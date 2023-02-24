2023 NFL Draft: Top 50 prospects 1.0 (pre-combine version)

There’s a lot that goes into a Big Board, and where you are in the evaluation process matters a lot. NFL teams have area scouts and scouting directors reporting to general managers; they’ve done the work on prospects all year long. If you’re writing about the NFL in-season, and sneaking away to watch as much college tape as possible, you’re scrambling a bit after the Super Bowl and before the scouting combine just to catch up.

So, full disclosure: This first Big Board of mine for the 2023 draft process reflects the 100-plus players I’ve watched to a point where I can reasonably assess what I think their NFL potential might be. Before the combine, I’ll watch a bunch more tape, and hopefully become more refined in the overall.

Once that happens, we’ll be building all kinds of position lists, single-subject evaluations, and mock drafts reflecting the widening of that study.

A few near-misses who may make the next Big Board based on combine and Pro Day performances, as well as further tape analysis:

Oregon LB Noah Sewell

Utah CB Clark Phillips III

Notre Dame EDGE Isaiah Foskey

Michigan DT Mazi Smith

Clemson TE Davis Allen

TCU OG Steve Avila

Alabama DB Eli Ricks

Houston WR Nathaniel “Tank” Dell

UCLA EDGE Laiatu Latu

With all that in mind, here’s Touchdown Wire’s introductory Top 50 draft prospects for 2023.

1. Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

(Syndication: USA TODAY)

When it comes to projecting Jalen Carter to the NFL, we can take one of two paths: We can look at his relatively pedestrian production (three sacks, five quarterback hits, and 23 quarterback hurries in 2022), or we can watch the tape, which shows a frequently double-teamed Carter demolishing blockers from every gap from nose to edge. Err on the latter concept.

There will be pre-draft fatigue at some point with the whole "Jalen Carter is the best prospect in this class" thing. So, let's be specific about it. Jalen Carter is the best prospect in this class. pic.twitter.com/yEAly3SBIf — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) February 17, 2023

2. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

(Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

Were it not for the concerns about his size (an unofficial 6-foot-0, 194 pounds; we’ll get the officials at the combine), Young would likely be the consensus No. 1 player in this class. Teams will be able to overlook those issues to a degree, because of the tape Young has put up as an intelligent, productive ball distributor both in and out of the pocket. You can see everyone from peak Drew Brees to pre-disaster Deshaun Watson to pre-disaster Russell Wilson in his game.

“This is the burger, the fries, the drink” – @JoshMcCown12 New Panthers QB coach talking Bryce Young. 🎥: @UnderdogFantasy pic.twitter.com/RtIRDu8nLy — Panthers On Tap (@PanthersOnTap) February 11, 2023

3. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

(Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch)

Coming into Ohio State’s College Football Championship semi-final game against Georgia, Stroud had only one thing to prove: Could he transcend what some called a “robotic” nature as an in-pocket quarterback? The Buckeyes lost that game,42-41, but in his final collegiate game, Stroud defeated the naysayers with a ton of dynamite throws under pressure and out of the pocket against the NCAA’s best defense. Hard to say what took him so long to get that done, but now that it’s evident, Stroud could very well be the first quarterback — or the first player — selected in this draft.

C.J. Stroud has a career passer rating of 139.2 with a clean pocket versus 83.2 without. Against CFB’s best defense in Georgia he silenced the doubters with 348 yards passing and 4 TDs. Still a very good chance Stroud ends up as the first QB off the board. pic.twitter.com/yEIVYUpjc5 — Kyle Lindemann (@LuckIsMadeFF) January 26, 2023

4. Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama

(Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports)

No player in the 2023 draft class had more sacks among edge defenders than Anderson’s 14, and his 65 total pressures against elite competition told you all you needed to know about his NFL potential. Anderson should have been a Heisman finalist after his 2021 season, and the extent to which he kept the pressure on enemy quarterbacks in his follow-up campaign should make his selection an easy one for any NFL team.

5. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Cornerback might be the most loaded position in this draft class, but when you look at that group, there is Witherspoon, and there is everybody else. No other cornerback in this class has his combination of size, aggressiveness, ability to move with smaller, trickier receivers, and the tendency to erase whoever he’s covering. If you need a franchise-defining pass defender, the line starts here.

Still deciding who my favorite CB in this class is, but leaning in the direction of Illinois' Devon Witherspoon. Gave up 22 catches on 63 targets for 206 yards, 71 YAC, 0TD, 3INT, 14 PBU, and an opponent passer rating of 25.0. The movement skills for a 6'0" DB are kind of nuts. pic.twitter.com/PZWLiqNU3V — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) January 24, 2023

6. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

(Syndication: Austin American-Statesman)

Running backs don’t matter? Don’t tell Robinson, who brings an absolutely ridiculous skill set to the table. In 2022, he ran 257 times for 1,575 yards, 18 touchdowns, 41 runs of 10 or more yards, 21 runs of 15 or more yards, and an astonishing 104 missed tackles. Robinson also averaged 4.17 yards per carry after first contact, and when you’re giving your team nearly half a first down after you get hit, you are indeed a franchise running back — no matter what some may say about the fungible nature of the position.

