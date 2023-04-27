2023 NFL draft: Time, TV schedule and how to watch Round 1
One of the biggest days on the calendar with the opening night of the 2023 NFL draft kick-starts on Thursday.
The New England Patriots will enter the first round of the event with the No. 14 overall pick, which is their highest pick in nearly 15 years. With all of the struggles the team had in 2022, this draft will be one of their last chances to round out their roster for what they hope is a bounce-back 2023 season.
Will they finally add an offensive playmaker to help give the team more firepower? Or, will they continue to build upon the strength of their talented defense with their first selection?
The only certainty whenever the Patriots are on the clock is expecting the unexpected.
Here’s how to watch round one of the draft.
Event information
Round 1: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
Where is the event located?
The 2023 NFL draft will be located around Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. Expect to see a lot of red because it’s being held in the home city of the current Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Television channels
ESPN
NFL Network
ABC
Live stream
FuboTV (try it free)
First-round draft order
1. Carolina Panthers (from CHI)
2. Houston Texans
3. Arizona Cardinals
4. Indianapolis Colts
5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)
6. Detroit Lions (from LAR)
7. Las Vegas Raiders
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Chicago Bears (from CAR)
10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)
11. Tennessee Titans
12. Houston Texans (from CLE)
13. Green Bay Packers (from NYJ)
14. New England Patriots
15. New York Jets (from GB)
16. Washington Commanders
17. Pittsburgh Steelers
18. Detroit Lions
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Seattle Seahawks
21. Los Angeles Chargers
22. Baltimore Ravens
23. Minnesota Vikings
24. Jacksonville Jaguars
25. New York Giants
26. Dallas Cowboys
27. Buffalo Bills
28. Cincinnati Bengals
29. New Orleans Saints (from SF)
30. Philadelphia Eagles
31. Kansas City Chiefs
(Dolphins forfeited first-round pick)
