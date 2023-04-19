2023 NFL draft: What time could the Bills on the clock in Round 1?
The Buffalo Bills hold six total selections at the 2023 NFL draft. As always, there’s one that’s got the focus of fans on it more than any other: The team’s selection in Round 1.
Buffalo is first on the clock at No. 27 overall. That leaves 26 picks to be made ahead of the Bills, if they decide to keep that slot.
Many are interested in watching those picks before the Buffalo makes theirs. Not among that faction of fans?
For those curious here’s exactly what time each NFL team made the 27th selection over the past five years:
2018 NFL draft
Selection: Seattle Seahawks pick RB Rashaad Penny
Time: 11:07 p.m.
2019 NFL draft
Selection: Las Vegas Raiders pick DB Johnathan Abram
Time: 11:19 p.m.
2020 NFL draft
Selection: Seattle Seahawks pick LB Jordyn Brooks
Time: 11:35 p.m.
2021 NFL draft
Selection: Baltimore Ravens select WR Rashod Bateman
Time: 11:33 p.m.
2022 NFL draft
Selection: Jacksonville Jaguars pick LB Devin Lloyd
Time: 11:20 p.m.