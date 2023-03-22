2023 NFL draft: Seahawks hosting Minnesota S Jordan Howden for top-30 visit

The Seahawks don’t seem to care at all if you think they have too much invested at safety. Even with Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs still under contract, even after signing Julian Love and tendering Ryan Neal, Seattle is still potentially interested in adding more. We know this because they’re giving serious attention to multiple safety prospects for the 2023 NFL draft.

According to Ryan Fowler at the Draft Network, they are hosting Minnesota safety prospect Jordan Howden for an official top-30 visit.

Heck of a Pro Day for Minnesota DB Jordan Howden (6’0”, 203). • vert: 39.5”

• 3-cone: 6.87

• short shuttle: 4.22 Has a Top 30 visit set up with the Seattle Seahawks and a private workout scheduled with the New Orleans Saints. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 15, 2023

If nothing else, Howden has interesting measurables. At the combine, he checked in at 6-foot-0, 203 pounds with 32.5″ arms and 9.5″ hands.

During his time at Minnesota he totaled four interceptions, 20 pass breakups and 168 solo tackles.

Howden is projected to be a late Day 3 pick.

The Seahawks have also met with Boise State’s JL Skinner and Florida State’s Jammie Robinson, who are both ranked among the top 10 at their position.

