2023 NFL Draft Top 15 Pro Prospects By Position: First Look
2023 NFL Draft: What returning college players are among the best pro prospects going into the 2022 season? Here’s the first look by position.
2023 NFL Draft Top Pro Prospects By Position: Pre-2022 NFL Draft
NFL scouting is always an inexact science that relies on guesswork more than the community wants you to believe. That goes triple for trying to figure out what’s coming the following year.
Joe Burrow was just a sixth round projection before he cranked up his epic 2019 at LSU. Kenny Pickett? Not even on the radar before a Heisman-caliber 2021.
On the flip side, North Carolina QB Sam Howell seemed like he’d be the main man for the 2022 NFL Draft, and then he wasn’t.
One thing is for certain, though – the 2023 NFL Draft is going to be a whopper compared to the 2022 version.
Oh sure, infrastructure and great linemen can be sexy, but people tend to care about this thing when the superstar skill guys are featured. The 2021 draft was all about the quarterbacks, and 2023 should be ever bit as star-studded up top.
The overall goal here is to have a starting point. We know that half the guys on these 2023 NFL Draft Position Rankings will bomb this college season, and we also know we’re missing a slew of big-time first rounders who haven’t emerged yet.
But that’s the fun. That’s why they play the games.
Who has the best combinations of talent, NFL size, NFL tools, and NFL upside to look ahead to 2023 – all while still figuring out the 2022 NFL Draft?
Here’s the first look at the 2023 NFL Draft with 15 of the most promising prospects at every position among those who will be eligible – three years out of high school.
If you don’t see your guy here – or don’t like where he’s ranked – relax. We’ll go in-depth with the more detailed lists just before the season.
2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Quarterbacks
1 CJ Stroud, Ohio State 6-3, 218
2 Bryce Young, Alabama 6-0, 194
3 DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson 6-4, 250
4 Cameron Ward, Washington State 6-2, 223
5 Kedon Slovis, Pitt 6-3, 205
6 Phil Jurkovec, Boston College 6-5, 214
7 Brennan Armstrong, Virginia 6-2, 212
8 Tyler Van Dyke, Miami 6-4, 224
9 JT Daniels, West Virginia 6-3, 210
10 Hendon Hooker, Tennessee 6-4, 218
11 Jake Haener, Fresno State 6-1, 195
11 Spencer Rattler, South Carolina 6-1, 210
13 Devin Leary, NC State 6-1, 215
14 Jayden Daniels, LSU 6-3, 185
15 Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma 6-0, 205
2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Running Backs
1 Bijan Robinson, Texas 6-0, 221
2 Sean Tucker, Syracuse 5-10, 210
3 Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky 5-11, 224
4 Tank Bigsby, Auburn 6-0, 213
5 Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama 5-11, 200
6 Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota 5-10, 210
7 Travis Dye, USC 5-10, 200
8 Devon Achane, Texas A&M 5-9, 185
9 Zach Charbonnet, UCLA 6-1, 220
10 Zach Evans, Ole Miss 6-0, 215
11 Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State 5-6, 176
12 Montrell Johnson, Florida 5-11, 210
13 Chez Mellusi, Wisconsin 5-11, 210
14 Eric Gray, Oklahoma 5-10, 209
15 Xazavian Valladay, Arizona State 6-0, 198
2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Wide Receivers