There have been 1,998 college RBs with 75+ carries in a season since 2014. Only one player has ever recorded 100+ forced missed tackles. That was Bijan Robinson in 2022 pic.twitter.com/EJcdgWezAR — Jack Brentnall (@Jack_Brentnall) February 20, 2023

7. Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

(AP Photo/David Dermer)

At 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, Johnson is a ready-made, plug-and-play left tackle who can maul people in the run game, get outside and upfield with effectiveness and aggressiveness on screens and upfield run concepts, and presents a nice array of techniques to keep opposing edge-rushers out of his quarterback’s kitchen. In 2022, he allowed two sacks and 12 total pressures on 449 pass-blocking reps. The two sacks allowed were in his final two games against Michigan and Georgia, and were the first he’d given up since the 2020 season.

Ohio State LT Paris Johnson on the screen 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/bOHhQdbCq5 — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) February 10, 2023

8. Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

(Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports)

At 6-foot-5 and somewhere between 275 and 280 pounds, Murphy fits the modern prototype of the edge defender who can also kick inside and create chaos. 11% of his 2022 snaps came inside the tackles last season, and if you’re one of the increasing number of NFL teams running five-man base fronts, here’s a guy you can use everywhere from outside “edgebacker” to end to nose.

There NEEDS to be more hype around #Clemson Edge Myles Murphy.

At 6’5 278, @BigMurphy_25, is a perfect blend of size, athleticism, and production. One scout told me the best way to describe him = “disruptive” and when you turn on the film it’s evident.pic.twitter.com/GcoDZIDWZd — Jared Tokarz (@JaredNFLDraft) January 10, 2023

9. Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

(Syndication: The Register Guard)

The Colorado transfer really showed up in his first season with the Ducks, allowing 39 catches on 64 targets for 495 yards, 209 yards after the catch, three touchdowns, four interceptions, six pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 74.7. Most importantly, Gonzalez proved to be the type of cornerback against whom you did not want to roll deep and to the boundary under any circumstances.

Hmmm. I see that you have decided to throw deep to the boundary against Christian Gonzalez. Let me tell you why that is going to be a problem. pic.twitter.com/hIfudIUUFA — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) February 11, 2023

10. Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

(Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal)

Wilson brings early Aldon Smith to mind as a raw but preposterously toolsy edge-rusher with nearly unlimited potential. At 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds, Wilson was unlockable at times, amassing eight sacks, 10 quarterback hits, and 32 quarterback hurries in just 257 pass-rushing snaps. If he cleans up a few technical things, he could have that kind of effect at the NFL level sooner than later.

Watching Tyree Wilson pic.twitter.com/81Kq3AB1sT — Theo Ash (@TheoAshNFL) February 16, 2023

11. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

(Syndication: York Daily Record)

If you want a Legion of Boom-style cornerback whose quickness, toughness, and aggression show up on the field for every snap, Porter might be your man. He will occasionally get in over his skis, but when he’s asked to press any receiver, that receiver will have a very bad day. In 2022, he allowed 15 catches on 30 targets for 143 yards, 51 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, no interceptions, nine pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 63.6. Any team playing heavy man and press concepts should be all over Porter as the ideal distillation of those parts of the playbook.

Joey Porter Jr when lined up in press coverage last season: 🐾 Zero TDs Allowed

🐾 7 Forced Incompletions

🐾 58.0 Passer Rating Allowed pic.twitter.com/Y5enT580uq — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 21, 2023

12. Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

(Syndication: Detroit Free Press)

If you’re into toolsy receivers, Johnston is your guy. At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, and able to turn any short pass into a house call with one missed tackle, he’s a highly intriguing receiver prospect. Is he as finished and defined as the NFL would like him to be? Not yet. TCU’s offense spammed defenses with screens, hitches, and go routes, and Johnston does have some issues with ball security — he had eight dropped passes among his 97 targets in the 2022 season. But I could easily see an NFL team taking Johnston early in the draft, and just demoralizing opposing cornerbacks with the things he does well, while developing the areas in which he needs work. You’re taking traits over nuance with a player like this, but the traits are pretty riducluous.

13. Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern

(Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

Skoronski replaced Rashawn Slater as the Wildcats’ left tackle in 2020, and over the subsequent three seasons, he allowed just five sacks, 12 quarterback hits, and 26 quarterback hurries in 1,258 pass-blocking snaps. Skoronski is a practiced, nuanced blocker with a varied palette of techniques and excellent awareness. While some will want to kick him inside to guard (which some people apparently wanted to do with Slater, as well), I think he’s got enough on the ball to stay outside despite any size/length concerns. Skoronski isn’t a flashy player — he just shows up every day and locks it down. You could do worse on your NFL team than to have a “boring” offensive tackle.

