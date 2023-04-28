2023 NFL draft: Time, TV schedule and how to watch Rounds 2-3
The 2023 NFL draft continues on Friday with the second and third rounds coming into focus.
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick traded down from No. 14 in the first round on Thursday night in a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers for picks No. 17 and No. 120. It was a night of wheeling and dealing with multiple teams making draft day trades.
All of the jumping around ultimately worked out in New England’s favor with Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez falling to them at No. 17.
The Patriots have a history of Day 2 trades, including the 2022 NFL draft, when they traded up to No. 50 to select wide receiver Tyquan Thornton in the second round. Could we be in store for another move like that one?
Here’s how to watch the event:
Event information
Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 28, 7 p.m. ET
Where is the event located?
Day 2 of the 2023 NFL draft will continue around the Union Station area in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday night.
Television channels
ESPN
NFL Network
ABC
Live stream
FuboTV (try it free)
Second-round draft order
32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from CHI)
33. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU)
34. Detroit Lions (from ARI)
35. Indianapolis Colts
36. Los Angeles Rams
37. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)
38. Las Vegas Raiders
39. Carolina Panthers
40. New Orleans Saints
41. Tennessee Titans
42. Green Bay Packers (from NYJ via CLE)
43. New York Jets
44. Atlanta Falcons
45. Green Bay Packers
46. New England Patriots
47. Washington Commanders
48. Detroit Lions
49. Pittsburgh Steelers
50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51. Miami Dolphins
52. Seattle Seahawks
53. Chicago Bears (from BAL)
54. Los Angeles Chargers
55. Detroit Lions (from MIN)
56. Jacksonville Jaguars
57. New York Giants
58. Dallas Cowboys
59. Buffalo Bills
60. Cincinnati Bengals
61. Chicago Bears (from CAR via SF)
62. Philadelphia Eagles
63. Kansas City Chiefs
Third-round draft order
64. Chicago Bears
65. Houston Texans
66. Philadelphia Eagles (from ARI)
67. Denver Broncos (from IND)
68. Denver Broncos
69. Los Angeles Rams
70. Las Vegas Raiders
71. New Orleans Saints
72. Tennessee Titans
73. Houston Texans (from CLE)
74. Cleveland Browns (from NYJ)
75. Atlanta Falcons
76. New England Patriots (from CAR)
77. Los Angeles Rams (from MIA via NE)
78. Green Bay Packers
79. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS)
80. Pittsburgh Steelers
81. Arizona Cardinals (from DET)
82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83. Seattle Seahawks
84. Miami Dolphins
85. Los Angeles Chargers
86. Baltimore Ravens
87. Minnesota Vikings
88. Jacksonville Jaguars
89. New York Giants
90. Dallas Cowboys
91. Buffalo Bills
92. Cincinnati Bengals
93. Carolina Panthers (from SF)
94. Arizona Cardinals (from PHI)
95. Kansas City Chiefs
96. Arizona Cardinals*
97. Washington Commanders*
98. Cleveland Browns*
99. San Francisco 49ers*
100. Las Vegas Raiders (from NYG via KC)*
101. San Francisco 49ers*
102. San Francisco 49ers*
(* – Compensatory selection)
