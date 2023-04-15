2023 NFL draft: Steelers updated draft needs ranked

We are not less than two weeks to the start of the 2023 NFL draft. The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to be active in free agency while putting the finishing touches on its draft board. We don’t anticipate much more free-agent movement between now and the draft so based on everything the team has done, we have updated the Steelers top draft needs ranked.

1 - Offensive tackle

At this point, the final piece of the puzzle for the Steelers offense is a new left tackle. This draft class has five guys in consideration for the first 32 picks so the Steelers should be able to land a start at either pick 17 or 32 to replace Dan Moore Jr. in the starting lineup.

2 - Outside linebacker

The Steelers missed out on bringing back Bud Dupree and that puts outside linebacker all the way up to No. 2 on our draft needs. As good as T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are, they cannot play every snap and the Steelers need a third starter-quality player to rotate through. This edge class is very deep so Pittsburgh doesn’t have to use a pick too early to get a starter.

3 - Cornerback

The Steelers lost Cameron Sutton in free agency but signed Patrick Peterson to replace him. In the short term, it is a break-even swap but the team must look to the future for a starter. Pittsburgh hasn’t had great luck drafting cornerbacks aside from Sutton but don’t be shocked if they use one of their two top picks on a big, rangy cornerback.

4 - Wide receiver

The Steelers are set with Diontae Johnson and George Pickens as the starters but Pittsburgh loves to draft middle-round wideouts and a slot receiver is a must. They have brought in several guys for pre-draft visits that fit the bill so keep an eye on the fourth round for the team to target this position.

5 - Nose tackle

This position was a top need going into the offseason but thanks to the additions of Armon Watts and Breiden Fehoko, the defensive line has rounded out nicely. If a huge nose tackle pops up in the seventh round and Pittsburgh wants to take a shot, it could happen just to give the Steelers a specialty type of player.

6 - Safety

Safety is another position that was a huge need at one point but tumbled way down this list thanks to free agency. Re-signing Damontae Kazee and signing Keanu Neal gives the Steelers their three-man rotation with Minkah Fitzpatrick and the Steelers have Tre Norwood and Mile Killebrew as depth players.

7 - Center

This is a draft need I believe I have much lower than the team. Between Nate Herbig and Mason Cole the center position is in good shape but many pundits believe the team will target a center early.