My newest draft film room with Peter Skoronski released earlier today. Here's another quick preview of Skoronski breaking down a change-up set (3-step short) he used to disrupt a rusher's timing. High-level, savvy OL play. Full film room: https://t.co/0NwEeSYvvK pic.twitter.com/c1jaYRjcLG — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) February 20, 2023

14. Keion White, DL, Georgia Tech

(Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

White might be the most obvious one-off in this entire draft class, and the ceiling here is just monstrous. He was a tight end at Old Dominion before switching to the defensive line in 2019, and in 2022, his one year of true production with Georgia Tech, he put up seven sacks, four quarterback hits, 30 quarterback hurries, and 28 stops. At 6-foot-5 and 286 pounds, White has the skills to align all over the defensive formation, no matter what and where, with phasers set to “kill.” His old tight end days also show up on plays in which he is asked to head into deep coverage, and is able to do so at an alarmingly high level. White needs to refine his pass-rush arsenal, but what’s already on tape is pretty amazing.

1. Why is your 6-5 and 280 pound DE carrying RBs down the field? 2. How is he trucking 85 yards down the field like that? pic.twitter.com/xdhGSGoguG — Cory (@realcorykinnan) February 20, 2023

15. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

(Syndication: USA TODAY)

It’s a shame that Smith-Njigba missed all but three games in the 2022 season due to injury, because his 2021 campaign had him looking like WR1 in this class. If you assume he’s over the hamstring thing, and you focus on a 2021 season in which he caught 95 passes for 1;606 yards and nine touchdowns, perhaps he still could be. The combine’s medicals and interviews will be of primary importance for his NFL future, but the tape shows a receiver who can beat you with every route in the book, and compelling long speed.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is DANGEROUS in the open field 😳 The Ohio State WR is currently projected to be taken in the first round of the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/fyW1MwoNSX — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) February 12, 2023

16. Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

NFL teams will appreciate Mayer’s skill set not only because he’s capable of creating explosive plays in the passing game — he had 14 among his 68 catches in the 2022 season — but also because, unlike a lot of “Y-slot” tight ends, he’s a more than credible blocker. Every draft class has its alleged Baby Gronk, and while that’s an exceedingly tall order as Mr. Gronkowski was one of one in NFL history, Mayer is the closest version you’ll find in 2023.

W/ the rise of some other “flashier” TE prospects, I feel I’ve been seeing some Michael Mayer slander/people are sleeping on him. Wake up – this dude will be pancaking a DE on a 7 yard run & then running swim release routes like this at 6’4.5 265lbs pic.twitter.com/5GYM2LbQrR — Jared Tokarz (@JaredNFLDraft) February 12, 2023

17. Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

(Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)

Jones is one of the most compelling offensive linemen in this class, because he has the ability to absolutely maul people in the run game, but he also has excellent movement skills, and in 665 pass-blocking snaps in his Georgia career, he allowed just two sacks (none in 2022), three quarterback hits, and 12 quarterback hurries. Speed rushers might give him fits for a time at the NFL level, but once he expands his repertoire with next-level coaching, he should have the look of a franchise left tackle.

Broderick Jones athleticism allows him to recover even when things don't go his way early in the rep. Gets hit with pretty nasty outside spin (rare pass-rushing move he's likely never seen) which gets him leaning but he redirects his body and cuts off his man quickly after. pic.twitter.com/QST7XUPODr — Derrick (@Steelers_DB) February 16, 2023

18. Jordan Addison, WR, USC

(Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports)

Some may wonder about Addison’s frame if he measures at 6-foot-0 and 175 pounds, which are his unofficial numbers. But if your team is in need of a receiver who can run every route consistently, and can test defenses downfield (nine of his 60 catches in 2022 were on throws of 20 or more air yards), Addison will be tough to overlook. He’s not really a contested catch guy, but few receivers in this class can present nightmares for cornerbacks from the snap to the end of the route with his short-area quickness and route understanding.

At least five defenders were in the area of Jordan Addison after making this catch, and he turned it into an explosive play. His explosiveness and ability to change directions in a flash makes him dynamic after the catch. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/N7nqVkIy4Y — WBG84 (@WBG84) January 20, 2023

19. Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson

(Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports)

At 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, Bresee aligned all over the fronts in Clemson’s defense, and while he can play inside the guards just fine, he’s best with a defense that will allow him to use that versatility. He’s more of an attack defender than a run-plugger, though he did have nine stops on just 126 run defense snaps last season to go along with his three sacks, four quarterback hits, and 24 quarterback hurries on 203 pass-rushing reps. What doesn’t show up in the metrics, but certainly does on tape, is how often and how well Bresee takes on, and beats, double-teams.

The more I watch Bryan Bresee the more I see a Dan Campbell kneecap biter. Pros: 6' 4" 300 pounds Non stop motor relentless at the point of attack very intuitive in the run game and can get pressure fromm the interior. Cons: Plays a little high at times, short short arms. pic.twitter.com/8DQUbTreaq — 🦁 Brad Holmes Serving Honolulu Blue Koolaid 🦁 (@DumasMike) January 19, 2023

20. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

(Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Whether it’s Micah Parsons or Isaiah Simmons, the positionless linebacker has increased in popularity and effectiveness over the last few seasons, both at the collegiate and professional levels. Add Simpson, who played everywhere in the Tigers’ defense from cornerback to off-ball linebacker to edge to nose alignment, to that list. When you have a prospect who can scream off the edge for sacks, cover well at the second level, and confuse quarterbacks with all kinds of other odd placements, the only question is, will the right NFL team take him, and maximize his unique and multiple attributes?

