2023 NFL draft: Seahawks spent ‘extensive time’ with Anthony Richardon’s agent

If the Seahawks aren’t interested in drafting a quarterback early this year they’re certainly doing a good job of hiding their intentions. Seattle’s front office has made the rounds at pro days around the country, watching the top-four quarterback prospects throw and sharing selfies with them afterwards.

The most intriguing QB in the bunch is Florida’s Anthony Richardson, who set several new records at the Scouting Combine for his position and literally hit the ceiling at his pro day. Richardson seems to be the quarterback the Seahawks are most interested in, and now we have more evidence pointing in that direction.

According to Corbin Smith, general manager John Schneider spent extensive time with Richardson’s agent at Florida’s pro day.

According to two sources, John Schneider spent extensive time with Anthony Richardson's agent yesterday at Florida pro day. The #Seahawks continue to show legitimate interest in quarterback prospect. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) March 31, 2023

Richardson’s game is admittedly still raw at this point, but with Geno Smith under contract for another three years Seattle has all the time in the world to let Richardson develop at his own pace.

The big question now is if Richardson will still be on the board when they’re on the clock at No. 5 overall. The latest reporting suggests the Seahawks might want to trade up with the Cardinals to No. 3 overall in order to make sure they get their guy.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire