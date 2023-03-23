2023 NFL Draft: Sam LaPorta scouting report

A highly targeted tight end who was the top weapon for for Iowa over the last two seasons, Sam LaPorta will hope that production turns into draft stock as he enters the 2023 NFL draft.

Here is everything you need to know about the Hawkeyes big target:

Vitals

Height: 6-3

Weight: 245

Class: Senior

40 time: 4.59

Strengths

One of the most utilized tight ends in the passing game over the last two years, LaPorta was very productive as a stick-mover for the Hawkeyes. During his last two seasons, he hauled in 111 passes for 1,327 yards, and four touchdowns. He was very clearly the top target for the team, and defenses were schemed in order to stop him with no real target over the top.

As a pass catcher, LaPorta excels at working the short game; with quick feet and fluid hips he is able to break in and out of routes smoothly and burst open. He uses his big body well to frame the ball away from the defender’s reach, and is able to box defenders out before spinning and moving momentum up the field. LaPorta excels at chunk yardage after the catch as well, he is very athletic and can mismatch linebackers or break free from defensive backs who cannot bring him down once he gets churning. He has reliable hands, and was consistently used as a safety blanket, converting on short passes that might have otherwise been a lost play.

As a blocker LaPorta does have a lot of work to do, but has shown he is a willing blocker, slamming his body into traffic as a lead blocker, and growing on in-line blocks. He has shown growth in every areas of his game and there is little reason to believe he cannot develop as a blocker in the future.

Weaknesses

As noted prior, LaPorta struggles as a blocker. While he is willing to put his body out there and make blocks, he often struggles to do so. He struggles to square his body and shift his weights into blocks, as well as absorbing blows. He will often get blown by. LaPorta is not reliable as a pass blocker or run blocker yet and will need to work heavily on that with an NFL coaching staff to not be a liability in that phase of the game.

Projection

Sam LaPorta is a versatile pass catcher who can play from just about anywhere on the field. His smooth route running, explosive run style, and ability to make tough catches will earn him fans in the film room. He can be trusted right away as a move tight end, and will excel in the short area getting crucial first downs or being a mismatch when positioned correctly. Unfortunately LaPorta will be a liability as a full time tight end right away given his struggles with blocking, and coaches are not likely to give him a ton of playing time until he develops more in that area and adds some strength to his frame. He is a bit of a work in progress, but the athletic upside, and clear willingness to learn and grow will make him a fairly early pick despite his struggles.

Projection: Third Round Pick