Trenton Simpson is the best linebacker in the 2023 NFL Draft. Stays patient, reads his keys, sees screen, and shoots out of a cannon to ensure a third down stop. Freak. pic.twitter.com/bBWnBtN2rn — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) September 6, 2022

21. Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

I haven’t heard as much buzz around Harrison’s name as a lot of other offensive tackles in this class, and I find that odd. Especially if you’re in charge of a pass-heavy NFL team, I’d think you’d want a Day 1 quarterback protector who has the ideal combination of strength, technique, and movement skills. Last season, Harrison allowed just one sack, no quarterback hits, and eight quarterback hurries in 447 pass-blocking snaps. And while he’s more of a technician than a mauler, he’s more than happy to run through somebody’s face when it’s time to get nasty in the run game.

When it comes to offensive tackle with first-round talent, I think we should be talking more about Oklahoma's Anton Harrison (No. 71). pic.twitter.com/8myzt5drXO — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) December 14, 2022

22. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

(Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

Michael Mayer might be the most complete tight end in this class, but Kincaid could be the most appealing prospect for teams looking to grab a Travis Kelce-style target who can run defenders right in and out of zone, bull through tacklers on the way to the end zone, and make ridiculous plays with his rare catch radius.

23. Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

(AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

The 2023 draft class is packed with cornerbacks who are both big and aggressive, and Smith is another on that list. At 6-foot-0 and 186 pounds, he went up against some of the NCAA’s best offenses in the 2022 season, allowing just 18 completions on 38 targets for 211 yards, 81 yards after the catch, two touchdowns, one interception, six pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 71.3. Not quite the season he had in 2021, when he gave up 15 catches on 32 targets for 184 yards, 42 yards after the catch, one touchdown, three interceptions, nine pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 36.5, but the body of work is obviously there. You wonder a bit about the penalties (10 in 2022), but Smith projects well as an out of the box starting outside cornerback in the NFL.

South Carolina CB Cam Smith is the most aggressive defender in this cornerback class. Some ridiculous tackles, click-and-close, and hustle on his film. pic.twitter.com/isRMTGXypD — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) February 10, 2023

24. Brian Branch, DB, Alabama

(Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports)

Nick Saban always likes to have at least one defensive back who plays all over his defense, and Branch has been one of those players in each of his three seasons with the Crimson Tide. Last season, had 569 snaps in the slot, 136 in the box, 25 at free safety, 24 on the defensive line, and 14 at outside cornerback. He gave up 36 catches on 57 targets for 247 yards, 136 yards after the catch, two touchdowns, two interceptions, six pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 69.3. It was his best season to date, and Branch comes into the NFL at the ideal time to be such an effectively versatile defender.

Brian Branch excels at leveraging space & processing. Here he is as the apex defender to the top. Goes to clamp down on the sit route from the slot but reads the QB & undercuts the throw to the outside for an INT. The angle he takes to the ball is perfectpic.twitter.com/3HABE6sMMU — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) February 17, 2023

25. Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

(Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports)

How in you are on the Anthony Richardson experience depends on a few things. If you want a fully developed NFL-ready quarterback, he’s not going to be your guy. He has just one full season of NCAA starting experience, and you’ll hear a lot how raw but athletic he is. That may have you thinking that he’s a two- or three-year project, but when you look at the improvement he showed in the 2022 season, and if you put him in the right kind of offense for his attributes (think Justin Fields with as little Matt Nagy as possible), maybe the growth plan can be condensed, and Richardson can succeed in the NFL sooner than later. He will need the right kind of coaching, and time to develop, but what’s already there is well worth the bet.

Going deep into Anthony Richardson as a prospect today, but I wanted to show this example of his "Get out of jail free" arm. Just a "Vick-flick" of 50+ air yards. No big deal. pic.twitter.com/pxGM9FPcgO — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) December 15, 2022

26. Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

(Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel)

There may be questions about Hyatt’s route awareness, and how he’ll do when he’s pressed by cornerbacks more than he was in Josh Heupel’s spread offense, but Hyatt will scorch any defense with his speed, and that’s something you can’t coach. Last season, with and without Hendon Hooker, Hyatt caught 14 passes of 20 or more air yards for 677 yards (that’s 48.4 YARDS PER CATCH), and eight touchdowns. The Houston Texans took Notre Dame’s Will Fuller IV with the 21st pick in the 2016 draft because of his pure acceleration, and when Fuller wasn’t dealing with injury after injury, he was effective at the next level. Hyatt projects well as that type of speed receiver. We don’t yet know if he can add all the other elements that would make him an alpha receiver in the NFL.

#2023NFLDraft Prospect Jalin Hyatt 🔘will force DBs to play disciplined/controlled

🔘1-on-1 with any safety and it's over

🔘when he wins they are devasting blows like this say what you want about what he can't do he must be accounted for. he'll be coveted by a lot of #NFL teams pic.twitter.com/HiQYFcSLfF — Ray G 🏁 (@RayGQue) February 21, 2023

27. Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

(Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports)

Add Forbes to the exhaustive list of long, rangy cornerbacks in this draft class. At 6-foot-0 and 180 pounds, Forbes has proven to be a turnover machine, with 14 career interceptions in 1,259 career coverage snaps. Problem is, he’s also allowed 14 touchdowns. If you think that puts him on a track with other boom-and-bust cornerbacks like Marcus Peters, you may be on the right track. But if you look at his 2022 season, in which he allowed 31 catches on 58 targets for 284 yards, 105 yards after the catch, three touchdowns, six interceptions, seven pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 44.7, perhaps he’s ready to break out of that box. If so, that attention to the improvement of the little things could have him as one of the steals of the 2023 draft.

Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes—6000, 190-pounds. He’s a sticky & twitchy corner. Great job slipping through the rub/switch release. He doesn’t panic while working back into phase. Forbes feels for the WR before locating the ball. Forced the PBU!pic.twitter.com/rsJ6yEAL58 — Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) August 21, 2022

28. Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

(Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports)

Full disclosure: Were we taking positional value out of the equation, Levis probably wouldn’t be in any Top 50 of mine. I struggle to give him a second-round grade based on the tape. He’s dealt with injuries, and his supporting cast has been sub-optimal, but there are too many bad decisions and head-scratching plays on the tape for me to proceed without an abundance of caution. A lot of people are trying to cast Levis as the next Josh Allen — the toolsy-but-inaccurate college quarterback who got it at the NFL level. Ask yourself: How many toolsy-but-inaccurate college quarterbacks have actually succeeded at the NFL level? Maybe taking the outlier as the norm is a bad way to go.

As for me, I see more Carson Wentz in Levis’ game — he’s the quarterback you want to go with, but you never quite know what you’re going to get, and I haven’t seen the same level of growth I saw from Florida’s Anthony Richardson in 2022. Levis has much more experience, and a much shallower developmental curve.

Not all of Levis’ bad plays were his fault…

Will Levis had 23 INTs the past two seasons… here are 7 of them pic.twitter.com/aAZgqg4GXj — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) February 21, 2023

…but enough of them were to have you worried about his NFL potential.

29. Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Johnson is a fascinating prospect who will be an “eye of the beholder” proposition for NFL teams. He’s a 6-foot-3, 195-pound alpha defender who can play all over the field, and at times, he’ll just lock things down. There were also times when he got lost in the Aggies’ messy defense, though I doubt that will be as much of a problem at the next level. Johnson is a bit of raw clay in that regard, but his size/speed profile is rare, and he can do a lot of things everywhere from the line of scrimmage (one sack and seven total pressures in 2022) to the slot, the box, and free alignments (20 catches allowed on 29 targets for 140 yards, 117 yards after the catch, one touchdown, no interceptions, no pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 91.2).

Surprised I haven’t seen a little more Antonio Johnson hype on my TL 6’3” with slot experience and can lay the boom Currently ranked 37th overall (S2) via @mockdraftdb consensus big board.

pic.twitter.com/vZBoQNLUDx — Hogg (@HoggNFL) February 19, 2023

30. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

(Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports)

Even those teams who devalue the running back position in favor of a more pass-heavy, wide-open approach tend to need running backs at some point; it’s just not always clear when and how. The Chiefs had been looking for years for that complementary back to solidify their offense, and they finally found it in 2022 seventh-round pick Isiah Pacheco, who was a top-10 back in the NFL in the second half of the season and through the playoffs.

Gibbs will go much higher than Pacheco did, but he should be similarly attractive to such teams. He reminds me and many others of Alvin Kamara with his ability to create explosive plays in the run game, and catch the ball credibly in swing, screen, and release routes with major yards after catch potential. Last season, 512 of Gibbs’ 926 rushing yards came after contact, and he had 15 carries of 15 or more yards on just 051 attempts.

#Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs is a Corvette. Instant ability to accelerate. Great example here of him pressing the gas. Zero to 60 and back to zero with ease. pic.twitter.com/NJQ1hlp3CT — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) February 14, 2023

31. Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Smith played just eight games in his final collegiate season before suffering a torn pectoral muscle that shut him down. Medicals at the scouting combine will therefore be a big deal for him. There’s no question about his desire to win or his football intelligence; Smith effectively acted as a coach for his teammates after he was injured. As long as the injury timeline is going well, Smith has first-round talent. The only real question is whether every team will covet a 235-pound edge defender.

The quickness and ability to get to the quarterback in all kinds of ways? Also not a problem. Last season, Smith had two sacks, five quarterback hits, and 12 quarterback hurries in just 102 pass-rushing snaps — and that was in a set of schemes that frequently mask the disruptive potential of its quarterback harassers at the altar of complementary football.

More from Nolan Smith…#NFLDraft2023 (and 😬 from 18 at TE) pic.twitter.com/BwQMDe9yQZ — Brent Rollins (@BrentRollinsPhD) February 14, 2023

32. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

(Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Flowers seems to be one of those players we’re all just getting around to watching, and once that happens, you start to see him rocket up mock drafts and big boards. Because the tape in this case is pretty incendiary. Some may want to limit Flowers to a slot role due to his size (5-foot-10, 172 pounds), but he aligned outside on 62% of his snaps last season, and he managed 16 explosive plays on those alignments. Speed is a calling card here, but what really stands out with Flowers is what he’s able to to do enemy defenses with his nuanced understanding of the position. Were he a couple inches taller and 10-20 pounds heavier, we might be talking about him as WR1 in this class.

