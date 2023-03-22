2023 NFL draft: Seahawks sending large contingent to Ohio State pro day

It’s Ohio State’s pro day and the Seahawks are rolling in deep. According to Jim Nagy, Seattle is sending eight people all together – and head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider will be among them. The main attraction is of course QB C.J. Stroud, who’s projected to come off the board at either No. 1 overall to the Panthers or No. 2 to the Texans. There are several other notable 2023 NFL draft prospects, though.

To name a few prospects who might interest Seattle:

DE Zach Harrison: Part of a deep edge class, Harrison totaled 11 sacks and 24 tackles for a loss in 40 games for the Buckeyes. He is projected to be a third-round draft pick.

OT Paris Johnson Jr.: Ranked the No. 1 OT in the draft class, Johnson will be out of reach for the Seahawks unless they take him first – which seems highly unlikely with Charles Cross and Abe Lucas projected to start long-term.

OT Dawand Jones: Then again, the Seahawks met with the gigantic Jones (6-foot-8, 360 pounds) at the combine, so we can’t rule out an OT pick yet. They also pushed hard to sign Trent Brown last year, so they may still want a monster to start at right tackle, then slide Lucas inside.

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba: An awesome 2021 season (95 catches, 1,606 yards, nine touchdowns) was enough to put Smith-Njigba high on the board. He is projected to be taken late in the first round – roughly around where Seattle will be picking at No. 20 overall.

C Luke Wypler: Free agent pickup Evan Brown is projected to start at center in 2023, but that shouldn’t the Seahawks from drafting one. Wypler is ranked No. 7 among all interior linemen in this class.

