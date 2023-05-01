2023 NFL draft: RAS scores for new Bears rookie class

The Chicago Bears welcomed a new group of rookies following the 2022 NFL draft, including three defensive tackles, two cornerbacks, one offensive tackle, one running back, one wide receiver, one safety and one linebacker.

When looking at this new crop of Bears rookies, it’s clear that general manager Ryan Poles has a type. Every player Chicago drafted had a RAS score above 8.00. The Bears had an average RAS score of 8.93.

RAS — or Relative Athletic Score — was created by Kent Lee Platte and measures a player’s athletic testing to their size as well as historically. Each individual measurement is graded on a scale of 0-10 (with 10 being the highest), where each prospect matches up to those of the same position throughout history.

Here’s a quick look at the RAS scores for the Bears’ 10 draft picks.

OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

DT Gervon Dexter, Florida

CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami

DT Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

RB Roschon Johnson, Texas

WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

LB Noah Sewell, Oregon

CB Terell Smith, Minnesota

DT Travis Bell, Kennesaw State

S Kendall Williamson, Stanford

