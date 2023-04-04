2023 NFL draft: Ranking the Giants’ needs

The New York Giants have been filling up their roster with free agents over the past few weeks, some of the faces are familiar while others are new.

General manager Joe Schoen has a long way to go still (by his own admission) and we’re here to point out which positions he should be focusing on as the Giants gear up for the 2023 NFL draft.

Here are the Giants’ current needs entering the drafted ranked in order.

5. Offensive line depth

Yes, we know that Evan Neal has been working out with specialists this offseason and is expected to take ‘the next step.’ Forgive me if I don’t have the unconditional faith that many others do.

If a franchise tackle is staring at them at No. 25 or No. 57, and is the best player on the board, will they take him?

Right now, they have Andrew Thomas at left tackle, Neal on the right side, and Tyre Phillips as the swing. Is that enough?

The Giants have a ton of young guards but most are still unproven. Starter Mark Glowinski is a fine run blocker but his pass protection was spotty. Unless there’s something we don’t know, it’s likely the Giants will bring in some bodies here.

4. Inside linebacker

The free agent signing of Bobby Okereke was an adroit move by Schoen. He is seen as a player on the rise and not just as an off-ball backer. His presence should lift the Giants’ front seven.

But Okereke can’t do it alone. The Giants have Micah McFadden returning after a decent rookie campaign and re-signed Jarrad Davis. Let’s not forget Darrian Beavers, who blew out his knee last summer. He’ll be back to challenge for a job, too.

But more is needed. It is expected that Schoen will add to this group most likely through the draft. A run thumper would be perfect.

3. Outside wide receiver

Joe Schoen said he wasn’t hellbent on obtaining a ‘No. 1’ wide receiver this offseason if it didn’t make sense. His big move this offseason was to add a receiving weapon at another position in tight end Darren Waller.

Still, the Giants are rich in slot receivers and thin on outside/deep threats. They have met with all of the top wide receiver recruits in this year’s draft class but will likely have to use their first-round pick (or even trade up) if they want to grab one of them.

The addition of several veterans (Parris Campbell, Jamison Crowder, Jeff Smith) and the re-signing of two proven veterans (Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard) to pile on top of young hopefuls such as Isaiah Hodgins and Wan’Dale Robinson may be enough to keep Schoen focused on filling other needs in the draft.

2. Outside cornerback

With just Adoree’ Jackson solidly penciled in on the outside, the Giants are whistling past the graveyard with this depth chart.

Unless you feel comfortable that one or more of the current group consisting of Cor’Dale Flott, Aaron Robinson, Rodarius Williams and free agent pickups Amani Oruwariye and Leonard Johnson can emerge into solid starters, you’re going to need to draft a corner — or two — later this month.

The Giants have not been active with cornerback meetings thus far. They met with Georgia’s Kelee Ringo and Julius Brents of Kansas State at the combine and have a private meeting set up with South Carolina’s Cam Smith but other than that, they’ve been quiet.

1. Center

There’s an old adage in sports when it comes to building a team and that is to be strong up the middle. And what position in football is more in the middle than center?

Currently, the Giants don’t have a single natural center on the roster. Their unofficial depth chart only lists backup guard Ben Bredeson at the position.

There are several others who could be tried there this summer at camp, but the logical solution is add one in the draft and perhaps a veteran in free agency.

There are several centers the Giants could wye in the draft — Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz, Joe Tippmann of Ohio State and Penn State’s Juice Scruggs are three names to watch.

