2023 NFL Draft: Second, third round cable and satellite channels, streaming info, order of picks and more
The 2023 NFL Draft is about to kick off! That's why you're here: You're trying to figure out how to watch the three-day spectacle. Don't worry, we've got you! Here's all the info you need to watch the NFL Draft in real time (and even for free), from TV channels to streaming services to live streams, and with or without cable. You can watch or stream the event via any of the channels below.
What channel is the NFL Draft on?
You can watch and stream the 2023 NFL Draft on the following networks: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. So if you can already watch these networks on your TV — via an antenna, cable, or a streaming service — great! Good job! You're all set. The rest of this article is for those of you who don't have cable or streaming TV services, and anyone else who isn't sure how to watch the draft this week.
What channel are ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network on near me?
ABC is on different channels in many markets. Check out this guide to ABC's local affiliate channels to find where it's airing in your location.
How do I stream the NFL Draft and watch ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network on my TV without cable?
If you don't have cable, you should be able to watch your local ABC affiliate, as well as ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network, through a number of different streaming TV services. They include:
Sling TV (Sling Blue starts at $40 a month) - 7-day free trial period. Sling TV only carries ABC in select markets — so make sure you're covered before signing up for this option. You can check out if your area is covered here. As of this writing, that includes Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, and San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose.
Hulu + Live TV (starts at $70 a month) - 7-day free trial period
Fubo TV (starts at $70 a month) - 7-day free trial period
DirecTV Stream (starts at $75 a month) - 5-day free trial period
YouTube TV (starts at $65 a month) - 7-day free trial period
How can I watch the NFL Draft on my phone or mobile device?
Whether you’re planning to watch the NFL Draft while you’re on the go, or simply want the flexibility of watching the event on a smaller screen, there are plenty of options for viewing on mobile — from your iPhone and iPad to Android devices. The NFL Draft will air on the NFL mobile app, and you can watch by signing up for an NFL+ account ($5 per month). ABC and ESPN also have mobile apps. If you have an existing cable TV subscription, just download the ABC or ESPN mobile apps to your device of choice, and you’ll be prompted to sign in using your cable account. Additionally, Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu all have mobile apps.
What do I need to stream the game and watch ABC without cable?
You'll need a streaming device, such as an Amazon Fire TV Stick, a Roku or an Apple TV. You can select one from our Best Streaming Devices list.
What time is the NFL Draft?
All times Eastern
Thursday, April 27
8-11 p.m.: Round 1 (teams get 10 minutes between picks)
Friday, April 28
7-11:30 p.m.: Rounds 2-3 (seven minutes in Round 2, five minutes in Round 3)
Saturday, April 29
Noon-7 p.m.: Rounds 4-7 (five minutes in Rounds 4-6, four minutes in Round 7)
Where is the NFL Draft?
The 2023 NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City, Mo., at Union Station downtown near the city's World War I Museum and Memorial.
Who are the top 2023 NFL Draft prospects?
Here are the top 100 prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
Who holds the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft?
The Chicago Bears earned the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by virtue of finishing with the league's worst record at 3-14. But the Bears already have their quarterback of the future in Justin Fields and traded the pick to the QB-needy Carolina Panthers in exchange for wide receiver DJ Moore and a bushel of picks on March 10.
What is the order of picks for the second and third rounds?
Round 2
32. Pittsburgh Steelers from Chicago Bears
33. Arizona Cardinals from Houston Texans
34. Detroit Lions from Arizona Cardinals
35. Indianapolis Colts
36. Los Angeles Rams
37. Seattle Seahawks from Denver Broncos
38. Las Vegas Raiders
39. Carolina Panthers
40. New Orleans Saints
41. Tennessee Titans
42. Green Bay Packers from New York Jets via Cleveland Browns
43. New York Jets
44. Atlanta Falcons
45. Green Bay Packers
46. New England Patriots
47. Washington Commanders
48. Detroit Lions
49. Pittsburgh Steelers
50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51. Miami Dolphins
52. Seattle Seahawks
53. Chicago Bears from Baltimore Ravens
54. Los Angeles Chargers
55. Detroit Lions from Minnesota Vikings
56. Jacksonville Jaguars
57. New York Giants
58. Dallas Cowboys
59. Buffalo Bills
60. Cincinnati Bengals
61. Chicago Bears from Carolina Panthers from San Francisco 49ers
62. Philadelphia Eagles
63. Kansas City Chiefs
Round 3
64. Chicago Bears
65. Houston Texans
66. Philadelphia Eagles from Arizona Cardinals
67. Denver Broncos from Indianapolis Colts
68. Denver Broncos
69. Los Angeles Rams
70. Las Vegas Raiders
71. New Orleans Saints
72. Tennessee Titans
73. Houston Texans from Cleveland Browns
74. Cleveland Browns from New York Jets
75. Atlanta Falcons
76. New England Patriots from Carolina Panthers
77. Los Angeles Rams from Miami Dolphins from New England Patriots
78. Green Bay Packers
79. Indianapolis Colts from Washington Commanders
80. Pittsburgh Steelers
81. Detroit Lions
82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83. Seattle Seahawks
84. Miami Dolphins
85. Los Angeles Chargers
86. Baltimore Ravens
87. Minnesota Vikings
88. Jacksonville Jaguars
89. New York Giants
90. Dallas Cowboys
91. Buffalo Bills
92. Cincinnati Bengals
93. Carolina Panthers from San Francisco 49ers
94. Arizona Cardinals from Philadelphia Eagles
95. Kansas City Chiefs 96. Arizona Cardinals *
97. Washington Commanders *
98. Cleveland Browns *
99. San Francisco 49ers *
100. Las Vegas Raiders from New York Giants from Kansas City Chiefs *
101. San Francisco 49ers *
102. San Francisco 49ers *