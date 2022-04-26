2023 NFL Draft Top 15 Pro Prospects By Position: First Look

2023 NFL Draft: What returning college players are among the best pro prospects going into the 2022 season? Here’s the first look by position.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews | @PeteFiutak

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings, Analysis

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OGs & Cs | DEs & Edge | DTs

LBs | Ss | CBs | 50 Greatest Value Draft Picks Ever

NFL Draft by college over last 5 years: 1-130 rankings

3 Greatest Picks ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC

2022 NFL Draft: Top 105 Prospect Analysis

2023 NFL Draft Top Pro Prospects By Position: Pre-2022 NFL Draft

NFL scouting is always an inexact science that relies on guesswork more than the community wants you to believe. That goes triple for trying to figure out what’s coming the following year.

Joe Burrow was just a sixth round projection before he cranked up his epic 2019 at LSU. Kenny Pickett? Not even on the radar before a Heisman-caliber 2021.

On the flip side, North Carolina QB Sam Howell seemed like he’d be the main man for the 2022 NFL Draft, and then he wasn’t.

One thing is for certain, though – the 2023 NFL Draft is going to be a whopper compared to the 2022 version.

Oh sure, infrastructure and great linemen can be sexy, but people tend to care about this thing when the superstar skill guys are featured. The 2021 draft was all about the quarterbacks, and 2023 should be ever bit as star-studded up top.

The overall goal here is to have a starting point. We know that half the guys on these 2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings will bomb this college season, and we also know we’re missing a slew of big-time first rounders who haven’t emerged yet.

But that’s the fun. That’s why they play the games.

Who has the best combinations of talent, NFL size, NFL tools, and NFL upside to look ahead to 2023 – all while still figuring out the 2022 NFL Draft?

Here’s the first look at the 2023 NFL Draft with 15 of the most promising prospects at every position among those who will be eligible – three years out of high school.

Story continues

If you don’t see your guy here – or don’t like where he’s ranked – relax. We’ll go in-depth with the more detailed lists just before the season.