1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State 6-0, 198
2 Jordan Addison, Pitt 6-0, 175
3 Kayshon Boutte, LSU 6-0, 205
4 Dontay Demus, Maryland 6-4, 215
5 Josh Downs, North Carolina 5-10, 171
6 Marvin Mims, Oklahoma 5-11, 179
7 Ainias Smith, Texas A&M 5-10, 190
8 Rakim Jarrett, Maryland 6-0, 190
9 Zay Flowers, Boston College 5-10, 172
10 Jermaine Burton, Alabama 6-0, 200
11 Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss 6-2, 225
12 Quentin Johnston, TCU 6-4, 212
13 Jayden Reed, Michigan State 6-0, 185
14 Jacob Cowing, Arizona 5-11, 170
15 Isaiah Neyor, Texas 6-3, 218
2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Tight Ends
1 Michael Mayer, Notre Dame 6-4, 251
2 Jahleel Billingsley, Texas 6-4, 216
3 Sam LaPorta, Iowa 6-4, 249
4 Dalton Kincaid, Utah 6-4, 242
5 Josh Whyle, Cincinnati 6-6, 245
6 Cameron Latu, Alabama 6-5, 244
7 Michael Trigg, Ole Miss 6-3, 240
8 Austin Stogner, South Carolina 6-6, 251
9 Erick All, Michigan 6-4, 245
10 Will Mallory, Miami 6-5, 245
11 Darnell Washington, Georgia 6-7, 265
12 Benjamin Yurosek, Stanford 6-5, 231
13 Daniel Barker, Michigan State 6-4, 250
14 Arik Gilbert, Georgia 6-5, 248
15 Isaac Rex, BYU 6-6, 247
2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Offensive Tackles
1 Paris Johnson, Ohio State 6-6. 315
2 Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland 6-6, 320
3 Peter Skoronski, Northwestern 6-4, 294
4 Dawand Jones, Ohio State 6-8, 360
5 Robert Scott Jr. Florida State 6-5, 306
6 Jaxson Kirkland, Washington 6-7, 310*
7 Tyler Steen, Alabama 6-5, 315
8 Broderick Jones, Georgia 6-4, 315
9 Zion Nelson, Miami 6-5, 316
10 Blake Freeland, BYU 6-8, 305
11 Logan Brown, Wisconsin 6-6, 310
12 Courtland Ford, USC 6-6, 305
13 Wanya Morris, Oklahoma 6-6, 301
14 Walker Parks, Clemson 6-5, 300
15 Carter Warren, Pitt 6-5, 320
*Kirkland still waiting to hear from the NCAA if he’ll get a sixth year of eligibility
2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Offensive Guards, Centers
1 Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame 6-4, 307 (C)
2 Emil Ekiyor, Alabama 6-3, 307
3 Andrew Vorhees, USC 6-6, 325
4 Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia 6-4, 310 (C)
5 John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota 6-4, 320 (C)
6 O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida 6-5, 335
7 Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas 6-4, 318 (C)
8 Tyler Beach, Wisconsin 6-6, 316
9 Victor Oluwatimi, Michigan 6-3, 310 (C)
10 Matthew Jones, Ohio State 6-4, 310
11 Alex Forsyth, Oregon 6-3, 303 (C)
12 Doug Nester, West Virginia 6-7, 323 (OT)
13 Jordan McFadden, Clemson 6-2, 310 (OT)
14 McKade Mettauer, Oklahoma 6-4, 303
15 Nick Broeker, Ole Miss 6-5, 315
2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Defensive Ends
1 Myles Murphy, Clemson 6-5, 275
2 Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame 6-5, 260
3 Byron Young, Alabama 6-3, 292
4 Ochaun Mathis, Texas or Nebraska 6-6, 260
5 Jalen Redmond, Oklahoma 6-3, 284
6 KJ Henry, Clemson 6-4, 260
7 Justin Eboigbe, Alabama 6-5, 292
8 Deslin Alexandre, Pitt 6-4, 280
9 Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri 6-4, 277
10 Ali Gaye, LSU 6-6, 268
11 Xavier Thomas, Clemson 6-2, 265
12 Lukas Van Ness, Iowa 6-5, 264
13 Jordan Burch, South Carolina 6-6, 275
14 Colby Wooden, Auburn 6-5, 284
15 Viliami Fehoko, San Jose State 6-4, 263
