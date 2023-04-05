2023 NFL draft: Seahawks hosted Tennessee DE Byron Young

If the Seahawks do literally nothing else in the 2023 NFL draft, they have to improve their pass rush. For one thing, last season they ranked near the bottom in practically every advanced pass rush stat. They also need to restock their rotation with both Darrell Taylor and Alton Robinson entering the final year of their rookie contracts. That should make edge one of the team’s highest priorities in this year’s draft.

Seattle is doing their homework. According to Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, Tennessee DE Byron Young visited the Seahawks as part of his pre-draft tour.

Young offers plus athleticism and measurables. At the combine, he checked in at 6-foot-2, 250 pounds with 32.5″ arms and 9.25″ hands. He also ran an impressive 4.43 second 40 yard dash and posted a 38″ vertical.

Over the last two years at Tennessee, he totaled 12.5 sacks and 23.5 tackles for a loss in 23 games. Here’s a look at the highlights.

