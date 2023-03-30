Former Alabama quarterback praises Auburn tradition
Even a former Alabama quarterback can't help but admire one of college football's most sacred traditions.
A pair of Alabama players and an assistant coach were ejected during an altercation in the middle of a huge run Wednesday night in Tuscaloosa.
The Crimson Tide are facing a rival on the bubble that needs a win, but we're still taking the home team.
All 30 MLB teams begin their seasons Thursday. Here are some of the countdowns you might need to know to appreciate baseball in 2023.
Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger give their thoughts on the latest congressional meetings that took place concerning name, image & likeness for student athletes.
Durant wasn't at his best. But he was a welcome sight for Suns fans in a critical game for the Western Conference standings.
That’s right: After 16 long years, the longest playoff drought the NBA has ever seen is now officially over. Light the friggin’ beam.
Charles Robinson is joined by Jori Epstein to recap the biggest takeaways coming out of the 2023 NFL owner's meetings, including the potential sale of the Washington Commanders, new changes to the 2023 NFL rule book and the latest on Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. Later, the duo discuss two teams who are heading into pivotal seasons in 2023: the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots.
The deal is a landmark for minor-league baseball players, who have long campaigned for better protections, pay and treatment from baseball owners.
The Bucks look primed for the postseason.
More and more teams are employing the Rays' approach of developing unhittable stuff and throwing it in the strike zone.
Hendrick contended that NASCAR's issues with the louvers on the hoods of their cars should be with the parts supplier, not with the team.
Mark Madsen coached Utah Valley to the WAC regular season title and a trip to the NIT semifinals this season.
After running down this fantasy hockey season's biggest disappointments, it's time to look at who surprised us the most.
The Eagles will bring back an iconic look in 2023.
Calais Campbell had interest from a number of teams, including the Lions, Bills and Ravens. Instead, he chose the Falcons.
The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball analysts deliver their favorite World Series picks for 2023!
Yahoo Sports' MLB team predicts the World Series matchup, the biggest name traded and everything in between.
It’s so easy to put the Dallas Mavericks’ struggles on Kyrie Irving. Irresistible, even.
One match had already been canceled after a local governor called to ban Israel from playing.
Can anyone knock off the Astros this season?