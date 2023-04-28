2023 NFL Draft: Second, third round cable and satellite channels, streaming info, order of picks and more

The 2023 NFL Draft is about to kick off! That's why you're here: You're trying to figure out how to watch the three-day spectacle. Don't worry, we've got you! Here's all the info you need to watch the NFL Draft in real time (and even for free), from TV channels to streaming services to live streams, and with or without cable. You can watch or stream the event via any of the channels below.

What channel is the NFL Draft on?

You can watch and stream the 2023 NFL Draft on the following networks: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. So if you can already watch these networks on your TV — via an antenna, cable, or a streaming service — great! Good job! You're all set. The rest of this article is for those of you who don't have cable or streaming TV services, and anyone else who isn't sure how to watch the draft this week.

What channel are ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network on near me?

ABC is on different channels in many markets. Check out this guide to ABC's local affiliate channels to find where it's airing in your location.

How do I stream the NFL Draft and watch ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network on my TV without cable?

If you don't have cable, you should be able to watch your local ABC affiliate, as well as ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network, through a number of different streaming TV services. They include:

How can I watch the NFL Draft on my phone or mobile device?

Whether you’re planning to watch the NFL Draft while you’re on the go, or simply want the flexibility of watching the event on a smaller screen, there are plenty of options for viewing on mobile — from your iPhone and iPad to Android devices. The NFL Draft will air on the NFL mobile app, and you can watch by signing up for an NFL+ account ($5 per month). ABC and ESPN also have mobile apps. If you have an existing cable TV subscription, just download the ABC or ESPN mobile apps to your device of choice, and you’ll be prompted to sign in using your cable account. Additionally, Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu all have mobile apps.

What do I need to stream the game and watch ABC without cable?

You'll need a streaming device, such as an Amazon Fire TV Stick, a Roku or an Apple TV. You can select one from our Best Streaming Devices list.

What time is the NFL Draft?

All times Eastern

Thursday, April 27

8-11 p.m.: Round 1 (teams get 10 minutes between picks)

Friday, April 28

7-11:30 p.m.: Rounds 2-3 (seven minutes in Round 2, five minutes in Round 3)

Saturday, April 29

Noon-7 p.m.: Rounds 4-7 (five minutes in Rounds 4-6, four minutes in Round 7)

Where is the NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City, Mo., at Union Station downtown near the city's World War I Museum and Memorial.

Who are the top 2023 NFL Draft prospects?

Here are the top 100 prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.

Who holds the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Chicago Bears earned the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by virtue of finishing with the league's worst record at 3-14. But the Bears already have their quarterback of the future in Justin Fields and traded the pick to the QB-needy Carolina Panthers in exchange for wide receiver DJ Moore and a bushel of picks on March 10.

What is the order of picks for the second and third rounds?

Round 2

32. Pittsburgh Steelers from Chicago Bears

33. Arizona Cardinals from Houston Texans

34. Detroit Lions from Arizona Cardinals

35. Indianapolis Colts

36. Los Angeles Rams

37. Seattle Seahawks from Denver Broncos

38. Las Vegas Raiders

39. Carolina Panthers

40. New Orleans Saints

41. Tennessee Titans

42. Green Bay Packers from New York Jets via Cleveland Browns

43. New York Jets

44. Atlanta Falcons

45. Green Bay Packers

46. New England Patriots

47. Washington Commanders

48. Detroit Lions

49. Pittsburgh Steelers

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

51. Miami Dolphins

52. Seattle Seahawks

53. Chicago Bears from Baltimore Ravens

54. Los Angeles Chargers

55. Detroit Lions from Minnesota Vikings

56. Jacksonville Jaguars

57. New York Giants

58. Dallas Cowboys

59. Buffalo Bills

60. Cincinnati Bengals

61. Chicago Bears from Carolina Panthers from San Francisco 49ers

62. Philadelphia Eagles

63. Kansas City Chiefs

Round 3

64. Chicago Bears

65. Houston Texans

66. Philadelphia Eagles from Arizona Cardinals

67. Denver Broncos from Indianapolis Colts

68. Denver Broncos

69. Los Angeles Rams

70. Las Vegas Raiders

71. New Orleans Saints

72. Tennessee Titans

73. Houston Texans from Cleveland Browns

74. Cleveland Browns from New York Jets

75. Atlanta Falcons

76. New England Patriots from Carolina Panthers

77. Los Angeles Rams from Miami Dolphins from New England Patriots

78. Green Bay Packers

79. Indianapolis Colts from Washington Commanders

80. Pittsburgh Steelers

81. Detroit Lions

82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

83. Seattle Seahawks

84. Miami Dolphins

85. Los Angeles Chargers

86. Baltimore Ravens

87. Minnesota Vikings

88. Jacksonville Jaguars

89. New York Giants

90. Dallas Cowboys

91. Buffalo Bills

92. Cincinnati Bengals

93. Carolina Panthers from San Francisco 49ers

94. Arizona Cardinals from Philadelphia Eagles

95. Kansas City Chiefs 96. Arizona Cardinals *

97. Washington Commanders *

98. Cleveland Browns *

99. San Francisco 49ers *

100. Las Vegas Raiders from New York Giants from Kansas City Chiefs *

101. San Francisco 49ers *

102. San Francisco 49ers *