2023 NFL draft: Seahawks hosting Troy C Jake Andrews

The Seattle Seahawks are in the business of trying to improve at center for the 2023 season. Last year, center Austin Blythe was the clear weak link in an otherwise vastly improved offensive line – thanks to the additions of rookie tackles Charles Cross and Abe Lucas.

Well, the Seahawks won’t have to worry about Blythe since he retired after his lone season in Seattle. The Seahawks did make a move in free agency to replace and upgrade by signing former Detroit Lions center Evan Brown. While this was a good transaction, it appears Seattle is not quite finished with the position.

Two names to add to top-30 visits list for #Seahawks: Wisconsin EDGE Nick Herbig and Troy C Jake Andrews — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) April 12, 2023

Center Jake Andrews from Troy is a durable player who started 37 games for the Trojans in his career. Selecting this young man in the draft would seemingly do wonders to help with much-needed depth at a crucial position. Andrews’ NFL draft profile has this to say about him:

“His inability to trigger his feet quickly and make fluid redirections in space show up in run blocking and pass protection, but his ability to square up and hold his own against a true nose tackle over the top of him is a valuable talent. Players with Andrews’ thickness and drive-blocking talent tend to find their way onto rosters and often end up sticking around.”

Whatever direction the Seahawks go in, it’s clear they will likely still need to find a center in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire