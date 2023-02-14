2023 NFL Draft Rankings: Bryce Young in top 3









Welcome to draft season! While rankings don't paint the picture of how the draft will ultimately fall, they are a massive indicator of who has star talent while not obsessing over positional value.

This class has it all: four quarterbacks that should go in the top 15, a superstar running back that will tempt teams in Round 1 and depth in the cornerback and pass rusher groups.

Below are my top 25 players, pre-NFL Combine. This list will eventually surpass 300 players, but the intro is a great time to highlight blue chip talent.

Rotoworld Draft Guide Bundle: Every season is draft season. Get your Draft Guide Bundle today and dominate your football, baseball and basketball drafts. Packed with Profiles, Rankings, Projections, order today and get ALL THREE Rotoworld Draft Guides for the price of two. Use promo code BUNDLE5 and save an extra $5 at checkout. Click here to buy now!

Connor Rogers' 2023 NFL Draft Rankings

Rank First Name Pos School 1 Jalen Carter EDGE Georgia 2 Will Anderson DL Alabama 3 Bryce Young QB Alabama 4 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois 5 Bijan Robinson RB Texas 6 Peter Skoronski OL Northwestern 7 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon 8 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame 9 Brian Branch SAF Alabama 10 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech 11 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State 12 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State 13 Broderick Jones OT Georgia 14 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State 15 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State 16 Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson 17 Jordan Addison WR USC 18 BJ Ojulari EDGE LSU 19 Keion White EDGE Georgia Tech 20 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama 21 Anthony Richardson QB Florida 22 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa 23 Will Levis QB Kentucky 24 Darnell Washington TE Georgia 25 John Michael Schmitz OC Minnesota

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the Rotoworld app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!





Key Dates to Know in NFL Offseason

Feb. 28 – March 6:

NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

Story continues

March 7 at 4:00 p.m. ET:

Franchise & Transition Tags deadline

March 13:

Legal negotiating window ahead of NFL Free Agency

March 15 at 4:00 p.m. ET:

Free Agency Begin

April 27-29:

2023 NFL Draft from Kansas City