Seahawks have met with Anthony Richardson, John Michael Schmitz

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson has blown the lid off the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Today, Richardson set a new record for quarterbacks with a 40.5″ vertical leap and also ran a 4.44 second 40-yard dash time, made all the more impressive by doing so listed as 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds.

As a result, Richardson will be shooting up everybody’s draft boards, possibly even into the top 10 – which puts him in range for the Seahawks and their No. 5 overall pick. There’s definitely some interest there, too. According to Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, Seattle is one of several teams picking in the top 10 that have met with Richardson. Watch.

From our NFL Combine coverage: #Florida QB Anthony Richardson, who is putting on a show and just ran a 4.44 40, met with many QB-needy teams in the Top 10… while #USC WR Jordan Addison shut it down for the day because of a minor back strain. pic.twitter.com/m5ilpo0j9t — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2023

The Seahawks have also reportedly held a formal meeting with Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz.

Minnesota Center John Michael Schmitz has had formal interviews with these teams at the NFL Combine: Seahawks, Jets, Commanders, Cowboys, Cardinals, Chargers and few more he can't remember — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) March 4, 2023

Schmitz (6-foot-4, 320 pounds) should appeal to this team for obvious reasons. He’s the No. 1 ranked center in this draft class and the Seahawks’ own starter Austin Blythe just announced his retirement.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire