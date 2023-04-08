2023 NFL draft: Seahawks met with Florida LB Ventrell Miller

When the Seattle Seahawks lost linebacker Jordyn Brooks late in the year to an ACL injury, it became immediately evident this position needed to be addressed in the offseason. The quality linebacker depth Seattle – and the 12th Man – has been accustomed to in the Pete Carroll era was just not there.

The Seahawks did make moves in free agency, by signing Devin Bush and bringing back Bobby Wagner. However, it would appear Seattle is not going to be satisfied with just these transactions, and will likely further add to the position during the 2023 NFL Draft.

Seattle recently met with Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller, per Ryan Fowler at the Draft Network.

Busy week for Florida LB Ventrell Miller. He’s met with both the Seahawks and Chargers and is scheduled to sit down with Buccaneers brass today — a meeting that will include GM Jason Licht and HC Todd Bowles, a source said. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 6, 2023

According to his draft profile, Miller is likely slated to be a backup and/or special teams caliber player. Quite frankly, there is nothing wrong with this. True contenders are built with legitimate depth, and solid players in all three phases of the game.

For the last few years, the Seahawks have been rather “top heavy” with playmakers and stars headlining the act, but not much of a supporting cast behind them. To get back to where they want to be, Seattle needs to build a more complete team that can withstand losing a player or two.

