2023 NFL Draft Rankings: Bryce Young in top 3

Connor Rogers
·2 min read



Welcome to draft season! While rankings don't paint the picture of how the draft will ultimately fall, they are a massive indicator of who has star talent while not obsessing over positional value.

This class has it all: four quarterbacks that should go in the top 15, a superstar running back that will tempt teams in Round 1 and depth in the cornerback and pass rusher groups.

Below are my top 25 players, pre-NFL Combine. This list will eventually surpass 300 players, but the intro is a great time to highlight blue chip talent.

Connor Rogers' 2023 NFL Draft Rankings

Rank

First Name

Pos

School

1

Jalen Carter

EDGE

Georgia

2

Will Anderson

DL

Alabama

3

Bryce Young

QB

Alabama

4

Devon Witherspoon

CB

Illinois

5

Bijan Robinson

RB

Texas

6

Peter Skoronski

OL

Northwestern

7

Christian Gonzalez

CB

Oregon

8

Michael Mayer

TE

Notre Dame

9

Brian Branch

SAF

Alabama

10

Tyree Wilson

EDGE

Texas Tech

11

Paris Johnson Jr.

OT

Ohio State

12

C.J. Stroud

QB

Ohio State

13

Broderick Jones

OT

Georgia

14

Joey Porter Jr.

CB

Penn State

15

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR

Ohio State

16

Myles Murphy

EDGE

Clemson

17

Jordan Addison

WR

USC

18

BJ Ojulari

EDGE

LSU

19

Keion White

EDGE

Georgia Tech

20

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB

Alabama

21

Anthony Richardson

QB

Florida

22

Lukas Van Ness

EDGE

Iowa

23

Will Levis

QB

Kentucky

24

Darnell Washington

TE

Georgia

25

John Michael Schmitz

OC

Minnesota

Key Dates to Know in NFL Offseason

Feb. 28 – March 6:

NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

March 7 at 4:00 p.m. ET:

Franchise & Transition Tags deadline

March 13:

Legal negotiating window ahead of NFL Free Agency

March 15 at 4:00 p.m. ET:

Free Agency Begin

April 27-29:

2023 NFL Draft from Kansas City

