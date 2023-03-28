2023 NFL draft: Three Vols projected in first round
The 2023 NFL draft will take place April 27-29 in the plaza outside of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.
Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft will take place April 27 (8 p.m. EDT), rounds 2-3 will be held April 28 (7 p.m. EDT), while rounds 4-7 are slated for April 29 (noon EDT).
Ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, Draft Wire released its latest first-round mock draft post free agency.
Three former Vols are projected to be selected in the first round of Draft Wire’s latest NFL mock draft. Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, quarterback Hendon Hooker and offensive lineman Darnell Wright are projected in the first round.
Draft Wire’s latest projections for the three former Vols are listed below.
Darnell Wright
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Position: Offensive line
NFL mock draft projection: No. 16 overall by Washington
Games at Tennessee: 47
Starts at Tennessee: 42
Offensive snaps at Tennessee: 2,746
Hendon Hooker
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Position: Quarterback
NFL mock draft projection: No. 20 overall by Seattle
Passing yards at Tennessee: 6,080
Passing touchdowns at Tennessee: 58
Rushing yards at Tennessee: 1,046
Rushing touchdowns at Tennessee: 10
Jalin Hyatt
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Position: Wide receiver
NFL mock draft projection: No. 31 overall by Green Bay (from Kansas City)
Receptions at Tennessee: 108
Receiving yards at Tennessee: 1,769
Receiving touchdowns at Tennessee: 19