This ROUTE by Zay Flowers 😳 The Boston College WR is one of the best route runners in this year’s NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/hBsVYMzb8d — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) February 19, 2023

33. Lukas Van Ness, DL, Iowa

(Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

I struggled a bit watching Purdue defensive lineman George Karlaftis last year, because I didn’t know how a guy with tweener size (6-foot-4, 263 pounds) and more power than speed would succeed at the next level. Karlaftis did just fine with the Chiefs, who took with the 30th pick, and I would like to think that I learned a few things from that which will help me project Van Ness as an NFL player. At 6-foot-5 and 269 pounds, Van Ness can just bowl people over from anywhere on the line (59% EDGE, 22% defensive tackle, 18% nose tackle), and while I’m not all in on him as a pure edge disruptor, that’s not his entire game. He’ll be best-served with an NFL coaching staff who realizes how versatile he is.

There has some been chatter around #Iowa Edge Lukas Van Ness going in the 1st & I’m For it. 6’5 264lb – 7 sacks in 2022.

High motor/Power edge type Lukas vs projected 1st rounders:

Paris Johnson & Peter Skoronski 👀 Straight up pancakes Skoronski!!! pic.twitter.com/DikDRhELb8 — Jared Tokarz (@JaredNFLDraft) January 20, 2023

34. O'Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

Make no mistake about it — at 6-foot-5 and 347 pounds, Torrence is above all a ginormous mountain of a man who can easily devastate defenders in power situations. But let that not take away from his pass-protection potential — over four seasons with the Gators, and in 1,501 pass-blocking reps, Torrence never gave up a sack, and allowed just one quarterback hit, and 24 quarterback hurries. When Torrance gets his arms extended and his hands on you, you’re done for that rep.

Florida G O'Cyrus Torrence: Huge – strong – plays with great leverage and hand placement – solid anchor. Saw reps like this all week long in Mobile. Should be IOL #1 off the board come April.#SeniorBowl #NFLDraft #Jets pic.twitter.com/kQbFu7cUM6 — Dom C (@DC_NYJets) February 3, 2023

35. Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

(Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch)

We’ve said it before, but NFL teams in need of big aggressive cornerbacks will come to the combine with Homer Simpson drool GIFs on their minds, because there are so many prospects to choose from. Add the underrated Banks to the list. There are occasional lapses in coverage where he’ll get too aggressive, which explain the four touchdowns he allowed in the 2022 season, but overall, there’s so much to like about his tape when he stays within himself. Overall in 2022, he gave up 26 catches on 60 targets for 258 yards, 63 yards after the catch, one interception, eight pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 71.4. The touchdowns and the eight penalties last season are causes for concern (and serious coaching points in the NFL), but everything else is cake.

Maryland’s Deonte Banks carrying the vertical route perfectly and staying in phase on the outside hip knowing he has inside help to force a bad throw. Makes a nice adjustment and almost picks it off. Long press corner who looks like a top-40 selection in this NFL Draft class. pic.twitter.com/7kCCMtuwhS — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) February 13, 2023

36. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

(Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel)

Speaking of big cornerbacks with uneven tape… well, here we go. In the Bulldogs’ 2022 championship season, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Ringo allowed 42 catches on 78 targets for 552 yards, 178 yards after the catch, one touchdown, two interceptions, five pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 70.0. Ringo can be a lockdown guy at times, but when he gets eaten up by transition issues in coverage, things can get weird in a hurry. To become a first-level cornerback in the NFL, which his base skill set portends. Ringo will need to be more sudden to the ball, avoid getting lost in those transitions, and beware the curse of over-aggressiveness.

Remember that Kelee Ringo started this play blitzing… He can absolutely FLYpic.twitter.com/sHrdECdqmP https://t.co/ftK1thdhzL — Graham Coffey (@DawgOutWest) January 31, 2023

37. Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

(Syndication: Online Athens)

At an unofficial 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds (he looks even bigger on the field), Washington is one of those “Planet Theory” prospects who will catch the eye of NFL evaluators because there simply aren’t too many humans on earth who can do what he does at his size. Washington is by no means a downfield burner, but how to cover a guy built like this has been a problem for linebackers, cornerbacks, and safeties throughout the NCAA over the last three seasons. The highlight clips, which at times make Washington look as if he’s playing against middle-school defenses, are pretty hilarious. He maxed out in 2022 with 28 catches for 454 yards and two touchdowns, and while the history of tight ends this size in the NFL isn’t great for an increased target share, Washington could burn it up in the right offense.

Darnell Washington is a spectacle pic.twitter.com/0IrDEaiUvq — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) February 21, 2023

38. Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn

(Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser)

Hall is somewhat similar to Lukas Van Ness with his size profile (6-foot-3, 256 pounds) and with his use of power to create pressure, but there’s some speed, dip-and-rip, and technique potential that go along with all that to make Hall a really interesting edge guy in the right defense. Hall was also almost exclusively an edge defender for the Tigers, where Van Ness moved around a lot. In 2022, Hall put up eight sacks, 11 quarterback hits, and 28 quarterback hurries on 355 pass-rushing snaps, and 2022 marked his second straight season with at least 40 total pressures in less than 400 pass-rushing reps. Some people just know how to get to the quarterback, and Derick Hall is one of them.

