2023 NFL draft: Time, TV channel, streaming for Round 1

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts, along with the rest of the league, will finally begin the 2023 NFL draft Thursday night as the long-anticipated event should provide plenty of fireworks.

What the Colts will do with their selection remains to be seen at No. 4 overall, but it’s likely we will be ushering in the start of a new era at the quarterback position.

This will be the seventh draft for general manager Chris Ballard and the first with head coach Shane Steichen, who was hired earlier in the offseason.

Here’s how to watch, listen and stream Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft:

General Information

Event: 2023 NFL draft
Date: Thursday, April 27
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Location: Kansas City, Mo.

How to Watch

fuboTV (try it free)
NFL Network
ABC
ESPN
ESPN Deportes

Live Stream

ESPN.com
NFL.com
ESPN app
ABC app
NFL mobile app
The Pat McAfee Show “Draft Spectacular” (Youtube)

How to Listen

Westwood One Radio
Sirius XM NFL Radio
ESPN Radio
93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Prospects attending Round 1

  • QB Bryce Young, Alabama

  • QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

  • QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

  • QB Will Levis, Kentucky

  • RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

  • WR Jordan Addison, USC

  • WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

  • WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

  • OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

  • EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

  • EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

  • EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech

  • DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

  • CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

  • CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

  • CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

  • S Brian Branch, Alabama

