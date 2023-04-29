2023 NFL Draft tracker: Chiefs select Sooners OL Wanya Morris 92nd overall

The 2023 NFL Draft began on Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Several former OU players hope to get selected in the draft, which begins Thursday with the first round. Rounds 2-3 will then be held at 6 p.m. Friday, while Rounds 4-7 will unfold at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Here's a look at the OU players who were drafted:

Anton Harrison, offensive lineman

Pick: Round 1, No. 27 overall

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Harrison became the first OU offensive lineman to get drafted in the first round since Lane Johnson went No. 4 overall to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013.

Harrison spent three seasons with the Sooners. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound left tackle recorded 24 starts during that time and earned a 2022 All-Big 12 first team selection.

Harrison impressed at the NFL Combine. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.98 seconds and posted a vertical jump of 28.5 inches.

Harrison could fill an immediate need for the Jaguars, who'll likely begin the upcoming season without Cam Robinson. Multiple reports stated Thursday that the starting left tackle is facing a multi-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Robinson could be suspended for two, six or eight games depending on which prohibited substance is found in his B sample. And while Robinson is expected to appeal any suspension, Harrison could see time on the field if that appeal is unsuccessful.

Marvin Mims, wide receiver

Pick: Round 2, No. 63 overall

Team: Denver Broncos

Mims spent three seasons with the Sooners. The 5-11, 183-pound receiver hauled in 123 passes for 2,398 yards and 20 touchdowns during that time.

Mims ranks eighth in OU program history in receiving yards thanks in part to his speed, which gives him big-play potential. He averaged 19.5 yards per catch throughout his career.

Mims now joins a Denver team that ranked 15th in the league in total receiving yards this past season (4,007).

Mims can also carve out a role in the return game with the Broncos, who signed free-agent cornerback/kick returner Tremon Smith to a two-year deal in March but still needed more depth. Mims averaged 36 yards per kick return and 11.8 yards per punt return during his time with OU.

Wanya Morris, offensive lineman

Kent State's defensive linemen ambushed Gray from the right side of OU's offensive line, which is where Wanya Morris usually would've been waiting to fend them off.

Pick: Round 3, No. 92 overall

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Wanya Morris began his career at Tennessee before spending two seasons at OU.

The 6-6, 310-pound right tackle made eight starts this past season, and he earned an All-Big 12 second team selection.

Morris joins the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs, and he should be able to compete for the starting right tackle spot right away. His biggest competition is third-year pro Lucas Niang.

If Morris is able to get the starting nod in Kansas City, he'll join former Sooner Creed Humphrey, who is the team's Pro Bowl center.

