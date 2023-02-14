2023 NFL Draft Rankings: Bryce Young in top 3
Welcome to draft season! While rankings don't paint the picture of how the draft will ultimately fall, they are a massive indicator of who has star talent while not obsessing over positional value.
This class has it all: four quarterbacks that should go in the top 15, a superstar running back that will tempt teams in Round 1 and depth in the cornerback and pass rusher groups.
Below are my top 25 players, pre-NFL Combine. This list will eventually surpass 300 players, but the intro is a great time to highlight blue chip talent.
Connor Rogers' 2023 NFL Draft Rankings
Rank
First Name
Pos
School
1
EDGE
Georgia
2
Will Anderson
DL
Alabama
3
QB
Alabama
4
Devon Witherspoon
CB
Illinois
5
RB
Texas
6
Peter Skoronski
OL
Northwestern
7
Christian Gonzalez
CB
Oregon
8
TE
Notre Dame
9
Brian Branch
SAF
Alabama
10
Tyree Wilson
EDGE
Texas Tech
11
Paris Johnson Jr.
OT
Ohio State
12
QB
Ohio State
13
Broderick Jones
OT
Georgia
14
Joey Porter Jr.
CB
Penn State
15
WR
Ohio State
16
Myles Murphy
EDGE
Clemson
17
WR
USC
18
BJ Ojulari
EDGE
LSU
19
Keion White
EDGE
Georgia Tech
20
RB
Alabama
21
QB
Florida
22
Lukas Van Ness
EDGE
Iowa
23
QB
Kentucky
24
Darnell Washington
TE
Georgia
25
John Michael Schmitz
OC
Minnesota
Key Dates to Know in NFL Offseason
Feb. 28 – March 6:
NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis
March 7 at 4:00 p.m. ET:
Franchise & Transition Tags deadline
March 13:
Legal negotiating window ahead of NFL Free Agency
March 15 at 4:00 p.m. ET:
Free Agency Begin
April 27-29:
2023 NFL Draft from Kansas City