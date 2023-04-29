2023 NFL draft: Scouting report for Seahawks nose tackle Cameron Young

The Seattle Seahawks beefed up their defensive line with the selection of Mississippi State nose tackle Cameron Young at No. 123 overall in the 2023 NFL draft.

Here’s a look at his scouting report from NFL.com.

“Naturally powerful prospect who is able to take on capable challengers and come out in good shape despite playing with an elevated pad level,” Lance Zierlein writes. “Young plays with early hands and a heavy punch to gain positioning quickly against single blocks. He has the core power and contact balance to force double teams to work. Also, he does a nice job of fighting against wash-down blocks and maintaining gap integrity against zone.”

“He has the size, length and strength to become a proficient run defender but offers very little as a pass rusher,” Zierlein continues. “While Young will be seen as a natural nose tackle, he could see snaps as a 5-technique as well.”

