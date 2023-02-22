2023 NFL draft: Seattle a ‘fantastic spot’ for Florida QB Anthony Richardson

The Seahawks are expected to re-sign Geno Smith and continue using him as their starting quarterback in 2023. However, there’s a big ongoing debate about whether or not Seattle should also use one of its nine draft picks on a quarterback prospect. Ask Matt Miller and he’ll tell you they should.

The NFL draft expert was a guest on Brock & Salk’s show yesterday and he said Seattle would be a “fantastic spot” for Florida QB Anthony Richardson.

“Seattle would be a fantastic spot for him because at pick 20, you’re not being expected to come in and unseat anybody… But it’s also nice insurance in case this year was a ‘genie in a bottle’ year for Geno Smith, And if not, Geno’s a little bit older, he’s a veteran at this point, and having someone learn behind a quarterback who’s gonna turn 33 this season is not the worst thing…”

If you’re not familiar with Richardson (6-foot-4, 236 pounds) he’s easily the most polarizing prospect in the entire draft class.

At a bare minimum, Richardson’s size and athleticism will make him a potent rushing QB. Over the last two seasons he’s posted just under 1,000 rushing yards and scored 12 touchdowns while averaging 6.9 yards per carry.

The questions are about Richardson’s potential as a passer, given the limited amount of information we have to go on. He only started 13 games for the Gators and threw less than 400 passes all together. His numbers (24 touchdown passes, 15 interceptions and a 54.7% completion rate) were also less than impressive.

Then again, anyone who has watched Jimmy Garoppolo perform could tell you that raw stats can be deceiving. Let’s see what the tape tells us about Richardson’s game. Here are highlights from 10 of his games at Florida.

Richardson vs. Georgia

Richardson vs. Tennessee

Richardson vs. Florida State

Richardson vs. South Carolina

Richardson vs. Texas A&M

Richardson vs. LSU

Richardson vs. Vanderbilt

Richardson vs. Utah

Richardson vs. Kentucky

Richardson vs. USF