Look at the power of Derick Hall coming off the edge at the top of the screen 💪 pic.twitter.com/ob7pVbUMmQ — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) February 2, 2023

39. Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

(Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)

Our TE3 in this class played in just two games in the 2022 season due to injury, so he’s a bit of a projection. Musgrave caught just 47 passes for 633 yards and two touchdowns over his four seasons with the Beavers, but the tape shows a prospect with everything you want in a receiving tight end — either attached to the formation, or out in space. Three of his 11 catches in 2022 were on passes over 20 air yards, and when you watch the ways in which he just easily sails through coverages, it’s not a reach to think of him as a first-round talent — as long as the medicals check out.

Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave is a super intriguing prospect. 6’6 250lbs – 36.5 vert, 4.51 👀 40 yd dash. Not a ton of college production but the upside is there. Freak athlete with soft hands- if coached up right could be make an impact pic.twitter.com/Xo5h2Hf05K — Jared Tokarz (@JaredNFLDraft) January 20, 2023

40. Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State

(Syndication: The Des Moines Register)

McDonald is a thinner (6-foot-3, 236-pound) pass-rusher who found a lot of ways to win in Iowa State’s frequent three-man fronts. His speed-to-power moves are excellent, he can dislodge from blockers with a killer spin move, and his inside counters are highly effective. McDonald had just six sacks, three quarterback hits, and 16 quarterback hurries in his 2022 season, but I think that NFL teams will easily project him with more production in a league where he’ll be utilized in four- and five-man fronts more often than he was in college.

His performance at the Senior Bowl certainly didn’t hurt.

Sheesh Will McDonald IV 😤 🌪 pic.twitter.com/hrbVSPzZxy — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) February 1, 2023

41. Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor

(Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

Every defensive coordinator would love a massive defensive tackle who can not only plug up interior lines and force double-teams in the run game, but also use astounding quickness through blockers to access the quarterback. At 6-foot-4 and over 350 pounds, Ika has proven to be such a player. The Vita Vea comparisons are not out of line, as Ika showed his ability to wreck a front five even when he didn’t register too many pressure statistics. The LSU transfer didn’t have a single sack in 2022 after putting up six in his first year with the Bears in 2021, but that doesn’t mean he was any less effective — he had three quarterback hurries and 15 quarterback hurries in just 215 pass-rushing reps, and the tape shows a player who can be a huge problem for any offensive line.

Become familiar with #Baylor NT Siaki Ika #62. Verified 6-4, 354 pounds with nimble feet and natural power. LSU transfer. He looked like Vita Vea on the Ole Miss tape. Early DT preview for the 2023 NFL Draft: https://t.co/lDrbY5gpPw pic.twitter.com/AZ71M03qEo — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) August 9, 2022

42. Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

(Syndication: Tuscaloosa News)

Wright’s most impressive statistic for the 2022 season might be 0 — that’s how many quarterback pressures Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. had against Tennessee in Week 7 of the 2022 season when facing Wright directly. The two quarterback hurries Anderson came away with were the result of moving away from Wright at the snap. In fact, the 6-foot-6, 335-pound Wright didn’t allow a single sack all season, with just two quarterback hits and six quarterback hurries allowed in 507 pass-blocking reps. The massive right tackle is also a fine run-blocker, and as long as he’s able to work on occasional instabilities when on the move, he should be able to take all of that to the NFL with authority.

Remarkable rep here from Tennessee RT Darnell Wright. Great feet to mirror Alabama EDGE Will Anderson. Good patience to not fire hands initially, staying square to Anderson with footwork before punching late to win rep. You don't see many OTs doing that to Anderson. pic.twitter.com/Z4iSS2IKbm — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) February 20, 2023

43. Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

Charbonnet saved his best NCAA season for last, as the 6-foot-1, 220-pound headbanger gained 1,358 yards and scored 14 touchdowns on just 194 carries, which averages out to a clean 7.0 yards per carry. As you would expect with such numbers, Charbonnet was explosive in all areas — 806 of his rushing yards came after contact, he averaged 4.15 yards per carry after contact, and 24 of his 194 rushing attempts went over 15 yards on the ground. He also caught 37 passes for 321 yards last season, so he’s far from a one-trick pony.

At 6’1” 220 lbs Zach Charbonnet has no business being this effective out of the backfield in the passing game. It’s rude. And churlish pic.twitter.com/wcxvN9Hbr6 — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) February 18, 2023

44. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State

(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Anudike-Uzomah exploded onto the scene for the Wildcats in 2021, with 13 sacks and 43 total pressures in just 280 pass-rushing snaps. He wasn’t quite as productive in the sack department in 2022, racking up eight takedowns and 46 total pressures in 388 pass-rushing snaps. Anudike-Uzomah has 71 stops over the last two seasons as well, so he’s more than just a speed-rusher. At 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, Anudike-Uzomah can line up just about everywhere along the formation (14% of his reps came at a defensive tackle alignment last season), and do more than some might expect.

📝🏈 Okay Felix Anudike-Uzomah 👀 From what I’ve watched he has an impressive first step off the line followed up with great strength and hand counters to get past linemen. Should be a great round 2 prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft @fanudike pic.twitter.com/S3pVaMo2Pq — Marissa Myers (@Marissa_M27) February 22, 2023

45. Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin

(Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

2022 marked Benton’s best season of four with the Badgers, as he racked up six sacks, 11 quarterback hits, and 11 quarterback hurries in 227 pass-rushing snaps, matching that with seven tackles for loss and 27 stops in 201 run defense snaps. At 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, Benton can win one-on-ones from the nose and defensive tackle alignments, but his best attribute might be his magnetism for double- (and at times triple-) teams.

Keeanu Benton is casually triple-teamed here, but no one else can get home. It is a good blitz in theory and puts an LB on an RB based on the protection rules. Ultimate respect is being triple-teamed for a DT. Benton drew a lot of attention during his last season at Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/b3vm5VAfTC — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) February 18, 2023

46. Calijah Kancey, DL, Pitt

(Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

An undersized defensive tackle from Pitt? Does that make your Aaron Donald antennae perk up? Kancey might not be at quite THAT level, but if you like smaller speed tackles like Grady Jarrett, this is the man for you. The 6-foot-0, 280-pound Kancey had eight sacks, nine quarterback hits, and 30 quarterback pressures last season in 275 pass-blocking reps last season, he bulled through double-teams on more than half his plays, and he proved to be a menace against the run, as well. Not every NFL team will have a high place for Kancey due to size restrictions, but those teams will likely regret it down the road when he’s beating up on their quarterbacks.

Here are some of the best plays by #PItt DT Calijah Kancey during the 2022 season: pic.twitter.com/nedEksdkvW — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) February 9, 2023

47. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Some players go about their business in ways that make it look so easy, they become relatively disregarded in the evaluation process. Downs, who caught 94 passes on 116 targets for 1,029 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, seems to be such a player. At 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds, Downs is more of a slot receiver than an outside guy, but of course in today’s NFL, slot receivers are starters with impact potential, and there’s nothing about Downs’ game that doesn’t project him to that kind of role at the next level.

Josh Downs is a certified BALLER. Watch how easily he makes movement in tight spaces from a reduced split feel and the timing with which he plays. He beat the same man TWICE on the same play. He's a stud. pic.twitter.com/6zKLi7wYsb — Daniel Harms🏈 (@InHarmsWay19) January 19, 2023

48. Tuli Tuipulotu, EDGE, USC

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Tuipulotu seems to be one of the more underrated edge-rushers in this class, but I have no problem putting him on my big board. Perhaps his hidden status is because people don’t know what to make of him at 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, but were I in charge of such things for an NFL team, I’d take him in the second or third round, put him on the field, and let him hunt quarterbacks. Last season, he had 13 sacks, six quarterback hits, and 37 quarterback pressures in 404 pass-rushing snaps, and given his ability to speed to the pocket outside and provide demolition inside, I’d say that the Za’Darius Smith comparison below is more than apt.

Watching some film on USC D-Lineman Tuli Tuipulotu (49) and he’s fun. You can see him lining up all over the line at edge, DT, hand in the dirt, standing up. Reminds me a bit of Za’Darius Smith. Could be good fit for #Vikings These two plays

1. Speed to power

2. Speed for TFL pic.twitter.com/WphNJ9S25Y — Ryan (@sportsguyry) February 20, 2023

49. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

(Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports)

Hooker is another player for whom the combine medicals will be incredibly important — he suffered a torn ACL last November, but before that happened, he was getting things done in a big way in Josh Heupel’s offense. Hooker would be my QB3 in this class if he’s all-go. Last season, he completed 69.2% of his passes for 9.5 yards per attempt, 27 touchdowns, two interceptions, and a passer rating of 123.9. Do away with the naysayers who insist that Heupel schemed everything open for him and that Hooker didn’t have to make any tight-window throws. Hooker is also an effective runner, and he absolutely demolished defenses when they decided to blitz him, completing 63% of his passes against the blitz for 9.0 yards per attempt, eight touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 116.6.

Hendon Hooker 3rd & 5 completion to a Sunday window. I love HH's base/poise here. This is a Sunday rep for me. I like it.#GBO🍊

🎥https://t.co/DdBQ987FFv pic.twitter.com/5u3aVgVTNb — The QB School (@theqbschool) February 16, 2023

50. Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

Spears carried the ball 231 times for 1,586 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2022 for the Green Wave, averaging 4.55 yards after contact, forcing 63 missed tackles, and gaining 15 or more yards on 21 of those carries. Then, he bulked up about 10 pounds from his listed playing weight of 195 pounds, and took the Senior Bowl over with his exciting combination of power, agility, and escapability. Spears may not be an every-down back at the next level depending on the offensive system, but he’ll bring all kinds of problems to defenses as an elite change-of-pace force.

Tyjae Spears is a menace Also, the move at the 30 is filthy. Spears hops over his own man, then WHILE IN MID AIR EYEBALLS THE DEFENDER & HITS HIM WITH A DEAD LEG SHAKE AS HE HITS THE GROUND. Defender hesitates & Spears scores. Smooth transition pic.twitter.com/o7bR3ysdkx — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) February 21, 2023

