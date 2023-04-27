2023 NFL draft: Time, TV schedule and how to watch Round 1

One of the biggest days on the calendar with the opening night of the 2023 NFL draft kick-starts on Thursday.

The New England Patriots will enter the first round of the event with the No. 14 overall pick, which is their highest pick in nearly 15 years. With all of the struggles the team had in 2022, this draft will be one of their last chances to round out their roster for what they hope is a bounce-back 2023 season.

Will they finally add an offensive playmaker to help give the team more firepower? Or, will they continue to build upon the strength of their talented defense with their first selection?

The only certainty whenever the Patriots are on the clock is expecting the unexpected.

Here’s how to watch round one of the draft.

Event information

Round 1: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Where is the event located?

The 2023 NFL draft will be located around Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. Expect to see a lot of red because it’s being held in the home city of the current Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Television channels

ESPN

NFL Network

ABC

Live stream

FuboTV (try it free)

First-round draft order

1. Carolina Panthers (from CHI)

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN)

6. Detroit Lions (from LAR)

7. Las Vegas Raiders

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears (from CAR)

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO)

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Houston Texans (from CLE)

13. Green Bay Packers (from NYJ)

14. New England Patriots

15. New York Jets (from GB)

16. Washington Commanders

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Detroit Lions

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Seattle Seahawks

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Minnesota Vikings

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

25. New York Giants

26. Dallas Cowboys

27. Buffalo Bills

28. Cincinnati Bengals

29. New Orleans Saints (from SF)

30. Philadelphia Eagles

31. Kansas City Chiefs

(Dolphins forfeited first-round pick)

