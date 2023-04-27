2023 NFL Draft tracker Round 1: Pick order updates, trades and top moments

Nearly two days after the Tennessee Titans and the city of Nashville cemented a historic $2.1 billion agreement to build a new, enclosed stadium the Titans will begin the process of stocking its roster when the 2023 NFL Draft begins at 7 p.m. (ESPN, ABC, ESPN app) Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Follow along for live updates on trades and top moments as the Titans make their Round 1 pick.

The NFL Draft order from start to finish

The 2023 NFL Draft will start within the hour. So who exactly is drafting where? Check out the NFL Draft order here.

Titans in on potential trade for Arizona WR DeAndre Hopkins

With over an hour before the start of the NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans have seen their name thrown into a potential trade scenario involving Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

The Cardinals would send the No. 3 pick along with Hopkins for the Titans' 11th selection, according to ProFootballTalk.

Hearing Cardinals are trying to send No. 3 overall and DeAndre Hopkins to Titans for No. 11 pick plus more. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 27, 2023

How to watch 2022 NFL Draft first round

Time: 7 p.m. CT on Thursday

Place: Kansas City, Missouri

TV: ESPN, ABC (WKRN-2 in Nashville), NFL Network

Streaming: ESPN and NFL apps

Radio: ESPN Radio

