2023 NFL Draft tracker Day 3: Live updates, draft order and top moments from Rounds 4-7

We've churned through the first three rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft and now have reached the final day with rounds 4-7 that starts at 11:30 p.m. Saturday (ESPN, ESPN 2, NFL Network).

The Tennessee Titans traded up in the second round Friday of the to grab their quarterback of the future, selecting Will Levis of Kentucky with the No. 33 overall pick in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals. Tennessee sent the No. 41 and No. 72 picks and a 2024 third-round pick to Arizona in exchange for No. 33 and No. 81 in the third round.

Follow our live update all day Saturday as the pick roll in to finish the draft.

Tennessee Titans first-round draft pick offensive tackle Peter Skoronski, center, poses with general manager Ran Carthon, left, and head coach Mike Vrabel, right, during a press conference at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, April 28, 2023.

Titans brought in Levis pre-draft to talk about turnovers

The tennessee Titans' second-round selection of Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has drawn criticism. While Levis possess a powerful arm with a big upside, his inconsistency and mistake-prone play in Lexington gave most NFL teams pause as Levis dropped out of his first-round projection.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel brought Levis in to Nashville and the the two talked extensively about those mistakes through film study.

Cleveland bolstered its offensive line picking Ohio State offensive lineman Dawand Jones with the ninth pick of the fourth round (111th overall).

Jones' Buckeye teammates nicknamed him "Big Thanos" because of his 6-foot-8, 374-pound size and strength and his 87-inch wingspan.

Oh SNAP, “BIG THANOS” gets picked 💥



The @Browns select @OhioStateFB OT Dawand Jones at No. 111 overall.pic.twitter.com/UrSx6pdROM — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 29, 2023

Has the Philadelphia Eagles found a second home in Athens?

Coming off a Super Bowl appearance in early February, the Philadelphia Eagles have found value in the two-time defending college football national champion, Georgia Bulldogs selecting Bulldogs cornerback Kelee Ringo with the third pick of the fourth round.

Ringo is the third Georgia player to be drafted by the Eagles during the 2023 NFL Draft. The Eagles selected defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the ninth pick of Thursday's first round then grabbed Nolen Smith with the 30th pick. Philly drafted two from Georgia in last year's draft.

Might as well call em the Philadelphia Bulldogs. pic.twitter.com/umP5sizeT9 — NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2023

Saints, Bears make trade to start Day 3

Chicago continues to wheel and deal, trading out of the first pick of the fourth round as the New Orleans Saints move into pick No. 103. The Saints selected Old Dominion guard Nick Saldiveri.

From our NFL Draft broadcast: It got WILD to start Round 4, with three trades before anyone made a pick. pic.twitter.com/7NuPnkrG9U — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2023

ESTES If Tennessee Titans' Day 2 draft haul was a glimpse of the future, then I'm worried

TITANS DRAFT LEVIS What Tennessee Titans actually accomplished by drafting Will Levis on Day 2 of NFL draft

2023 NFL Draft Round 4-7 selection order

As we wind down the final rounds of the NFL Draft, here's a look at each team's pick order for the remaining draft.

How to watch 2022 NFL Draft rounds 4-7

Time: 11:30 p.m. CT on Saturday

Place: Kansas City, Missouri

TV: ESPN, ABC (WKRN-2 in Nashville), NFL Network

Streaming: ESPN and NFL apps

Radio: ESPN Radio

