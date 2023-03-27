2023 NFL draft: Seattle Seahawks official hat revealed, get yours now before the NFL Draft

With the 2023 NFL draft just around the corner, the league and New Era have unveiled all 32 NFL teams caps in time for the April 27th event in Kansas City.

This lid will be the one that every prospect will be given, including whoever the Seattle Seahawks take with their pair of first-round picks at five and No. 20.

Check out the Seahawks’ official 2023 draft hat below and click on any photo or button below to purchase yours and get ready for the 2023 49ers’ season.

Seattle Seahawks 2023 NFL draft hat

Seattle Seahawks 2023 NFL draft hat (Fanatics)

Seattle Seahawks 2023 NFL draft hat

Seattle Seahawks 2023 NFL draft hat

Seattle Seahawks 2023 NFL draft hat (Fanatics)

Gear up, Seahawks fans, and be ready for the 2023 NFL draft, the season. and hopefully an even deeper playoff run.

Seattle Seahawks 2023 NFL draft hat

We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Giants Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire