2023 NFL draft: Top prospects to watch as Georgia, TCU battle in National Championship

With the 2022 regular season at a close, Chicago Bears fans can begin focusing on the 2023 NFL draft. Chicago has eight picks in the upcoming draft and will look to improve the talent and depth on the roster.

As Georgia and TCU take the field tonight in the College Football National Championship, there are a number of prospects from both schools that could be on the Bears’ radar in 2023.

Here’s our list of 10 players that can fill much-needed gaps in Chicago’s offense and defense.

DL Jalen Carter, Georgia

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Jalen Carter was the best player on a defensive line that had three first-round draft picks in 2022 (Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, and Devonte Wyatt), and he’s one of the most versatile defensive linemen in the draft with an ability to rush the passer, beat double teams, and defend the run.

At 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, Carter is a prototypical NFL defensive lineman that could play three techniques in a 4-3 or play outside as a 3-4 defensive end. Wherever he goes, he will make an immediate impact.

Projection: First Round

WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Quentin Johnston has the prototypical build of a No.1 WR in the NFL. At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, he will line up as the “X” receiver for many teams, playing outside to the far side of the field. However, despite his size, Johnston has tremendous speed, as displayed in his 75-yard touchdown in the Fiesta Bowl against Michigan.

The longer Johnston has to stride, the more obvious his speed becomes, making him a terrific vertical threat. Johnston is a perfect choice for a team needing a big-body wide receiver to make the primary target in the passing game.

Projection: First Round

OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Broderick Jones might be the first offensive tackle taken in the 2023 draft. At 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, he’s got great feet and impressive athleticism, making him one of the best left tackles in college football.

Story continues

The redshirt sophomore was subbed into the national title game last year vs. Alabama, but in his first year as a starter, he earned first-team All-SEC honors.

Projection: First Round

EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

An impressive run defender despite being undersized at 235 pounds, Nolan Smith has an impressive first step and gets great penetration against larger offensive linemen, and does a great job taking on blocks and setting the edge.

With his current size, he’s likely a better fit as a 3-4 outside linebacker, but needs to improve his pass coverage.

Projection: Second Round

iOL Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

A redshirt sophomore with good size, center Sedrick Van Pran doesn’t have to enter the draft, but depending on how the championship game goes, he’s got a chance to improve his draft position.

At 6-foot-4, 310 pounds, he’s got good size for a zone scheme center. In addition, he demonstrated great lateral quickness and the ability to get to linebackers at the second level.

As a pass blocker, he’s shown good ability to anchor and absorb pressure from interior defense linemen. However, given his age, he might return to Georgia to try and improve his draft position for 2024.

Projection: Third Round

iOL Steve Avila, TCU

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

A redshirt senior, Steve Avila is a two-time All-American and one of the best offensive linemen in the Big 12. He is a versatile lineman with experience playing center and guard for the Horned Frogs. What stands out about Avila is his size and strength. At 6-foot-4, 334 pounds, Avila has a strong anchor inside and is rarely beaten by bull-rushing linemen.

An excellent fit for zone-blocking schemes. He’s one of the best at mauling the defender, aggressively engaging and moving them off the line of scrimmage before looking for work at the second level.

Projection: Third Round

RB Kendre Miller, TCU

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kendre Miller is an overachiever. A three-star recruit in high school and a backup running back, his performance as a sophomore eventually caused five-star recruit Zach Evans to transfer to Ole Miss. He rushed for 623 yards and seven touchdowns as a backup while averaging 7.5 yards per carry.

After Evans transferred and Miller was given the starting job this year, the junior running back had 1,342 yards and 17 touchdowns with 6.2 yards per rush. Miller is a balanced runner who can catch the ball out of the backfield. He’s also a strong pass-blocker and will interest many NFL teams.

Projection: Fifth Round

OT Warren McClendon, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

At right tackle, Warren McClendon book ends with future first-rounder Broderick Jones. He’s 6-foot-4, 300 pounds and a tremendous run blocker and does great climbing to the second level and blocking linebackers.

However, his pass protection technique and pad level need to improve. He often loses control and leverage of defenders, failing to finish blocks.

Projection: Sixth Round

DL Dylan Horton, TCU

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Horton is still raw as a pass rusher, but he is incredibly athletic and has a high ceiling. For the Horned Frogs, the xxx has displayed his versatility playing inside at 3-technique and outside at 5-technique in TCU’s 3-3-5 defense. Unfortunately for Horton, it’s hard to have much production in this defense, but he’s got great size at 6’3, 275 pounds.

A former safety, Horton will likely turn heads at the NFL Combine and might shoot up draft boards. He’s shown an ability to play out of a 2-point and 3-point stance and will excite teams even more with a great combine and Senior Bowl.

Projection: Sixth Round

[listicle id=527474]

[listicle id=527524]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire