2023 NFL Draft results: Patriots take DE Keion White in second round

Get to know Patriots 2023 second-round pick Keion White originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots bolstered their pass rush in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday night.

The Patriots selected Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White with the No. 46 overall pick. He tallied 54 tackles with 7.5 sacks and one pass deflection in 12 games for the Yellow Jackets last season. He earned third team All-ACC honors, too.

White was originally a tight end at Old Dominion and transferred to Georgia Tech before the 2021 season.

One defensive assistant on White's fit in NE:



"REALLY smart...Can do what (Deatrich) Wise. Line up on the edge and inside, too. Guy is tough. Good motor. Big. Fast. Good production... Could kick inside and play next to (Christian) Barmore when (Josh) Uche comes on the field." https://t.co/0stKhyoF78 — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) April 29, 2023

White was the No. 28 rated prospect on NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah's pre-draft rankings, so getting him at No. 46 overall is pretty good value for the Patriots.

The Patriots have now improved their defense with their first two picks in this draft. They selected Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez with the No. 17 pick in Round 1 on Thursday night.

New England's next pick is No. 76 overall (third round).