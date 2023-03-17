2023 NFL draft: Steelers meet with massive NT prospect

Here at Steelers Wire, we have been on the “draft a massive nose tackle” for the Pittsburgh Steelers for years. Maybe this year it will actually happen. Coastal Carolina nose tackle Jerrod Clark was on The Sick Podcast and talked about his formal meeting with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

Clark is 6-foot-3 and 334 pounds and plays with a low center of gravity and natural leverage. But make no mistake he isn’t just a two-down run-stopper. He has shown he has nice quickness for a man his size and a strong punch allowing him to get into the backfield. His strength is NFL-ready and he shows solid conditioning for a man his size.

If the Steelers want Clark, they would probably have to use their fourth-round pick to get him. Pittsburgh currently doesn’t have a fifth or sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Join the conversation and let us know in the comments if you want to see the Steelers draft Clark.