2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Quarterbacks

1 CJ Stroud, Ohio State 6-3, 218

2 Bryce Young, Alabama 6-0, 194

3 DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson 6-4, 250

4 Cameron Ward, Washington State 6-2, 223

5 Kedon Slovis, Pitt 6-3, 205

6 Phil Jurkovec, Boston College 6-5, 214

7 Brennan Armstrong, Virginia 6-2, 212

8 Tyler Van Dyke, Miami 6-4, 224

9 JT Daniels, West Virginia 6-3, 210

10 Hendon Hooker, Tennessee 6-4, 218

11 Jake Haener, Fresno State 6-1, 195

11 Spencer Rattler, South Carolina 6-1, 210

13 Devin Leary, NC State 6-1, 215

14 Jayden Daniels, LSU 6-3, 185

15 Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma 6-0, 205

2023 NFL Draft Top 15 Position Rankings

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OGs & Cs

DEs | Edge | DTs | LBs | CBs | Ss

NEXT: 2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Running Backs

2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Running Backs

1 Bijan Robinson, Texas 6-0, 221

2 Sean Tucker, Syracuse 5-10, 210

3 Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky 5-11, 224

4 Tank Bigsby, Auburn 6-0, 213

5 Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama 5-11, 200

6 Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota 5-10, 210

7 Travis Dye, USC 5-10, 200

8 Devon Achane, Texas A&M 5-9, 185

9 Zach Charbonnet, UCLA 6-1, 220

10 Zach Evans, Ole Miss 6-0, 215

11 Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State 5-6, 176

12 Montrell Johnson, Florida 5-11, 210

13 Chez Mellusi, Wisconsin 5-11, 210

14 Eric Gray, Oklahoma 5-10, 209

15 Xazavian Valladay, Arizona State 6-0, 198

2023 NFL Draft Top 15 Position Rankings

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OGs & Cs

DEs | Edge | DTs | LBs | CBs | Ss

NEXT: 2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Wide Receivers

2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Wide Receivers

1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State 6-0, 198

2 Jordan Addison, Pitt 6-0, 175

3 Kayshon Boutte, LSU 6-0, 205

4 Dontay Demus, Maryland 6-4, 215

5 Josh Downs, North Carolina 5-10, 171

6 Marvin Mims, Oklahoma 5-11, 179

7 Ainias Smith, Texas A&M 5-10, 190

8 Rakim Jarrett, Maryland 6-0, 190

9 Zay Flowers, Boston College 5-10, 172

10 Jermaine Burton, Alabama 6-0, 200

11 Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss 6-2, 225

12 Quentin Johnston, TCU 6-4, 212

13 Jayden Reed, Michigan State 6-0, 185

14 Jacob Cowing, Arizona 5-11, 170

15 Isaiah Neyor, Texas 6-3, 218

2023 NFL Draft Top 15 Position Rankings

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OGs & Cs

DEs | Edge | DTs | LBs | CBs | Ss

NEXT: 2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Tight Ends

2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Tight Ends

1 Michael Mayer, Notre Dame 6-4, 251

2 Jahleel Billingsley, Texas 6-4, 216

3 Sam LaPorta, Iowa 6-4, 249

4 Dalton Kincaid, Utah 6-4, 242

5 Josh Whyle, Cincinnati 6-6, 245

6 Cameron Latu, Alabama 6-5, 244

7 Michael Trigg, Ole Miss 6-3, 240

8 Austin Stogner, South Carolina 6-6, 251

9 Erick All, Michigan 6-4, 245

10 Will Mallory, Miami 6-5, 245

11 Darnell Washington, Georgia 6-7, 265

12 Benjamin Yurosek, Stanford 6-5, 231

13 Daniel Barker, Michigan State 6-4, 250

14 Arik Gilbert, Georgia 6-5, 248

15 Isaac Rex, BYU 6-6, 247

2023 NFL Draft Top 15 Position Rankings

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OGs & Cs

DEs | Edge | DTs | LBs | CBs | Ss

NEXT: 2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Offensive Tackles

2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Offensive Tackles

1 Paris Johnson, Ohio State 6-6. 315

2 Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland 6-6, 320

3 Peter Skoronski, Northwestern 6-4, 294

4 Dawand Jones, Ohio State 6-8, 360

5 Robert Scott Jr. Florida State 6-5, 306

6 Jaxson Kirkland, Washington 6-7, 310*

7 Tyler Steen, Alabama 6-5, 315

8 Broderick Jones, Georgia 6-4, 315

9 Zion Nelson, Miami 6-5, 316

10 Blake Freeland, BYU 6-8, 305

11 Logan Brown, Wisconsin 6-6, 310

12 Courtland Ford, USC 6-6, 305

13 Wanya Morris, Oklahoma 6-6, 301

14 Walker Parks, Clemson 6-5, 300

15 Carter Warren, Pitt 6-5, 320

*Kirkland still waiting to hear from the NCAA if he’ll get a sixth year of eligibility

2023 NFL Draft Top 15 Position Rankings

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OGs & Cs

DEs | Edge | DTs | LBs | CBs | Ss

NEXT: 2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Offensive Guards, Centers

2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Offensive Guards, Centers

1 Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame 6-4, 307 (C)

2 Emil Ekiyor, Alabama 6-3, 307

3 Andrew Vorhees, USC 6-6, 325

4 Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia 6-4, 310 (C)

5 John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota 6-4, 320 (C)

6 O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida 6-5, 335

7 Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas 6-4, 318 (C)

