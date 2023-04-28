2023 NFL draft: Start time and draft order for Rounds 2 and 3

The 2023 NFL draft resumes Friday with Rounds 2 and 3 from Kansas City, Missouri.

The 2023 NFL draft continues tonight in Kansas City, Missouri, with the second and third rounds.

The Cincinnati Bengals selected edge Myles Murphy, a former Clemson standout, in the first round of the draft Thursday. Tonight they will have the 60th overall pick (second round) and the 92nd overall pick (third round).

Football fans can tune in tonight for the second day of the draft at 7 p.m. ET. Here's what you need to know.

What time is the second and third rounds of the 2023 NFL draft tonight?

What's the second round order for the 2023 NFL draft?

This could change, but here is the second round order, as of 3:30 p.m. ET.

Source: ESPN.com.

What is the third round order for the 2023 NFL draft?

This could change, but here is the third round order, as of 3:30 p.m. ET.

64. Chicago Bears.

65. Houston Texans.

66. Philadelphia Eagles.

67. Denver Broncos.

68. Denver Broncos.

69. Los Angeles Rams.

70. Las Vegas Raiders.

71. New Orleans Saints.

72. Tennessee Titans.

73. Houston Texans.

74. Cleveland Browns.

75. Atlanta Falcons.

76. New England Patriots.

77. Los Angeles Rams.

78. Green Bay Packers.

79. Indianapolis Colts.

80. Pittsburgh Steelers.

81. Arizona Cardinals.

82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

83. Seattle Seahawks.

84. Miami Dolphins.

85. Los Angeles Chargers.

86. Baltimore Ravens.

87. Minnesota Vikings.

88. Jacksonville Jaguars.

89. New York Giants.

90. Dallas Cowboys.

91. Buffalo Bills.

92. Cincinnati Bengals.

93. Carolina Panthers.

94. Arizona Cardinals.

95. Kansas City Chiefs.

96. Arizona Cardinals (special compensatory selection).

97. Washington Commanders (special compensatory selection).

98. Cleveland Browns (special compensatory selection).

99. San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection).

100. Las Vegas Raiders (special compensatory selection).

101. San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection).

102. San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection).

Source: ESPN.com.

Who has the last pick in the 2023 NFL draft?

The Houston Texans have the final pick in the draft, as of 3:30 p.m. ET Friday, with a compensatory pick in the seventh round.

What channel is the 2023 NFL draft?

Watch or stream the 2023 NFL Draft live on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

