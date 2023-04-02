How signing TE Pharaoh Brown impacts Colts’ draft plans

The 2022 consensus National Player of the Year is projected as the No. 1 pick in the draft.
Nijel Pack missed about five minutes in the second half after his shoe broke randomly at the Final Four.
What a way to spend a Saturday in San Diego.
The Aztecs were down big in the second half before a rally and some late theatrics.
Tyler Bratton took his brief case and left the building.
“The things she’s capable of doing — one minute you think you’re going to guard her a certain way, then you watch the film and change your mind and go, ‘Oh, that’s not going to work,’” Mulkey said.
“It makes you wonder, how welcome are we really as past Masters champions?”
Jake Cronenworth excelled upon joining the Padres prior to the 2020 MLB season.
It's not the Final Four anyone expected, but it should be entertaining.
This year's Hall of Fame class is loaded.
The biggest wrestling card of the year continues as WWE’s WrestleMania “goes Hollywood.” Here's how to watch it.
Oddsmakers like the chances of quarterbacks getting taken with the top two selections.
The Final Four game was everything this season deserved and for only the third time in tournament history, a No. 1 seed will not play in the national title game.
In this edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald reminds everyone to chill about Pro Day workouts, praises WR prospect Jaxon Smith-Njigba and looks at a surprising college program producing strong draft prospects.
Caitlin Clark and Iowa handed South Carolina its first loss of the season.
The “one-and-done” era of college basketball will continue for the foreseeable future.
Minnesota head coach Chris Finch also criticized the officiating from the Timberwolves' loss to the Suns and was fined $15,000.
If you're still in the hunt for a fantasy hockey championship, we have pickups for you to consider ahead of the extended final week.
Carter is an elite prospect, but his alleged involvement in a fatal car crash reportedly means that he won't join the Raiders.
The Browns owners potentially warped a significant part of the NFL business model. It’s going to be important that they have something to show for it — quickly.