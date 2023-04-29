2023 NFL Draft results: Patriots take LSU WR Kayshon Boutte in sixth round

Get to know Patriots 2023 sixth-round pick Kayshon Boutte originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots finally took a wide receiver in the 2023 NFL Draft, but it didn't happen until the sixth round Saturday.

The Patriots selected LSU wideout Kayshon Boutte with the No. 187 overall pick. It's a pick they acquired from the Carolina Panthers in the 2021 trade involving veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Boutte is primarily a slot receiver. He tallied 48 receptions for 538 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games for LSU last season. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick got an up-close look at Boutte during the Tigers' Pro Day in late March.

Patriots fans will feel pretty good about the Boutte pick after reading this scouting report from the great @gregcosell.



May be a slot. But you'll find "route-running nuance." If he reaches his ceiling, is there a Stefon Diggs comp to be made? ðŸ¤” https://t.co/BX5F10u4bi — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) April 29, 2023

Boutte didn't test well and his effort level was a concern at times. He was projected to be a first-round pick last year but his stock dropped after an underwhelming 2022 season with LSU. He's very much a boom or bust prospect, but there's definitely intriguing talent there, so he's worth the risk with one of the Patriots' four sixth-round picks.

The Patriots love drafting players from the SEC, but Boutte is just the fourth LSU player selected by Belichick since 2005.