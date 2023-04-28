2023 NFL draft trade tracker: All the moves from Thursday's first round

The 2023 NFL draft is perhaps the most unpredictable in recent memory.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young went No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. The pick was a result of a pre-draft trade with the Chicago Bears.

Several other teams had picks from others, including the Houston Texans via quarterback Deshaun Watson's deal to the Cleveland Browns, the Detroit Lions thanks to former QB Matthew Stafford's trade to the Los Angeles Rams, the Seattle Seahawks via QB Russell Wilson's trade to the Denver Broncos and the Saints with former head coach Sean Payton being dealt to the Broncos, leaving the latter without a first-round pick. The New York Jets completed their much-anticipated trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers earlier this week, swapping picks with the Green Bay Packers just days before the main event.

It only took two picks before fans saw the first trade of the night in what was an event full of twists and turns.

Here's every trade that happened in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft:

Jacksonville Jaguars trade No. 24 pick to New York Giants

The Giants sneaked up one position in a swap with the Jaguars.

New York selected Maryland defensive back Deonte Banks with the No. 24 pick.

Jacksonville receives the 25th, 160th (fifth round) and 240th (seventh round) picks in the trade.

New England Patriots trade No. 14 pick to Pittsburgh Steelers

The Patriots traded down to give the Steelers the No. 14 pick.

Mike Tomlin and company nabbed Georgia tackle Broderick Jones with the move.

New England gets the 17th pick and 120th pick in the swap. The Patriots picked Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez at No. 17.

Chicago Bears trade No. 9 pick to Philadelphia Eagles

After giving up the No. 1 pick ahead of the draft, the Bears let themselves slide down the board a spot further by giving up the No. 9 pick to the Eagles.

Philadelphia used the opportunity to snag Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. The defender could have potentially been picked higher and had meetings with the Seahawks ahead of the draft, but teams may have had concerns after he pleaded no contest to charges of racing and reckless driving in connection with the fatal car crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.

The Bears receive the 10th pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick in the trade. Chicago selected Tennessee tackle Darnell Wright with the No. 10 pick.

Detroit Lions trade No. 6 pick to Arizona Cardinals

Just three picks after trading down, the Cardinals traded right back up to No. 6 via the Detroit Lions, a pick that was originally the Los Angeles Rams'.

Arizona selected Ohio State tackle Paris Johnson Jr. with the pick. Johnson Jr.'s father was selected by the Cardinals in the fifth round of the 1999 NFL draft.

The Lions received the 12th and 34th picks. Detroit used the 12th pick on Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Arizona Cardinals trade No. 3 pick to Houston Texans

The Texans went back-to-back after selecting Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 pick. They then traded with the Cardinals to acquire the No. 3 pick. They selected Alabama defender Will Anderson Jr.

Houston gave up the 12th pick, the 33rd pick, a 2024 first-rounder and 2024 third-rounder in the swap.

