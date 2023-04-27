2023 NFL draft: Time, TV channel, streaming for Round 1

The Indianapolis Colts, along with the rest of the league, will finally begin the 2023 NFL draft Thursday night as the long-anticipated event should provide plenty of fireworks.

What the Colts will do with their selection remains to be seen at No. 4 overall, but it’s likely we will be ushering in the start of a new era at the quarterback position.

This will be the seventh draft for general manager Chris Ballard and the first with head coach Shane Steichen, who was hired earlier in the offseason.

Here’s how to watch, listen and stream Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft:

General Information

Event: 2023 NFL draft

Date: Thursday, April 27

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Kansas City, Mo.

How to Watch

fuboTV (try it free)

NFL Network

ABC

ESPN

ESPN Deportes

Live Stream

ESPN.com

NFL.com

ESPN app

ABC app

NFL mobile app

The Pat McAfee Show “Draft Spectacular” (Youtube)

How to Listen

Westwood One Radio

Sirius XM NFL Radio

ESPN Radio

93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Prospects attending Round 1

QB Bryce Young, Alabama

QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

QB Will Levis, Kentucky

RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

WR Jordan Addison, USC

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech

DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

S Brian Branch, Alabama

