2023 NFL draft: Seahawks named best fit for Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt

The Seattle Seahawks have a strong foundation, but they still need a real No. 3 wide receiver to complete the look for their passing game. Odds are they will be able to find a capable one in the 2023 NFL draft.

So, who should they target? According to Matt Bowen at ESPN, Seattle is the best fit for Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.

“Hyatt would add a true vertical element from both slot and boundary alignments in Seattle’s 11 personnel sets to mesh with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett… With Hyatt bringing even more speed and big-play ability to the pass game for quarterback Geno Smith, the Seahawks could see more two-deep shells. That would open up the run front for Kenneth Walker III and impact the offense there, too.”

Hyatt (6-foot-0, 176 pounds) comes with high-level athleticism. At the combine he posted a 4.4 forty, a 40″ vertical and an 11’3″ broad jump. He has a 9.46 relative athletic score, the seventh-best among receivers in his class.

Last season he averaged totaled 1,267 receiving yards and 15 touchdown catches while averaging 18.9 yards per reception.

Now let’s take a look at his 2022 highlight reel.

Hyatt vs. Kentucky

Hyatt vs. Alabama

Hyatt vs. Georgia

Hyatt vs. Missouri

Hyatt vs. UT Martin

