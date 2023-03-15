2023 NFL draft: Seattle Seahawks draft order set with 10 selections

The Seattle Seahawks are heading into the 2023 NFL draft with a ton of capital to play with as they see fit. Following Friday’s announcement of the official draft order, below is a look at Seattle’s 10 picks.

The two acquired from the Broncos were a part of the Russell Wilson trade with Denver and the Steelers’ selection resulted from the 2021 Ahkello Witherspoon trade.

Round 1, No. 5 overall (from the Denver Broncos) Round 1, No. 20 overall Round 2, No. 37 overall (from the Denver Broncos) Round 2. No. 52 overall Round 3, No. 83 overall Round 4, No. 123 overall Round 5, No. 151 overall (from the Pittsburgh Steelers) Round 5, No. 154 overall Round 6, No. 198 overall Round 7, No. 237 overall

The NFL draft is set to kick off from Kanas City on Thursday, April 27.

