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 4th

56 Marvin Mims WR Oklahoma

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 4th

57 Parker Washington WR Penn State

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 2nd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 4th

58 Tanner McKee QB Stanford

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 5th

59 Cameron Mitchell CB Northwestern

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 5th

60 Eli Ricks CB Alabama

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 5th

61 Jammie Robinson S Florida State

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 4th

62 Jaquelin Roy DT LSU

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 4th

63 Luke Schoonmaker TE Michigan

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Late 4th

64 Rashad Torrence II S Florida

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 5th

65 Sean Tucker RB Syracuse

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 6th

66 DJ Turner CB Michigan

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 5th

67 Carrington Valentine CB Kentucky

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 5th

68 Dontayvion Wicks WR Virginia

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 5th

69 Garrett Williams CB Syracuse

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 3rd

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 5th

70 Israel Abanikanda RB Pitt

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th

71 Deuce Vaughn RB Kansas State

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th

72 Nathaniel Dell WR Houston

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th

73 Anthony Bradford OG LSU

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th

74 Joe Tippmann C Wisconsin

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th

75 Kei’Trel Clark CB Louisville

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th

76 Tank Bigsby RB Auburn

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th

77 Demario Douglas WR Liberty

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th

78 Jovaughn Gwyn OG South Carolina

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th

79 DeWayne McBride RB UAB

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th

80 Trey Palmer WR Nebraska

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 4th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 6th

81 Tiyon Evans RB Louisville

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

82 Jaren Hall QB BYU

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 6th

83 Ronnie Hickman S Ohio State

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 4th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: 5th

84 Zach Evans RB Ole Miss

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

85 Marshon Ford TE Louisville

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

86 Bryce Ford-Wheaton WR West Virginia

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

87 Jadon Haselwood WR Arkansas

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

88 Sam James WR West Virginia

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

89 Keaton Mitchell RB East Carolina

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

90 Justin Shorter WR Florida

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

91 Tyjae Spears RB Tulane

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 5th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

92 Drake Thomas LB NC State

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: Late 5th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Early 7th

93 Mitchell Agude EDGE Miami

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 6th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

94 MJ Anderson EDGE Iowa State

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 6th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

95 Alex Austin CB Oregon State

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 6th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

96 Brandon Hill S Pitt

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 6th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

97 Evan Hull RB Northwestern

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 6th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

98 Zack Kuntz TE Old Dominion

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 6th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

99 Puka Nacua WR BYU

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 6th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

100 Lew Nichols III RB Central Michigan

2023 NFL Draft Projection Best Case: 6th

2023 NFL Draft Projection Worst Case: Free Agent

2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen: Listed By School

Alabama

Will Anderson Jr. EDGE

Bryce Young QB

Brian Branch S

Jahmyr Gibbs RB

Eli Ricks CB

Arkansas

Drew Sanders LB

Jadon Haselwood WR

Auburn

Colby Wooden EDGE

Tank Bigsby RB

Baylor

Siaki Ika DT

BYU

Jaren Hall QB

Puka Nacua WR

Central Michigan

Lew Nichols III RB

Cincinnati

Tyler Scott WR

Clemson

Bryan Bresee DT

Myles Murphy EDGE

Trenton Simpson LB

East Carolina

Keaton Mitchell RB

Florida

Anthony Richardson QB

O’Cyrus Torrence OG

Gervon Dexter DT

Rashad Torrence II S

Justin Shorter WR

Florida State

Jammie Robinson S

Georgia

Jalen Carter DT

Broderick Jones OT

Kelee Ringo CB

Darnell Washington TE

Houston

Nathaniel Dell WR

Illinois

Devon Witherspoon CB

Iowa

Lukas Van Ness EDGE

Iowa State

MJ Anderson EDGE

Kansas State

Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE

Deuce Vaughn RB

Kentucky

Will Levis QB

Carrington Valentine CB

Liberty

Demario Douglas WR

Louisville

Kei’Trel Clark CB

Tiyon Evans RB

Marshon Ford TE

LSU

Kayshon Boutte WR

BJ Ojulari EDGE

Jaquelin Roy DT

Anthony Bradford OG

Maryland

Deonte Banks CB

Rakim Jarrett WR

Miami

Tyrique Stevenson CB

Mitchell Agude EDGE

Michigan

Mazi Smith DT

Luke Schoonmaker TE

DJ Turner CB

Mississippi State

Emmanuel Forbes CB

NC State

Drake Thomas LB

Nebraska

Trey Palmer WR

North Carolina

Josh Downs WR

Northwestern

Peter Skoronski OT

Cameron Mitchell CB

Evan Hull RB

Notre Dame

Michael Meyer TE

Isaiah Foskey DT

Brandon Joseph S

Ohio State

Paris Johnson Jr. OT

Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR

Luke Wypler C

Ronnie Hickman S

Oklahoma

Anton Harrison OT

Marvin Mims WR

Old Dominion

Zack Kuntz TE

Ole Miss

Zach Evans RB

Oregon

Christian Gonzalez CB

Noah Sewell LB

Oregon State

Luke Musgrave TE

Alex Austin CB

Penn State

Joey Porter Jr. CB

Parker Washington WR

Brenton Strange TE

Pitt

Calijah Kancey DT

Israel Abanikanda RB

Brandon Hill S

South Carolina

Cam Smith CB

Jovaughn Gwyn OG

South Dakota State

Tucker Kraft TE

Stanford

Kyu Blu Kelly CB

Tanner McKee QB

Syracuse

Matthew Bergeron OT

Sean Tucker RB

Garrett Williams CB

Tennessee

Jalin Hyatt WR

Texas

Bijan Robinson RB

Texas A&M

Devon Achane RB

Antonio Johnson S

Jaylon Jones CB

Tulane

Tyjae Spears RB

UAB

DeWayne McBride RB

USC

Tuli Tuipulotu DT

Jordan Addison WR

Utah

Clark Phillips III CB

Tavion Thomas RB

Virginia

Dontayvion Wicks WR

West Virginia

Bryce Ford-Wheaton WR

Sam James WR

Wisconsin

Nick Herbig LB

Joe Tippmann C

Titus Swen RB

