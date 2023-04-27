2023 NFL draft: Time, TV channel, streaming for Round 1
The Indianapolis Colts, along with the rest of the league, will finally begin the 2023 NFL draft Thursday night as the long-anticipated event should provide plenty of fireworks.
What the Colts will do with their selection remains to be seen at No. 4 overall, but it’s likely we will be ushering in the start of a new era at the quarterback position.
This will be the seventh draft for general manager Chris Ballard and the first with head coach Shane Steichen, who was hired earlier in the offseason.
Here’s how to watch, listen and stream Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft:
General Information
Event: 2023 NFL draft
Date: Thursday, April 27
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Location: Kansas City, Mo.
How to Watch
fuboTV (try it free)
NFL Network
ABC
ESPN
ESPN Deportes
Live Stream
ESPN.com
NFL.com
ESPN app
ABC app
NFL mobile app
The Pat McAfee Show “Draft Spectacular” (Youtube)
How to Listen
Westwood One Radio
Sirius XM NFL Radio
ESPN Radio
93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Prospects attending Round 1
QB Bryce Young, Alabama
QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
QB Will Levis, Kentucky
RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
WR Jordan Addison, USC
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech
DT Jalen Carter, Georgia
CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
S Brian Branch, Alabama