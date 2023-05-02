2023 NFL draft: RAS scores for the newest Seattle Seahawks

Succeeding in the NFL draft is a complicated thing, but picking quality athletes at premium positions is a good place to start. After 10 years of reaches and head-scratching picks, the Seahawks front office finally remembered that in last year’s draft and continued getting it right in 2023, albeit with the obligatory detour for an early running back pick. Seattle’s draft class is still strong and athletic, though.

Let’s take a look at Kent Lee Platte’s Relative Athletic Scores for each of the Seahawks’ draft picks and how they compare to the average for their respective positions. First-rounder Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon did not test, but we have RAS scores for the rest.

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

OLB Derick Hall

RB Zach Charbonnet

G Anthony Bradford

DT Cameron Young

DE Mike Morris

C Olusegun Oluwatimi

S Jerrick Reed II

RB Kenny McIntosh

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire