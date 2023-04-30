2023 NFL Draft Review: Trio of Texas A&M Aggies could prove to be absolute steals for their teams

The 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone, and in the process, we saw all three Texas A&M prospects that declared go off the board. That feat is impressive alone, but so is the fact that based on the post-draft conversation, there’s a consensus belief that all three could prove to be absolute steals for their new NFL teams.

Running back Devon Achane went in the third round to the Miami Dolphins (No. 84) while safety Antonio Johnson went in the fifth round to the Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 160). Rounding out the trio was cornerback Jaylon Jones, who was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round (No. 221).

But when it comes to where they were selected? That boggled the minds of fans, analysts, and coaching staff alike.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that even he was surprised that Achane was available at No. 84:

“And, yeah, I didn’t think he was going to be there. But that happens every draft and really I was very hopeful for both of our selections, but wasn’t totally positive they’d be there. I’m very excited about that opportunity we had.”

Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News may have been lukewarm on the Jaguars’ overall draft haul, but he loved the Johnson selection as a first-round talent available in the fifth:

“It was then weird to pivot to more tight end and backfield help so early and then reach defensively with Miller, Lacy, and Abdullah. Harrison can start right away, however, and Johnson filled their lone true pressing needing as a first-round caliber safety.”

As for Jones, Rob Paul of With the First Pick was surprised that the A&M corner slipped into the seventh round, but he wasn’t as shocked to see him join the Colts, who will benefit from his press zone and Cover 2 skillset:

“Surprised Jaylon Jones fell this far but not surprised the Colts took him. Big-time recruit with awesome length and is very young. Best in the press-zone as a cover 2 guy. Triggers downhill too.”

A handful of factors could have contributed to each player’s respective slide in the draft. Achane’s size and hamstring injury last year could have played a role, while Johnson’s ambiguous position fit and Jones’ 4.57 40-yard dash may have forced teams to overlook him.

But it’s interesting to see a common denominator with all three players’ post-draft evaluations. So many analysts and scouts feel their respective teams got tremendous value at where they were selected. In essence, all three head to their new franchises as respective “steals” of the draft.

All three should thrive in their new landing spots, and as the 2023 NFL season approaches they’ll have ample opportunities to prove the critics wrong. When they make their respective impact on the field, chances are we’ll be laughing as we look back to where they were drafted.

