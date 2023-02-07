2023 NFL draft: Roundup of 10 mock draft projections for the Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have the second-most draft capital in the league this year, which should make for an exciting draft season.

Already armed with nine picks, including the fifth overall selection – Seattle has a chance to radically upgrade an already-improving roster with a young core. Let’s get to know some of the team’s other prospects. Here’s a roundup of 10 recent projections for Seattle from mock drafts around the web.

More NFL Draft!

2023 NFL draft: Post-Senior Bowl QB rankings

Pick No. 52: Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker (ESPN)

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

From Matt Miller at ESPN:

“Seattle makes a move toward the future at quarterback, landing Hooker, who is arguably the best deep-ball thrower in the draft. He is an older prospect (25) and is coming off a November ACL injury, but over the past two seasons at Tennessee, he has thrown 58 touchdown passes to just five interceptions while constantly challenging defenses down the field. Hooker is no sure thing, but he’s a great investment at pick No. 52 to learn behind Geno Smith (assuming Seattle re-signs its starter) while getting healthy.”

Pick No. 5: Georgia DT Jalen Carter (CBS Sports)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

From Josh Edwards at CBS Sports:

“Seattle should probably aim to take a quarterback this year, but it does not have to be so desperate that it will take any. With a run on the position occurring early, the Seahawks instead elect to address the interior defensive line with Jalen Carter.”

Pick No. 20: Alabama S Brian Branch (247Sports)

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

From Blake Brockermeyer at 247Sports:

“Swiss-army knife defender who can wear a lot of hats on the back end and is also a heat seeking missile as a blitzer. Think Budda Baker as far as comparisons go. Seattle can continue to revamp and improve their young and talented secondary with an excellent chess piece.”

Pick No. 5: Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy (Fan Nation)

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

From NFL Draft Bible:

Story continues

“An immediate impact player as a freshman, the Georgia native demonstrates quick, first step-explosion, along with great strength and versatility. Murphy has been utilized on the outside to set the edge and has kicked inside when needed, showcasing multiple ways how he can be implemented at the next level.”

Pick No. 20: Baylor DT Siaki Ika (NFL.com)

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

From Eric Edholm at NFL.com:

“The Seahawks are always good for a surprise in the first round, but the massive Ika could help fill a big void for one of the worst run-stopping defenses last season. Pete Carroll wasn’t kidding when he said the front seven needs help.”

Pick No. 37: Ohio State C Luke Wypler (Walterfootball)

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

From Walter Cherepinsky:

“The Seahawks could stand to bolster the interior of their offensive line. Luke Wypler is an athletic center who played tackle in high school.”

Pick No. 5: Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson (Draft Wire)

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

From Luke Easterling at Draft Wire:

“The Russell Wilson trade is the gift that keeps on giving for the Seahawks, who are headed to the playoffs, and still have a top-five pick at their disposal. This is a perfect spot for them to help out their defensive front, either along the interior or on the edge, and Wilson is a high-upside prospect who is a perfect fit for what Seattle wants at the position.”

Pick No. 20: Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (PFN)

The Columbus Dispatch

From Ben Rolfe at ProFootballNetwork:

“Having added a talented defensive player earlier in the round, the Seahawks could look to use this pick to add another playmaker for their QB. One option would be Robinson to form a one-two punch with Kenneth Walker III, but with Tyler Lockett now 31, adding a third receiving option as talented as Jaxon Smith-Njigba is fun to consider for the firepower of the offense.”

Pick No. 5: Kentucky QB Will Levis (Yardbarker)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

From Seth Trachtman at Yardbarker:

“Seattle could opt to keep Geno Smith, but it remains to be seen if he’s good enough to win a Super Bowl. Levis has elite tools with a rocket arm and plus mobility, though he struggled with injuries and a suspect supporting cast in 2022.”

Pick No. 20: Florida QB Anthony Richardson (TDN)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

From Joe Marino at the Draft Network:

“Geno Smith delivered an unexpectedly outstanding season for the Seattle Seahawks and even if they do bring him back, how he faded down the stretch is a concern. Drafting Anthony Richardson to sit behind Smith could be a perfect recipe given the lack of experience Richardson has while offering elite physical traits.”

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire