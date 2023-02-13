2023 NFL draft: Round 1 selection order officially set after Super Bowl

Following the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles, the order for the 31 picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft has been officially set.

Five teams have no selections in the first round – the 49ers, Dolphins (forfeit), Browns, Saints and Rams. The Seahawks, Lions, Eagles and Texans each have two picks in Round 1.

As of now, below is the order for the first round of this year’s draft.

1. Chicago Bears

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN)

6. Detroit Lions (via LAR)

7. Las Vegas Raiders

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Carolina Panthers

10. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO)

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Houston Texans (CLE)

13. New York Jets

14. New England Patriots

15. Green Bay Packers

16. Washington Commanders

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Detroit Lions

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Seattle Seahawks

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Minnesota Vikings

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

25. New York Giants

26. Dallas Cowboys

27. Buffalo Bills

28. Cincinnati Bengals

29. New Orleans Saints (via SF)

30. Philadelphia Eagles

31. Kansas City Chiefs

