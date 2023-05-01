2023 NFL draft: RAS scores for new Bears rookie class
The Chicago Bears welcomed a new group of rookies following the 2022 NFL draft, including three defensive tackles, two cornerbacks, one offensive tackle, one running back, one wide receiver, one safety and one linebacker.
When looking at this new crop of Bears rookies, it’s clear that general manager Ryan Poles has a type. Every player Chicago drafted had a RAS score above 8.00. The Bears had an average RAS score of 8.93.
RAS — or Relative Athletic Score — was created by Kent Lee Platte and measures a player’s athletic testing to their size as well as historically. Each individual measurement is graded on a scale of 0-10 (with 10 being the highest), where each prospect matches up to those of the same position throughout history.
Here’s a quick look at the RAS scores for the Bears’ 10 draft picks.
OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee
DT Gervon Dexter, Florida
CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami
DT Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
RB Roschon Johnson, Texas
WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati
LB Noah Sewell, Oregon
CB Terell Smith, Minnesota
DT Travis Bell, Kennesaw State
S Kendall Williamson, Stanford