2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Edge Rushers
1 Will Anderson, Alabama 6-4, 243
2 Nolan Smith, Georgia 6-3, 235
3 Derick Hall, Auburn 6-3, 256
4 BJ Ojulari, LSU 6-3, 245
5 Brenton Cox, Florida 6-4, 253
6 Habakkuk Baldonado, Pitt 6-5, 255
7 DeMarvion Overshown, Texas 6-4, 221
8 Jared Verse, Florida State 6-4, 251
9 Will McDonald, Iowa State 6-4, 245
10 Kameron Butler, Virginia 6-6, 262
11 Payton Wilson, NC State 6-4, 230
12 Richard Jibunor, Troy 6-3, 228
13 Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington 6-4, 241
14 Andre Carter, Army 6-7, 250
15 Gabriel Murphy, UCLA 6-2, 238
2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Defensive Tackles
1 Jalen Carter, Georgia 6-3, 310
2 Bryan Bresee, Clemson 6-5, 300
3 Zacch Pickens, South Carolina 6-4, 305v
4 Tyler Davis, Clemson 6-2, 300
5 Taron Vincent, Ohio State 6-2, 305
6 Nathan Pickering, Mississippi State 6-4, 285
7 PJ Mustipher, Penn State 6-4, 329
8 Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin 6-4, 316
9 Brandon Pili, USC 6-3, 345
10 Jermaine Lole, Arizona State 6-2, 305
11 Siaki Ika, Baylor 6-4, 350
12 Mazi Smith, Michigan 6-3, 326
13 Dante Stills, West Virginia 6-4, 285
14 Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina 6-4, 345
15 Fabien Lovett, Florida State 6-4, 306
2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Linebackers
1 Noah Sewell, Oregon 6-3, 251
2 Trenton Simpson, Clemson 6-3, 230
3 Jack Campbell, Iowa 6-5, 243
4 Justin Flowe, Oregon 6-2, 235
5 Merlin Robertson, Arizona State 6-3, 240
6 Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington 6-1, 230
7 Henry To’oto’o, Alabama 6-2, 228
8 Ventral Miller, Florida 6-1, 228
9 Yasir Abdullah, Louisville 6-1, 235
10 Nick Herbig, Wisconsin 6-2, 227
11 Dorian Williams, Tulane 6-2, 225
12 Mohamoud Diabate, Utah 6-4, 220
13 Bumper Pool, Arkansas 6-2, 232
14 Jeremy Banks, Tennessee 6-1, 224
15 Drake Thomas, NC State 6-0, 320
2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Cornerbacks
1 Kelee Ringo, Georgia 6-2, 305
2 Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU 5-9, 177
3 Tony Grimes, North Carolina 6-0, 197
4 Eli Ricks, Alabama 6-2, 190
5 Joey Porter, Jr., Penn State 6-2, 196
6 Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford 6-1, 190
7 Garrett Williams, Syracuse 6-0, 189
8 Riley Moss, Iowa 6-0, 194
9 Tyrique Stevenson, Miami 6-0, 194
10 Clark Phillips, Utah 5-10, 184
11 Tiawan Mullen, Indiana 5-10, 180
12 Noah Daniels, TCU 6-0, 194
13 Sevyn Banks, LSU 6-1, 200
14 Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn 6-1, 179
15 Micah Abraham, Marshall 6-2, 175
2023 NFL Draft Top Prospects First Look: Safeties
1 Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame 6-1, 192
2 Jordan Battle, Alabama 6-1, 206
3 Demani Richardson, Texas A&M 6-1, 210
4 Rashad Torrence, Florida 6-0, 197
5 DeMarcco Hellams, Alabama 6-1, 208
6 Bee Jay Williamson, Louisiana Tech 6-1, 195
7 Devonni Reed, South Carolina 5-11, 200
8 Akeem Dent, Florida State 6-1, 196
9 Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State 6-1, 205
10 Xavier Henderson, Michigan State 6-1, 210
11 Avery Young, Rutgers 6-0, 195
12 Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M 6-3, 200
13 Rashad Wisdom, UTSA 5-9, 205
14 Jalen Catalon, Arkansas 5-10, 199
15 Jalen Green, Mississippi State 6-1, 200
