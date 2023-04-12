2023 NFL draft: Seahawks hosted Illinois DB Jartavius Martin

The Seahawks had meetings with at least three defensive prospects yesterday. Top 2023 prospct Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter was the main attraction, but they also hosted Illinois nose tackle Calvin Avery.

According to Corbin Smith, they also got a visit from one of Avery’s most-interesting teammates: DB Jartavius “Quan” Martin.

You won’t find Martin in the conversation for top DB in the draft. However, he displayed tantalyzing measurables and athleticism at the 2023 Scouting Combine. Officially he’s listed as 5-foot-11, 194 pounds with 31.125″ arms and 9.625″ hands. Martin ran a 4.46 forty and posted an obscene 44″ vertical, plus an 11’1″ broad jump. Martin also comes with versatility, having experience in the slot and as a safety.

In 50 games at Illinois, he totaled 225 tackles (10.5 for a loss), seven interceptions, 22 passes defensed and three forced fumbles. Here are the highlights from his 2022 season.

For now Martin is projected to come off the board in the second round.