8 Tyler Beach, Wisconsin 6-6, 316

9 Victor Oluwatimi, Michigan 6-3, 310 (C)

10 Matthew Jones, Ohio State 6-4, 310

11 Alex Forsyth, Oregon 6-3, 303 (C)

12 Doug Nester, West Virginia 6-7, 323 (OT)

13 Jordan McFadden, Clemson 6-2, 310 (OT)

14 McKade Mettauer, Oklahoma 6-4, 303

15 Nick Broeker, Ole Miss 6-5, 315

2023 NFL Draft Top 15 Position Rankings

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OGs & Cs

DEs | Edge | DTs | LBs | CBs | Ss

NEXT: 2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Defensive Ends

2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Defensive Ends

1 Myles Murphy, Clemson 6-5, 275

2 Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame 6-5, 260

3 Byron Young, Alabama 6-3, 292

4 Ochaun Mathis, Texas or Nebraska 6-6, 260

5 Jalen Redmond, Oklahoma 6-3, 284

6 KJ Henry, Clemson 6-4, 260

7 Justin Eboigbe, Alabama 6-5, 292

8 Deslin Alexandre, Pitt 6-4, 280

9 Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri 6-4, 277

10 Ali Gaye, LSU 6-6, 268

11 Xavier Thomas, Clemson 6-2, 265

12 Lukas Van Ness, Iowa 6-5, 264

13 Jordan Burch, South Carolina 6-6, 275

14 Colby Wooden, Auburn 6-5, 284

15 Viliami Fehoko, San Jose State 6-4, 263

2023 NFL Draft Top 15 Position Rankings

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OGs & Cs

DEs | Edge | DTs | LBs | CBs | Ss

NEXT: 2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Edge Rushers

2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Edge Rushers

1 Will Anderson, Alabama 6-4, 243

2 Nolan Smith, Georgia 6-3, 235

3 Derick Hall, Auburn 6-3, 256

4 BJ Ojulari, LSU 6-3, 245

5 Brenton Cox, Florida 6-4, 253

6 Habakkuk Baldonado, Pitt 6-5, 255

7 DeMarvion Overshown, Texas 6-4, 221

8 Jared Verse, Florida State 6-4, 251

9 Will McDonald, Iowa State 6-4, 245

10 Kameron Butler, Virginia 6-6, 262

11 Payton Wilson, NC State 6-4, 230

12 Richard Jibunor, Troy 6-3, 228

13 Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington 6-4, 241

14 Andre Carter, Army 6-7, 250

15 Gabriel Murphy, UCLA 6-2, 238

2023 NFL Draft Top 15 Position Rankings

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OGs & Cs

DEs | Edge | DTs | LBs | CBs | Ss

NEXT: 2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Defensive Tackles

2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Defensive Tackles

1 Jalen Carter, Georgia 6-3, 310

2 Bryan Bresee, Clemson 6-5, 300

3 Zacch Pickens, South Carolina 6-4, 305v

4 Tyler Davis, Clemson 6-2, 300

5 Taron Vincent, Ohio State 6-2, 305

6 Nathan Pickering, Mississippi State 6-4, 285

7 PJ Mustipher, Penn State 6-4, 329

8 Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin 6-4, 316

9 Brandon Pili, USC 6-3, 345

10 Jermaine Lole, Arizona State 6-2, 305

11 Siaki Ika, Baylor 6-4, 350

12 Mazi Smith, Michigan 6-3, 326

13 Dante Stills, West Virginia 6-4, 285

14 Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina 6-4, 345

15 Fabien Lovett, Florida State 6-4, 306

2023 NFL Draft Top 15 Position Rankings

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OGs & Cs

DEs | Edge | DTs | LBs | CBs | Ss

NEXT: 2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Linebackers

2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Linebackers

1 Noah Sewell, Oregon 6-3, 251

2 Trenton Simpson, Clemson 6-3, 230

3 Jack Campbell, Iowa 6-5, 243

4 Justin Flowe, Oregon 6-2, 235

5 Merlin Robertson, Arizona State 6-3, 240

6 Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington 6-1, 230

7 Henry To’oto’o, Alabama 6-2, 228

8 Ventral Miller, Florida 6-1, 228

9 Yasir Abdullah, Louisville 6-1, 235

10 Nick Herbig, Wisconsin 6-2, 227

11 Dorian Williams, Tulane 6-2, 225

12 Mohamoud Diabate, Utah 6-4, 220

13 Bumper Pool, Arkansas 6-2, 232

14 Jeremy Banks, Tennessee 6-1, 224

15 Drake Thomas, NC State 6-0, 320

2023 NFL Draft Top 15 Position Rankings

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OGs & Cs

DEs | Edge | DTs | LBs | CBs | Ss

NEXT: 2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Cornerbacks

2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Cornerbacks

1 Kelee Ringo, Georgia 6-2, 305

2 Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU 5-9, 177

3 Tony Grimes, North Carolina 6-0, 197

4 Eli Ricks, Alabama 6-2, 190

5 Joey Porter, Jr., Penn State 6-2, 196

6 Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford 6-1, 190

7 Garrett Williams, Syracuse 6-0, 189

8 Riley Moss, Iowa 6-0, 194

9 Tyrique Stevenson, Miami 6-0, 194

10 Clark Phillips, Utah 5-10, 184

11 Tiawan Mullen, Indiana 5-10, 180

12 Noah Daniels, TCU 6-0, 194

13 Sevyn Banks, LSU 6-1, 200

14 Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn 6-1, 179

15 Micah Abraham, Marshall 6-2, 175

2023 NFL Draft Top 15 Position Rankings

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OGs & Cs

DEs | Edge | DTs | LBs | CBs | Ss

NEXT: 2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Safeties

2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Safeties

1 Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame 6-1, 192

2 Jordan Battle, Alabama 6-1, 206

3 Demani Richardson, Texas A&M 6-1, 210

4 Rashad Torrence, Florida 6-0, 197

5 DeMarcco Hellams, Alabama 6-1, 208

6 Bee Jay Williamson, Louisiana Tech 6-1, 195

7 Devonni Reed, South Carolina 5-11, 200

8 Akeem Dent, Florida State 6-1, 196

9 Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State 6-1, 205

10 Xavier Henderson, Michigan State 6-1, 210

11 Avery Young, Rutgers 6-0, 195

12 Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M 6-3, 200

13 Rashad Wisdom, UTSA 5-9, 205

14 Jalen Catalon, Arkansas 5-10, 199

15 Jalen Green, Mississippi State 6-1, 200

2022 NFL Draft Analysis

Arizona | Atlanta | Baltimore | Buffalo | Carolina | Chicago

Cincinnati | Cleveland | Dallas | Denver | Detroit | Green Bay

Houston | Indianapolis | Jacksonville | Kansas City | Las Vegas

LA Chargers | LA Rams | Miami | Minnesota | New England

New Orleans | NY Giants | NY Jets | Philadelphia | Pittsburgh

San Francisco | Seattle | Tampa Bay | Tennessee | Washington

2023 NFL Draft Top 15 Position Rankings

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OGs & Cs

DEs | Edge | DTs | LBs | CBs | Ss