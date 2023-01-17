2023 NFL draft: Top-5 pick a ‘dream come true’ for Seahawks GM John Schneider

While the season is over, Seahawks fans may have cause to be even more excited about their team. There’s no better reason to feel good about this franchise than their surplus of draft capital this year. Armed with nine selections total – including two first rounders and two second rounders – they have the resources to massively upgrade their roster going into 2023.

The centerpiece of the treasure chest is the No. 5 overall pick, which they got in the Russell Wilson trade. It’s the highest pick by far that the team has had in the Pete Carroll and John Schneider era and Carroll says that it’s a dream come true for their GM.

Carroll not biting on what they're looking for in the draft, but stresses that having those two first round picks — especially 5th overall — is "rare" for the Seahawks and there's "opportunities galore" and a "dream come true" for John Schneider. — Brandon Gustafson (@TheBGustafson) January 16, 2023

Right now most mock drafts have Seattle using that pick on one of two blue-chip defensive prospects: Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter or Alabama Edge Will Anderson Jr.. Either one would be a great addition to a defensive front-seven that needs more firepower.

The Seahawks could also use that pick on a potential new franchise quarterback if the contract talks with Geno Smith don’t go well. They might also consider reaping a windfall of draft capital by trading down with a team that’s more desperate for a QB.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire